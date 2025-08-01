Oklahoma’s New ‘America First’ Teacher Test for Blue State Refugees: A Bold Move to Keep It Red

This will drive the Leftists crazy, but it is probably a very necessary step!
Oklahoma requires ‘America First’ certification test for teachers fleeing blue states https://t.co/A1vWKLghDm pic.twitter.com/reLdhbkvQp— New York Post (@nypost) August 1, 2025
Oklahoma will be the first state to require teachers from liberal-leaning states to take a test to show they align with its curriculum standards.
The state’s superintendent, Ryan Walters, told Fox News Digital that next week he plans to release a new certification test for teachers moving into the state from blue states.
“We offered the largest signing bonuses for teachers in the country. If you’re in the top 10 percent of teachers in the country, we give you $50,000 in Oklahoma. So we’ve seen teachers come from blue states, red states all over to come to Oklahoma. They especially are fleeing the teachers unions, the grip that they’ve had on them in these blue states,” Walters said.
Walters added that the state is working with conservative think tank PragerU on developing the test for teachers. The “America First” test will include basic questions about American history, civics, and “common sense.”
Oklahoma is thus far the only state that has worked with PragerU on this kind of project. Walters said Oklahoma education officials have partnered with PragerU in the past, helping them develop standards for teaching history and putting an emphasis on American exceptionalism.
“We put the Bible back in our history standards,” Walters said.
I love Oklahoma https://t.co/ApyG54OeBn— The Wild Cur (@therealwildcur) August 1, 2025
This has been the way, but it's the first I've seen it. https://t.co/HnlbkKdapj— MaximumContent (@doodlingdoo) August 1, 2025
Hopefully, more states will follow suit.
Thats awesome— Big MIKE (@TheWokestToEver) August 1, 2025
I like it!— Sweetie (@Karen67470875) August 1, 2025
August 1, 2025
Oklahoma deserves all the accolades.
That sounds right— My moms caregiver (@mymomcare) August 1, 2025
Good, red states don't need activist teachers.— Newin_Arger (@Newin_Arger) August 1, 2025
They need to leave the blue state politics in the blue states they fled.
These idiots vote blue and destroy their cities and states. Then they move to a red state to escape the policies they voted and then vote for the same dumb policies that caused the blue state to fail.— James 🇺🇸 (@magaNineFiveOne) August 1, 2025
Red state residents have had more than enough of that.
Good on them. No one wants voters fleeing the blue state they created to a red state just to vote on the same liberal policies and ruin that red state.— usaforever (@HaleyR3880) August 1, 2025
Smart. All red states should do this— Cessna2409 (@cessna2409) August 1, 2025
Absolutely!
Oh Yeah! However democrats will in all likelihood claim it’s discriminatory.— Roman (@RomanKwiat66866) August 1, 2025
Of course they will. They will also likely try to use the courts to commit lawfare against Republicans, as usual.
Wow! Winning never gets old. Just wish Rush could have seen this.— Jeff Guthrie (@JeffG1992) August 1, 2025
Rush would be so proud.
