Oklahoma’s New ‘America First’ Teacher Test for Blue State Refugees: A Bold Move to Keep It Red

This will drive the Leftists crazy, but it is probably a very necessary step!

Oklahoma will be the first state to require teachers from liberal-leaning states to take a test to show they align with its curriculum standards.

The state’s superintendent, Ryan Walters, told Fox News Digital that next week he plans to release a new certification test for teachers moving into the state from blue states.

“We offered the largest signing bonuses for teachers in the country. If you’re in the top 10 percent of teachers in the country, we give you $50,000 in Oklahoma. So we’ve seen teachers come from blue states, red states all over to come to Oklahoma. They especially are fleeing the teachers unions, the grip that they’ve had on them in these blue states,” Walters said.

Walters added that the state is working with conservative think tank PragerU on developing the test for teachers. The “America First” test will include basic questions about American history, civics, and “common sense.”

Oklahoma is thus far the only state that has worked with PragerU on this kind of project. Walters said Oklahoma education officials have partnered with PragerU in the past, helping them develop standards for teaching history and putting an emphasis on American exceptionalism.

“We put the Bible back in our history standards,” Walters said.