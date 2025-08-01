We Voted for THIS! ZERO Illegals Released Into America for Third Consecutive Month
Lefties Invade Rep. Bryan Steil's Wisconsin Townhall to Scream About Hitler (Complete With...
VIP
Don't Go Away Mad, Just Go Away: Jonathan Capehart's Tearful Farewell to The...
A Deal in the Works? Ghislaine Maxwell Reportedly Moved to Minimum Security Prison...
Corporation for Public Broadcasting Statement Indicates Successful Dismantling of a Propag...
JD Vance’s Political Advice to Dems: Keep Calling Americans Who Find Sydney Sweeney...
Mehdi Hasan's Explosive Tantrum: Israel’s Iron Dome Defies His Wish for Its Destruction
NYC Subway Nightmare: Floods Trap Commuters in Filth and Failure
Kamala Harris Insufferably Cackles Over the Government Spying on Americans Through Wireles...
'Democrat Brand Is in the Basement': Let's Check on How the Dems Are...
Frumpy Statues of Black Women: The Controversial New Face of Anti-Excellence in Public...
Orange Cty Mayor Jerry Demings Caves on Immigration, Outclassed by DeSantis’ Attorney Gene...
Dem Rep. Eric Swalwell Has Found Something Else to Blame on Trump: Air...
WHAT ARE YOU THINKING?! Docs Pen NYT Op-Ed Demanding New Definition of Death...

Then We'd Like to Make a Withdrawal! Rep. Mark Pocan Insists Once Again Social Security Is OUR MONEY

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 6:00 PM on August 01, 2025
AP Photo/Bradley C. Bower, File

Back in May, Wisconsin Rep. Mark Pocan clearly got David Hogg's memo to swear, as he told us Social Security was 'our f***ing money.' It's not. It's a Ponzi scheme that's going to collapse if we don't reform it sooner rather than later.

Advertisement

But Pocan's back, and while he's toned down the language, he's just as economically and politically as ignorant as ever:

If it's our money, we'd like to make a withdrawal.

In 2020, this writer's father died. He lived through the month of March, and when his March Social Security payment hit his bank account, the government took it back. Then they made her mom jump through hoops and wait weeks to get back money that was supposedly his.

And he doesn't get a penny more now that he's dead.

Nope.

Weird how Pocan isn't fighting to let us spend and invest our money the way we see fit.

Because they need a massive slush fund.

Recommended

Lefties Invade Rep. Bryan Steil's Wisconsin Townhall to Scream About Hitler (Complete With Nazi Salutes!)
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

He does not know this.

Heh.

EL. OH. EL.

And it's gone.

This writer's ex-husband died at 54. While his children get a payment from Social Security, they won't get a fraction of what they paid in and that stops at age 18.

Where's his money, Mark?

It's not about math either, apparently.

We're waiting, Mark.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump’s leadership and bold policies, America’s economy is back on track.

Help us continue to report on the president’s economic successes and combat the lies of the Democrats. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CONGRESS ECONOMY GUN RIGHTS SOCIAL SECURITY WISCONSIN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Lefties Invade Rep. Bryan Steil's Wisconsin Townhall to Scream About Hitler (Complete With Nazi Salutes!)
Amy Curtis
A Deal in the Works? Ghislaine Maxwell Reportedly Moved to Minimum Security Prison (LAWSPLAINING)
Aaron Walker
JD Vance’s Political Advice to Dems: Keep Calling Americans Who Find Sydney Sweeney Attractive ‘Nazis’
Warren Squire
Mehdi Hasan's Explosive Tantrum: Israel’s Iron Dome Defies His Wish for Its Destruction
justmindy
Corporation for Public Broadcasting Statement Indicates Successful Dismantling of a Propaganda Machine
Doug P.
The Internet Is Forever: Mike Flynn Has a WONDERFUL Message to John Brennan About Whistleblowers
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Lefties Invade Rep. Bryan Steil's Wisconsin Townhall to Scream About Hitler (Complete With Nazi Salutes!) Amy Curtis
Advertisement