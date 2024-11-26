SUCK IT, Haters! Trump's Tariff Threat Over Illegals and Drugs ALREADY Working and It's a GLORIOUS Thing

President-elect Donald J. Trump is already working to protect Americans by threatening Canada and Mexico with a SWEEPING 25% across-the-board tariff on all goods unless the countries control the flow of illegal drugs, especially fentanyl, and illegal migrants across the border.

Sounds like a good plan to us, especially considering the crap job Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have done when it comes to most everything, but especially securing our borders.

As usual, the same people who hate everything Trump does even if what he's doing makes sense are losing their marbles and screeching about how he will destroy free trade BUT ... it looks like this threat is already working.

Ahem.

#BREAKING: Trump called by Canadian PM Justin Trudeau after his 25% tariff threat over border “invasion” and drug flow - Bloomberg



The topic of the call was border security, and Trudeau reportedly emphasized that issues are much worse at the Mexico border. — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 26, 2024

Ya' love to see it. Seriously.

In other words, Trudeau doesn't want Trump holding him accountable for Mexico.

Wonder how long before President Claudia Sheinbaum makes the same call to Trump and if she will try and claim Canada is the real problem? *popcorn*

Oh wait ..

🚨 NEW: 12 hour aftermath of Trump threatening 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico



- Canada PM Justin Trudeau calls Trump to discuss border security

- Mexican president announces migrant caravans will be halted — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 26, 2024

BOOM.

NEW: MX President Claudia Sheinbaum scrambles to get in line after Trump vowed to slap 25% tariffs on Mexico, says she has always shown willingness to help fight the fentanyl epidemic.



It’s remarkable how quickly they get in line.



During a press conference, Sheinbaum said she… pic.twitter.com/eWRcX4AXPA — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 26, 2024

And MORE BOOM.

Remember just a few hours ago when people were bedwetting over these tariffs? I do. — IAmSilky (@IAmVerySilky) November 26, 2024

Surely someone somewhere is still insisting these tariffs are racist, right? America is the only country in the world NOT allowed to secure it's borders for some reason.

Lmao that didn't take long

Guy isn't even president yet and already cleaning up the joint — Matt (@amattattack) November 26, 2024

Trump likes to get things done. People can complain about his posts all they want but in the end, if it needs doing Trump will do it. That's something Biden could never quite figure out. Then again, we're not sure Biden even really knew he was president most of the time so there's that.

Trudeau is lightweight. He doesn't stand a chance negotiating with Trump. Lol — Mike (@PartayCaptain) November 26, 2024

We'd be surprise if there was any sort of negotiating going on - most likely it was Justin begging Trump not to impose tariffs on their maple syrup.

Heh.

My gut feeling (don't ask for sources) is that most of the terrorist types are coming in from the Northern border. Drug cartels from Mexico. — Marilyn Groves (@ker95TX) November 26, 2024

However you look at it, we've got a huge problem thanks to Joe and Kammy ... and Trump is going to fix it.

One way or another.

