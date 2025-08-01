Spread the Failure: Strategist Says Dems Plan to Deploy Kamala Harris to ‘Help’ Midterm Candidates

Failed presidential candidate Kamala Harris has stepped back into the national political spotlight with the release of her new book ‘107 Days.’ She appeared on Stephen Colbert’s late-night Democrat cavalcade program on Thursday, which was an embarrassing cringe-fest. Despite this, Democrat strategist Adrienne Elrod says Harris figures prominently in the party’s midterm election plans.

Advertisement

She lays it out here. (WATCH)

Dem Strategist Adrienne Elrod: Democrat candidates will use Kamala as a key surrogate for the '26 midterms.



Brilliant idea. Love it. pic.twitter.com/R9YlmHtIDQ — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 1, 2025

She's not a great strategist if she thinks Kamala is the answer. — Jan 🇺🇸 (@jan10947) August 1, 2025

This is an excellent idea. No one should say anything else. Just let it happen. — Walter Curt (@WCdispatch_) August 1, 2025

I am going on record with my full, unconditional support of this idea. One-time only endorsement. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 1, 2025

Wow, excitement’s building for Harris… among MAGA voters!

Commenters say some Democrats will wisely pass on Harris’s ‘help.’

I'm going to predict that some of them won't want her help. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) August 1, 2025

You will be correct. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 1, 2025

Shhhhh, don't discourage them. — Burning Madolf (@BurningMadolf) August 1, 2025

Kamala as the face of the 2026 midterms? Please, yes. Nothing says “vote Republican” like reminding America of four years of failure and awkward laughs. — Matthew Newgarden (@a_newgarden) August 1, 2025

My guess is all of them. — DDD-1924 (@DicksonDan75217) August 1, 2025

Nah, some will foolishly see her as an asset because of the echo chamber they live in.

Posters point out that mostly what Harris brings to another candidate's campaign is a history of rejection and losses. Bring it on!

Kamala couldn’t win the D nominee in 2020, dropped out after 310 days /polling @ 4%, before any state primaries. She spent $1.2B in 107 days, lost ALL 7 swing states to Trump. Sending her out as a D surrogate for 2026? Not enough crazies to support her w/o free comcerts. — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) August 1, 2025

Because everyone didn't get enough of her last year?



They spent $1.3 billion promoting her, and their campaign still failed. — Official Leftist Translator. - AKA Tony (@tony4mrht) August 1, 2025

What a great idea, use the woman who lost $2 billion in donor aid and left the Dem party in debt and secured a huge loss — Vitamvivere_1 (@Vitamvivere_1) August 1, 2025

Harris has the stench of failure. If Democrat candidates want to share in it and splash it on like dollar store cologne, then more power to them.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.