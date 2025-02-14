Buck Sexton Shares WaPo Front Page Loaded With 'Trump's Greatest Hits' Headlines
OH HELL YEAH! JD Vance Pulls ZERO Punches ROASTING ALL of Europe at Munich Security Conference (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:40 AM on February 14, 2025
AP Photo/Thomas Padilla

Have we mentioned that JD Vance is a total bada*s and a complete warrior for America? Because just so you all know, Vance is a total bada*s and a complete warrior for America. We can't even begin to express how amazing it feels to have someone representing our country speaking worldwide who doesn't hate us or blame us for everything wrong everywhere. Not only that, but it's clear Vance loves America, loves Americans, and is ready to call out the BS Biden and Kammy allowed.

He entered the Lion's Den and let Europe have it. 

Watch this:

We. Love. This. So. Much.

USA USA USA USA USA!

Considering Kamala is pretty much the most masculine Democrat there is, Tony may be onto something here.

And not pulling a single punch.

We are SO BACK, you guys.

