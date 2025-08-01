Fool Us Twice: Dem Neera Tanden Says Democrats Should Be Trusted on ‘New’ Immigration Reform Plan

Former President Joe Biden was responsible for flooding America with millions of illegal aliens during his disastrous term in office. As President Donald Trump has proven, Biden lied when he said he needed new legislation to close the border. Now that Trump is fighting Democrats to clean up their party’s illegal immigration mess, Democrat political consultant Neera Tanden says her party has ‘a plan’ to fix immigration. Of course, they do.

Have a listen. (WATCH)

Neera Tanden: The border under Biden was a crisis, but Americans should now trust Democrats on immigration because they have a new plan. pic.twitter.com/iL7KNIN7UJ — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 1, 2025

Yeah we all know what their "plan" is... — Defenestrate (@Defenestrate123) August 1, 2025

The same one that was obvious for four years. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 1, 2025

Exactly — Joyce Wood (@DoNotEverComply) August 2, 2025

Posters are pretty unanimous in not wanting to consider any so-called plan the Democrats have.

They already know any Democrat plan is going to include mass amnesty, rewarding the Democrat Party with millions of new voters.

Meet the new plan,

Same as the old plan. — CowLivesMatter (@ProtesterLone) August 1, 2025

Exactly. Add new shiny wrapper. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 1, 2025

I mean, lo and behold, it's the same stupid plan as during the Biden years. Let 5 million criminals in a year (all expenses paid) and we will stop caterwauling AS MUCH in Congress and on the streets.



Um, no. — CowLivesMatter (@ProtesterLone) August 1, 2025

Democrats don’t get to pretend they care about immigration after throwing the border wide open to their party’s advantage for four years.

Posters say there are already immigration and asylum laws on the books; they simply need to be enforced.

So where were you all those years Dems were in office? Why didn't they "fix" the problem?

Actually there is not problem. There are laws on the books for asylum seekers to seek entry to the country. Open borders was not the answer. Follow the laws. — Trump Daily Network (@TrumpDailyNtwk) August 1, 2025

The border is secured. Once the country has removed all of the illegal aliens we can look at plans that stop us from repeating the mistakes of the past.



until then, the democrats should stop talking to us about immigration reform. — tigerloose (@tigerloose1) August 1, 2025

Correct. We rid the country of illegal aliens and eliminate all the dangling carrots used to entice them to come here. Once that’s done, we can consider new reforms.

Posters have some closing thoughts and observations.

“Let me tell you about a problem that didn’t exist before I created it; and how I’m going to fix it.” — JackWard173 (@JWard173) August 1, 2025

They had four years under Biden and eight under Obama to fix it. They have no real plan. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) August 1, 2025

I don’t trust them; they could not plan their way out of a wet paper bag and would cost taxe payers billions just by trying. — Jeb Pfeifle (@JebPfeifle) August 1, 2025

She’s calling for amnesty. This isn’t anything new from the Democrats. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) August 1, 2025

Absolutely no amnesty! Plain and simple — harparr (@harparr1) August 1, 2025

LOLOLOLOL

Their plan is to bring in even more. — Shawn Smith (@ShawnSmith10408) August 2, 2025

One that involves more coming in, you can be sure. — Country Cat (@harry_the_k) August 1, 2025

The new plan is lie harder. — PRowe (@PRowe1541251) August 1, 2025

Yes, Democrats, given their party’s past flooding of America with illegal aliens and their current actions to fight Trump on closing the border and deportations, tell us they simply can’t be trusted on this issue at all under any circumstances.

