OH HELL YEAH! JD Vance Pulls ZERO Punches ROASTING ALL of Europe at Munich Security Conference (Watch)

Have we mentioned that JD Vance is a total bada*s and a complete warrior for America? Because just so you all know, Vance is a total bada*s and a complete warrior for America. We can't even begin to express how amazing it feels to have someone representing our country speaking worldwide who doesn't hate us or blame us for everything wrong everywhere. Not only that, but it's clear Vance loves America, loves Americans, and is ready to call out the BS Biden and Kammy allowed.

He entered the Lion's Den and let Europe have it.

Watch this:

JD Vance went to the Munich Security Conference and roasted the entire continent of Europe for being petty tyrants and criminalizing freedom of speech, including a British man arrested for praying at an abortion clinic.

pic.twitter.com/o51VoWZ6Mr — Greg Price (@greg_price11) February 14, 2025

We. Love. This. So. Much.

USA USA USA USA USA!

imagine @KamalaHarris having big balls enough to EVER say anything that powerful? @JDVance was the greatest VP pick EVER! — Tony Bruno Show (@TonyBrunoShow) February 14, 2025

Considering Kamala is pretty much the most masculine Democrat there is, Tony may be onto something here.

The era of milquetoast VPs has ended w/ JD.

I just love his intelligence, resolve & courage. — Snarknado ⚓️ 🇺🇸 (@ZannSuz) February 14, 2025

And not pulling a single punch.

We are SO BACK, you guys.

