Mike Lee DROPS Elizabeth Warren for Tone-Deaf Post Bragging About Hiding Democrat Corrupti...
White House's Valentine's Day Card Featuring Trump and Tom Homan Is a LOCK...
DAMNING Thread Shows How a Bathroom-OBSESSED Tim 'Sarah' McBride Has Been BULLYING Women...
NEVER Go Full MADDOW! Elon Musk Calls Rachel Maddow OUT for LYING About...
Bill Melugin Torpedoes Axios' Spin About Biden vs. Trump Border Arrests
VIP
Trump's New 'Office Art' Drops and Like Most Americans, I LOVE It
MEEP! James Woods Just Has TWO Words for Brian Stelter for Defending the...
Buck Sexton Shares WaPo Front Page Loaded With 'Trump's Greatest Hits' Headlines
AOC Tries Using the Constitution (Right?! LOL!) to Mock Tom Homan and BOY...
Dems Posting a List DAILY of What They Got Done That Day Going...
VIP
Senate Judiciary Dems Refuse to Read the Room, Slam Trump for Deporting 'Our...
OH HELL YEAH! JD Vance Pulls ZERO Punches ROASTING ALL of Europe at...
What a TOOL: Ron Wyden SNIVELS About Elon Musk's 'HeNcHmEn' Being Allowed Into...
Glenn Youngkin Puts The Washington Post on BLAST for False Article About Virginia...

'NOT Acceptable'! JD Vance's Reality Checks for Europe TRIGGERED Germany's Defense Minister

Doug P.  |  1:40 PM on February 14, 2025
AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson

As we told you earlier, Vice President JD Vance spoke at the Munich Security Conference and basically roasted all of Europe with reality check after reality check

Advertisement

Ouch!

Some of the people in attendance who might have gotten used to hearing from Kamala Harris weren't happy. One of them was German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius: 

Uh oh, VP Vance struck a nerve:

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, speaking a couple of hours later, said he couldn’t let the speech go without comment.

“If I understood him correctly, he is comparing conditions in parts of Europe with those in authoritarian regimes,” Pistorius said. “That is unacceptable, and it is not the Europe and not the democracy in which I live and am currently campaigning.”

Recommended

DAMNING Thread Shows How a Bathroom-OBSESSED Tim 'Sarah' McBride Has Been BULLYING Women for Years
Sam J.
Advertisement

Sounds to us like Vance was right over the target and somebody didn't like it. Pistorius no doubt was not alone in disliking Vance's reality check. 

Pistorius did prove a point, however:

"Stop the censorship."

"It's unacceptable to say that." 

You can't make this stuff up!

There have been several terrorist attacks in Germany in the past 12 months.

Some have a bizarre definition of "democracy."

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

DAMNING Thread Shows How a Bathroom-OBSESSED Tim 'Sarah' McBride Has Been BULLYING Women for Years
Sam J.
Mike Lee DROPS Elizabeth Warren for Tone-Deaf Post Bragging About Hiding Democrat Corruption from DOGE
Sam J.
NEVER Go Full MADDOW! Elon Musk Calls Rachel Maddow OUT for LYING About Trump/Gov Tesla Contract (Watch)
Sam J.
AOC Tries Using the Constitution (Right?! LOL!) to Mock Tom Homan and BOY HOWDY, That Was Really STUPID
Sam J.
MEEP! James Woods Just Has TWO Words for Brian Stelter for Defending the Associated Press and DAMN SON
Sam J.
White House's Valentine's Day Card Featuring Trump and Tom Homan Is a LOCK to Trigger Open Borders Dems
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
DAMNING Thread Shows How a Bathroom-OBSESSED Tim 'Sarah' McBride Has Been BULLYING Women for Years Sam J.
Advertisement