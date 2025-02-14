What a TOOL: Ron Wyden SNIVELS About Elon Musk's 'HeNcHmEn' Being Allowed Into the IRS and HELLO Backfire

Democrats still haven't figured out that the louder they cry, whine, b*tch, and MOAN about DOGE doing its job and going through federal government agencies looking for possible fraud only makes them look guiltier. Any honest bureaucrat would welcome such an audit as they know how important it is to be good stewards of the people's money.

Then again, we're not necessarily dealing with 'honest bureaucrats,' now are we?

For example:

NEW: My office is hearing that DOGE is now at the IRS. That means Musk's henchmen are in a position to dig through a trove of data about every taxpayer in America. And if your refund is delayed, they could very well be the reason. — Ron Wyden (@RonWyden) February 13, 2025

Laughs in Lois Lerner.

Oh, working to scare people who actually get tax refunds was a nice touch, Ron.

Obama’s IRS went after groups with "Tea Party" or "Patriot" in their names. Maybe focus on real abuses and corruption. — Hans Mahncke (@HansMahncke) February 14, 2025

BUT ELON MUSK! BIG BALLS! REEEEE!

Jog my memory but didn’t the IRS or some other governmental agency leak all the Trump supporters’ tax information to the press a few years ago? — Mark W. Smith/#2A Scholar (@fourboxesdiner) February 13, 2025

Something like that.

Oh, please do defend the IRS. It's a perfect fit with you defending keeping rapists and murderers in the country, castrating children, and opening our borders to 10+million invaders. Please keep on. You're doing great. 🤦‍♀️ — BeeLady🐝 (@miamivandynyu) February 13, 2025

Democrats are defending the villain.

You can't even make this up.

Not sure why you would be so concerned about DOGE (who doesn't care one whit about individual taxpayers) but not concerned about IRS lawyers having your private information, but you do you. — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) February 13, 2025

Sir, are you seriously unaware that our tax info has been available to tens of thousands of IRS employees and auditors, some of whom accessed taxpayer data without authorization to do so?



We’ve never had a say over the vetting of, or the number of, people who can access our… pic.twitter.com/TJgaVgP9dv — LillyJane916 (@LillyJane916) February 13, 2025

Because orange man BAD.

Duh.

hENcHmEn 🤡



Imagine thinking government employees doing an audit for waste, fraud and abuse are “henchmen”



Silly Congressman — Phil Holloway ✈️ (@PhilHollowayEsq) February 14, 2025

It's all a distraction to keep their shrinking voters and supporters distracted ... and a deflection to keep hiding what they all know DOGE will find.

