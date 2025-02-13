Stay CLASSY: Dem. Sen. Chris Coons LEVELED for Trying to Blame Trump for EXPIRED Meds from Biden's Admin

As early as January 21, Democrats started shrieking at President Trump about the cost of eggs knowing damn well he couldn't have done anything to bring the cost down within 24 hours. They rely heavily on the ignorance of their own supporters and voters to buy into these sorts of arguments.

Advertisement

Sort of like Democrat Senator Chris Coons trying to blame Trump for a medication expiring on Biden's watch.

No, really.

Take a look:

$300 million worth of medications are sitting on pallets about to expire thanks to Trump's effort to gut foreign aid. These drugs would've prevented people from going blind from a preventable tropical disease—Donald Trump would rather waste them in an East African warehouse. pic.twitter.com/SDj5qp5TTq — Senator Chris Coons (@ChrisCoons) February 12, 2025

Looking closely, you can see that the meds expired nearly a month before Trump took office.

Really bad form, Chris.

You may recognize Coons as the nutless senator who allowed Biden to sniff his daughter in public even though she was uncomfortable with it. Yup, that's him.

And X isn't about to let him get away with this BS accusation:

Trump has been in office for less than a month...



Who from the Biden admin ordered the $300 million in medications and didn't send it out? — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) February 12, 2025

Flat out lying. Please keep this post up so more and more people can see how full of sht you people are. — MAZE (@mazemoore) February 13, 2025

Even the richest man in the world called Coons out for being a ... well ... a liar.

You do know we can zoom in on this picture, right?



Come out and apologize, right away. — Matthew Marsden (@matthewdmarsden) February 13, 2025

We're not holding our breath.

Our concern is that we spent the $300 million in the first place — George (@BehizyTweets) February 13, 2025

And Biden let them go to waste.

Wait...



This means that BIDEN let this medicine sit in a warehouse, unused, for 3 YEARS!!



But you're mad that Trump hasn't fixed Biden's mess in less than 3 weeks? pic.twitter.com/gu3skT3oII — ✨⃤djcalligraphy (@DJcalligraphy) February 13, 2025

No, he's not mad. He just wants his ignorant followers and voters to be mad because otherwise, he knows Democrats are in trouble.

==========================================================================

Related:

Taylor Lorenz's Lame Anti-Free Speech DUNK on FCC Chairman Brendan Carr BLOWS UP in Her Sad, Puffy Face

He MAD! LOL! Cory Booker Writes Multi-Post MELTDOWN Over Kash Patel on X and HOOBOY Was THAT Ever Stupid

DAMNING Thread EXPOSES BOIL on the Butt of Humanity Marc Elias and His Lawfare Coalition Targeting Trump

THIS IS THE WAY! Linda McMahon Pulls Zero Punches Talking School Choice, POWERBOMBS Bernie Sanders -Watch

Scott Jennings Informs Mainstream Media Just WHERE to Line-Up and APOLOGIZE to Trump for THIS and OOF

==========================================================================