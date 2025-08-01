Trump Dumps Biden's BLS Hack for Fudging Jobs Numbers: Another Win for America First

Any time Trump gets rid of a Biden holdover, an angel gets its wings, so this is excellent news.

Trump fires Biden-appointed Bureau of Labor Statistics commissioner after bad jobs report: ‘Numbers were RIGGED’ https://t.co/bLPXp5BnTm pic.twitter.com/ljdjvhtqDq — New York Post (@nypost) August 1, 2025

Advertisement

President Trump ordered the dismissal Friday of the head of the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), hours after the economic data collection agency released a report showing unemployment ticked up last month. Now-former BLS Commissioner Erika McEntarfer, an appointee of former President Joe Biden, triggered Trump’s fury after her agency announced lower than expected employment gains in July and revised the numbers for May and June downward by a total of 258,000 jobs. The president accused McEntarfer of manipulating the data and charged that she had done so in the past. “I believe the numbers were phony, just like they were before the election,” Trump told reporters as he left the White House to spend the weekend at his Bedminster, NJ club. “So you know what I did? I fired her.”

A BLS spokesperson confirmed McEntarfer “was terminated today” and Deputy Commissioner William Wiatrowski will take over on an acting basis.

Good riddance to bad rubbish. They are always looking for ways to try and bring Trump down. Enough is enough.

I’d fire her just for wearing those glasses… 🤓 https://t.co/yJRhSqmY4c — PICKLES017 (@drspago) August 1, 2025

Now, now, the glasses are fun!

Good. Remember when she counted 800,000 fake jobs Biden-Harris never created? — Tired of being politically correct (@USBornNRaised) August 1, 2025

There was many such cases during the Biden administration.

In this case, the consequences are good for America, thankfully!

Before everyone screams “foul”, remember that this lady has had *significant* revisions to every single jobs report issued since like 2022. She’s either utterly incompetent, a democrat activist, or both. GTFOH — Bad Taco Breath (@troubadour210) August 1, 2025

There were always 'mistakes' that benefited the Biden/Harris administration. She's likely both incompetent and an activist.

This is the same woman who had to revise the jobs by 800,000 last year. She sucks. — The Alpha Cow (@Marcus_Porcius2) August 1, 2025

She tanked the market. — Dave (@davespace_) August 1, 2025

Typical Democratic behavior. Isn't that what they always do?

How many more people like her are in the government doing stuff like this? It hurts the people and building back America. — J Smith (@JSmith__711) August 1, 2025

Advertisement

Fire everyone hired by Biden. Not rocket science. — SonOfSantini (@TeetTweets13) August 1, 2025

That's the only way to solve this issue.

Great news! I voted for this ✅ — SHEEPLSUCK™️🇺🇸 (@sheeplsuck2) August 1, 2025

How many more Obama and Biden holdovers are still working in the federal government foaming at the mouth to sabotage the Trump Presidency. — Fuzzy Momani (@Da_Carnivore) August 1, 2025

They all need to be gone.

I remember she overstated the numbers by thousands during Biden. They claim she’s bipartisan! It doesn’t seem so! — Clary 🇺🇸❤️🌹 (@NY_Clary) August 1, 2025

It doesn't seem to be that way at all.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.