Fool Us Twice: Dem Neera Tanden Says Democrats Should Be Trusted on ‘New’ Immigration Reform Plan

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 10:00 PM on August 01, 2025
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool

Former President Joe Biden was responsible for flooding America with millions of illegal aliens during his disastrous term in office. As President Donald Trump has proven, Biden lied when he said he needed new legislation to close the border. Now that Trump is fighting Democrats to clean up their party’s illegal immigration mess, Democrat political consultant Neera Tanden says her party has ‘a plan’ to fix immigration. Of course, they do.

Have a listen. (WATCH)

Posters are pretty unanimous in not wanting to consider any so-called plan the Democrats have.

They already know any Democrat plan is going to include mass amnesty, rewarding the Democrat Party with millions of new voters.

Democrats don’t get to pretend they care about immigration after throwing the border wide open to their party’s advantage for four years.

Posters say there are already immigration and asylum laws on the books; they simply need to be enforced.

Correct. We rid the country of illegal aliens and eliminate all the dangling carrots used to entice them to come here. Once that’s done, we can consider new reforms.

Posters have some closing thoughts and observations.

Yes, Democrats, given their party’s past flooding of America with illegal aliens and their current actions to fight Trump on closing the border and deportations, tell us they simply can’t be trusted on this issue at all under any circumstances.

