Then We'd Like to Make a Withdrawal! Rep. Mark Pocan Insists Once Again Social Security Is OUR MONEY

Back in May, Wisconsin Rep. Mark Pocan clearly got David Hogg's memo to swear, as he told us Social Security was 'our f***ing money.' It's not. It's a Ponzi scheme that's going to collapse if we don't reform it sooner rather than later.

But Pocan's back, and while he's toned down the language, he's just as economically and politically as ignorant as ever:

We’ve all paid into Social Security our entire lives. It’s our d**n money. Not Wall Street profiteers like @SecScottBessent. https://t.co/RhUQbjQkEV pic.twitter.com/YdG9J587UL — Rep. Mark Pocan (@RepMarkPocan) July 31, 2025

If it's our money, we'd like to make a withdrawal.

In 2020, this writer's father died. He lived through the month of March, and when his March Social Security payment hit his bank account, the government took it back. Then they made her mom jump through hoops and wait weeks to get back money that was supposedly his.

And he doesn't get a penny more now that he's dead.

Can I make a withdrawal??? — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) July 31, 2025

Nope.

Then let me pay an early withdrawal penalty and get my money back — 𝗦𝗵𝗼𝘄 𝗠𝗲 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗗𝗮𝘁𝗮 (@txsalth2o) August 1, 2025

Weird how Pocan isn't fighting to let us spend and invest our money the way we see fit.

if it's our money then why are you fighting to prevent us from having it via privatization? — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 31, 2025

Because they need a massive slush fund.

No, it's not your money.



The taxes collected your entire life were used to pay the benefits of those already retired. There is not money of yours in there.



As a member of Congress you should know this, you moron. — Frank (@richardrahl1086) July 31, 2025

He does not know this.

I called your office and asked how i can make a withdrawal of "my" money, and i was hung up on. — Sensurround (@ShamashAran) August 1, 2025

Heh.

EL. OH. EL.

And it's gone.

Oh, one more thing.



My dad died at age 64. You never gave him his money back. I am his heir, how do I get his money back? Because... if it was his money, it's not yours to keep and give away. I read his will, you weren't in it. https://t.co/SlENIWKZPP — Mav (@MavProject21) August 1, 2025

This writer's ex-husband died at 54. While his children get a payment from Social Security, they won't get a fraction of what they paid in and that stops at age 18.

Where's his money, Mark?

Communism is about feelings, not logic. https://t.co/Mhf0ynCMKH — Drew (@dangitdale66) August 1, 2025

It's not about math either, apparently.

Cut me a check then. All of it. https://t.co/kBVFjd2ijD — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) August 1, 2025

We're waiting, Mark.

