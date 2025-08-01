VIP
Kamala, We're Just Not That Into You
Get the Lady Some Kleenex! Elizabeth Warren Has the SADZ Over the End of the Department of Education

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 8:00 PM on August 01, 2025
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Today is a good day.

Why? Because it's the last day of work for about half of the employees at the Department of Education (DOE). Nothing of value is lost; American education has declined since its inception, and it provides no real help to public schools.

But Elizabeth Warren is mourning.

Does Lieawatha here know what words mean?

Here's more from NPR:

For hundreds of civil servants, today marks the end of their work at the U.S. Department of Education, though most haven't been allowed to work since March when they were placed on leave and later laid off. These employees performed a wide range of jobs, from safeguarding students' civil rights to helping borrowers navigate a bewildering federal student loan system.

Nearly 1,400 department workers are being fired as part of a broad reduction in force (RIF) that began on March 11. Days later, when President Trump signed an executive order to dismantle the Education Department, he said, ;We're going to be returning education, very simply, back to the states where it belongs.'

He also claimed that many department employees 'don't work at all' and that 'we want to cut the people that aren't working or are not doing a good job.'

Given the declining test scores, literacy rate, and mathematical struggles our students have, none of them were doing a good job.

And as for the student loans and civil rights, other departments will pick those up.

Hahahahaha.

She deserved a good frogging.

Probably.

For those of you who missed the story behind Chief Falling Horse, go here.

Because they're not too bright.

There needs to be some major reforms.

They were a vast wasteland, apparently.

They told oil and gas industry workers to 'learn to code.'

