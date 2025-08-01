Trump Dumps Biden's BLS Hack for Fudging Jobs Numbers: Another Win for America First

Oklahoma’s New ‘America First’ Teacher Test for Blue State Refugees: A Bold Move...
justmindy
justmindy | 9:00 PM on August 01, 2025
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Any time Trump gets rid of a Biden holdover, an angel gets its wings, so this is excellent news.

Advertisement

President Trump ordered the dismissal Friday of the head of the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), hours after the economic data collection agency released a report showing unemployment ticked up last month. 

Now-former BLS Commissioner Erika McEntarfer, an appointee of former President Joe Biden, triggered Trump’s fury after her agency announced lower than expected employment gains in July and revised the numbers for May and June downward by a total of 258,000 jobs. 

The president accused McEntarfer of manipulating the data and charged that she had done so in the past.  

“I believe the numbers were phony, just like they were before the election,” Trump told reporters as he left the White House to spend the weekend at his Bedminster, NJ club. “So you know what I did? I fired her.” 


A BLS spokesperson confirmed McEntarfer “was terminated today” and Deputy Commissioner William Wiatrowski will take over on an acting basis. 

Good riddance to bad rubbish. They are always looking for ways to try and bring Trump down. Enough is enough.

Now, now, the glasses are fun!

There was many such cases during the Biden administration.

In this case, the consequences are good for America, thankfully!

There were always 'mistakes' that benefited the Biden/Harris administration. She's likely both incompetent and an activist. 

Typical Democratic behavior. Isn't that what they always do?

That's the only way to solve this issue. 

They all need to be gone.

It doesn't seem to be that way at all. 

 

