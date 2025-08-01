Spread the Failure: Strategist Says Dems Plan to Deploy Kamala Harris to ‘Help’ Midterm Candidates

Fool Us Twice: Dem Neera Tanden Says Democrats Should Be Trusted on ‘New’...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 10:35 PM on August 01, 2025
AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez

Failed presidential candidate Kamala Harris has stepped back into the national political spotlight with the release of her new book ‘107 Days.’ She appeared on Stephen Colbert’s late-night Democrat cavalcade program on Thursday, which was an embarrassing cringe-fest. Despite this, Democrat strategist Adrienne Elrod says Harris figures prominently in the party’s midterm election plans.

She lays it out here. (WATCH)

Wow, excitement’s building for Harris… among MAGA voters!

Commenters say some Democrats will wisely pass on Harris’s ‘help.’

Nah, some will foolishly see her as an asset because of the echo chamber they live in.

Posters point out that mostly what Harris brings to another candidate's campaign is a history of rejection and losses. Bring it on!

Harris has the stench of failure. If Democrat candidates want to share in it and splash it on like dollar store cologne, then more power to them.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

