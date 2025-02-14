'NOT Acceptable'! JD Vance's Reality Checks for Europe TRIGGERED Germany's Defense Minister

As we told you earlier, Vice President JD Vance spoke at the Munich Security Conference and basically roasted all of Europe with reality check after reality check:

JD Vance went to the Munich Security Conference and roasted the entire continent of Europe for being petty tyrants and criminalizing freedom of speech, including a British man arrested for praying at an abortion clinic.

pic.twitter.com/o51VoWZ6Mr — Greg Price (@greg_price11) February 14, 2025

In this single passage, JD Vance makes manifest the core lie driving US/EU foreign policy for decades: we claim everything we do is for "advancing democracy" when the goal is often the exact opposite.



Never imagined a senior US official saying this:pic.twitter.com/xHxhRAS611 — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) February 14, 2025

Ouch!

Some of the people in attendance who might have gotten used to hearing from Kamala Harris weren't happy. One of them was German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius:

Left-Wing German Defense Minister ATTACKS JD Vance after his speech excoriating global mass migration, censorship, and more: "This is NOT acceptable!" pic.twitter.com/SPUnuB3RFB — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 14, 2025

Uh oh, VP Vance struck a nerve:

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, speaking a couple of hours later, said he couldn’t let the speech go without comment. “If I understood him correctly, he is comparing conditions in parts of Europe with those in authoritarian regimes,” Pistorius said. “That is unacceptable, and it is not the Europe and not the democracy in which I live and am currently campaigning.”

Sounds to us like Vance was right over the target and somebody didn't like it. Pistorius no doubt was not alone in disliking Vance's reality check.

Pistorius did prove a point, however:

He is proving JD Vance’s point by claiming his speech is not acceptable. — Real News Éire (@real_eire) February 14, 2025

"Stop the censorship."

"It's unacceptable to say that."

You can't make this stuff up!

And meanwhile German women are afraid to go out of their homes because they imported 3rd world — Nicky Chaleunphone 🇺🇸 (@NChaleunphone) February 14, 2025

There have been several terrorist attacks in Germany in the past 12 months.

It's not democracy when you silence those with a different opinion by threatening jail time — DrKathryn박 PhD- typer of typos (@KathMLee1) February 14, 2025

Some have a bizarre definition of "democracy."