Stay CLASSY: Dem. Sen. Chris Coons LEVELED for Trying to Blame Trump for EXPIRED Meds from Biden's Admin

As early as January 21, Democrats started shrieking at President Trump about the cost of eggs knowing damn well he couldn't have done anything to bring the cost down within 24 hours. They rely heavily on the ignorance of their own supporters and voters to buy into these sorts of arguments.
Sort of like Democrat Senator Chris Coons trying to blame Trump for a medication expiring on Biden's watch.
No, really.
Take a look:
$300 million worth of medications are sitting on pallets about to expire thanks to Trump's effort to gut foreign aid. These drugs would've prevented people from going blind from a preventable tropical disease—Donald Trump would rather waste them in an East African warehouse. pic.twitter.com/SDj5qp5TTq— Senator Chris Coons (@ChrisCoons) February 12, 2025
Looking closely, you can see that the meds expired nearly a month before Trump took office.
Really bad form, Chris.
You may recognize Coons as the nutless senator who allowed Biden to sniff his daughter in public even though she was uncomfortable with it. Yup, that's him.
And X isn't about to let him get away with this BS accusation:
Trump has been in office for less than a month...— Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) February 12, 2025
Who from the Biden admin ordered the $300 million in medications and didn't send it out?
Flat out lying. Please keep this post up so more and more people can see how full of sht you people are.— MAZE (@mazemoore) February 13, 2025
Even the richest man in the world called Coons out for being a ... well ... a liar.
Liar pic.twitter.com/HMdXe8u2fb— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 13, 2025
You do know we can zoom in on this picture, right?— Matthew Marsden (@matthewdmarsden) February 13, 2025
Come out and apologize, right away.
We're not holding our breath.
Our concern is that we spent the $300 million in the first place— George (@BehizyTweets) February 13, 2025
And Biden let them go to waste.
Wait...— ✨⃤djcalligraphy (@DJcalligraphy) February 13, 2025
This means that BIDEN let this medicine sit in a warehouse, unused, for 3 YEARS!!
But you're mad that Trump hasn't fixed Biden's mess in less than 3 weeks? pic.twitter.com/gu3skT3oII
No, he's not mad. He just wants his ignorant followers and voters to be mad because otherwise, he knows Democrats are in trouble.
