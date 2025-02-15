Take a Bow, Joe! NY Post Reports Biden Set a Record During His...
Mollie Hemingway and Others Sink NYT Journo's Attempt to Make JD Vance a Censorship Hypocrite

Doug P.  |  11:18 AM on February 15, 2025
Journalism meme

Vice President JD Vance's blistering speech at the Munich Security Conference yesterday triggered European leaders and apparently even some people in the U.S. media. Vance delivered several reality checks about censorship and authoritarianism. 

Then there's this story in the U.S. that has caused the WHCA to issue a strongly worded statement:

Add it all up and the New York Times' White House correspondent seems to think JD Vance (and Trump) are being hypocritical: 

The Federalist's Mollie Hemingway brings on the necessary constitutional sarcasm: 

Not letting an Associated Press reporter go wherever they want is censorship?

It isn't, but the totally objective journalist knows it'll feed a narrative for the Left.

"Any media outlet that demands access to Air Force One and the White House briefing room" isn't part of the First Amendment? Go figure!

Misinforming their readers is what they do.

One thing's for sure:

And they'll do exactly that.

