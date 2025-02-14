What a TOOL: Ron Wyden SNIVELS About Elon Musk's 'HeNcHmEn' Being Allowed Into the IRS and HELLO Backfire

Glenn Youngkin Puts The Washington Post on BLAST for False Article About Virginia...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:15 AM on February 14, 2025
AP Photo/Cliff Owen

Democrats still haven't figured out that the louder they cry, whine, b*tch, and MOAN about DOGE doing its job and going through federal government agencies looking for possible fraud only makes them look guiltier. Any honest bureaucrat would welcome such an audit as they know how important it is to be good stewards of the people's money.

Then again, we're not necessarily dealing with 'honest bureaucrats,' now are we?

For example:

Laughs in Lois Lerner.

Oh, working to scare people who actually get tax refunds was a nice touch, Ron.

BUT ELON MUSK! BIG BALLS! REEEEE!

Something like that.

Democrats are defending the villain.

You can't even make this up.

Because orange man BAD. 

Duh.

It's all a distraction to keep their shrinking voters and supporters distracted ... and a deflection to keep hiding what they all know DOGE will find.

