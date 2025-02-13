Taylor Lorenz's Lame Anti-Free Speech DUNK on FCC Chairman Brendan Carr BLOWS UP...
Stay CLASSY: Dem. Sen. Chris Coons LEVELED for Trying to Blame Trump for EXPIRED Meds from Biden's Admin

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:40 PM on February 13, 2025
meme

As early as January 21, Democrats started shrieking at President Trump about the cost of eggs knowing damn well he couldn't have done anything to bring the cost down within 24 hours. They rely heavily on the ignorance of their own supporters and voters to buy into these sorts of arguments.

Sort of like Democrat Senator Chris Coons trying to blame Trump for a medication expiring on Biden's watch.

No, really.

Take a look:

Looking closely, you can see that the meds expired nearly a month before Trump took office.

Really bad form, Chris.

You may recognize Coons as the nutless senator who allowed Biden to sniff his daughter in public even though she was uncomfortable with it. Yup, that's him.

And X isn't about to let him get away with this BS accusation:

Even the richest man in the world called Coons out for being a  ... well ... a liar.

We're not holding our breath.

Tags: BIDEN TRUMP

