Get the Lady Some Kleenex! Elizabeth Warren Has the SADZ Over the End of the Department of Education

Today is a good day.
Why? Because it's the last day of work for about half of the employees at the Department of Education (DOE). Nothing of value is lost; American education has declined since its inception, and it provides no real help to public schools.
But Elizabeth Warren is mourning.
BREAKING: Donald Trump officially terminated nearly half of all Education Department staff.— Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) August 1, 2025
This is an all-out assault on our public schools and Americans with student loans. pic.twitter.com/oZEJPuGSnG
Does Lieawatha here know what words mean?
For hundreds of civil servants, today marks the end of their work at the U.S. Department of Education, though most haven't been allowed to work since March when they were placed on leave and later laid off. These employees performed a wide range of jobs, from safeguarding students' civil rights to helping borrowers navigate a bewildering federal student loan system.
Nearly 1,400 department workers are being fired as part of a broad reduction in force (RIF) that began on March 11. Days later, when President Trump signed an executive order to dismantle the Education Department, he said, ;We're going to be returning education, very simply, back to the states where it belongs.'
He also claimed that many department employees 'don't work at all' and that 'we want to cut the people that aren't working or are not doing a good job.'
Given the declining test scores, literacy rate, and mathematical struggles our students have, none of them were doing a good job.
And as for the student loans and civil rights, other departments will pick those up.
August 1, 2025
Hahahahaha.
She deserved a good frogging.
Ahhh…are you upset that the teachers union will have less money to send you?— Nick Freitas (@NickJFreitas) August 1, 2025
Probably.
Firing half of the Department of Education is only the start, Chief Falling Horse.— Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) August 1, 2025
Stand back and watch.
For those of you who missed the story behind Chief Falling Horse, go here.
Education isn't federal. States regulate schools. the travesty here is that that was always true but the federal government started a department of education in the first place. Why do elected Democrats need a civics course?— NotJohn (@SpaceNotJohn) August 1, 2025
Because they're not too bright.
Thank GOD! Kids have been getting successively dumber since the DoE. So many can’t even read. Let’s get rid of the administrators and let the teachers teach!! https://t.co/T0fSuLeEDq— BrendaBacon (@ChateauBaconLLC) August 1, 2025
There needs to be some major reforms.
How did schools ever survive before Jimmy Carter and Congress established the DOE... https://t.co/CTC5n3iFxb— Dean in Alabama ✝🇺🇸🇵🇬🇮🇱🇺🇦🇹🇼 (@deaninwaukesha) August 1, 2025
They were a vast wasteland, apparently.
People lose jobs all the time, how come no one from Washington ever cared about the rest of us? It’s just theater and bs https://t.co/krKBm4xcdJ— Christine Scott (@cradscott) August 1, 2025
They told oil and gas industry workers to 'learn to code.'
