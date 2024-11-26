SAVAGE! Tom Homan CLOBBERS Denver Mayor By Simply AGREEING With Him on This...
Joe Concha: NYT Outsourcing Its Research to Radical Media Matters

SUCK IT, Haters! Trump's Tariff Threat Over Illegals and Drugs ALREADY Working and It's a GLORIOUS Thing

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:55 AM on November 26, 2024
AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis

President-elect Donald J. Trump is already working to protect Americans by threatening Canada and Mexico with a SWEEPING 25% across-the-board tariff on all goods unless the countries control the flow of illegal drugs, especially fentanyl, and illegal migrants across the border.

Sounds like a good plan to us, especially considering the crap job Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have done when it comes to most everything, but especially securing our borders.

As usual, the same people who hate everything Trump does even if what he's doing makes sense are losing their marbles and screeching about how he will destroy free trade BUT ... it looks like this threat is already working.

Ahem.

Ya' love to see it. Seriously.

In other words, Trudeau doesn't want Trump holding him accountable for Mexico.

Wonder how long before President Claudia Sheinbaum makes the same call to Trump and if she will try and claim Canada is the real problem? *popcorn*

Oh wait ..

BOOM.

And MORE BOOM.

Surely someone somewhere is still insisting these tariffs are racist, right? America is the only country in the world NOT allowed to secure it's borders for some reason.

Trump likes to get things done. People can complain about his posts all they want but in the end, if it needs doing Trump will do it. That's something Biden could never quite figure out. Then again, we're not sure Biden even really knew he was president most of the time so there's that.

We'd be surprise if there was any sort of negotiating going on - most likely it was Justin begging Trump not to impose tariffs on their maple syrup. 

Heh.

However you look at it, we've got a huge problem thanks to Joe and Kammy ... and Trump is going to fix it.

One way or another.

===========================================================================

