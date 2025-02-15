Here's the Big Anti-DOGE Protest Outside a Manhattan Tesla Dealership

We've seen some Democrats in Washington, DC over the last couple of weeks having fits over DOGE and cuts to USAID and other government entities. Some federal government workers have joined the protests as well, and nothing says "essential employee" like having the time to spend a Tuesday taking to the streets chanting 1930s labor union slogans.

Now the protests have started in other cities. Well, sort of.

Here's the semi-chaotic scene in Manhattan outside a Tesla dealership, because decisions to shut down DOGE and restore USAID are made inside that very building, or something:

HAPPENING NOW: A total of 12 people are protesting Elon Musk outside of a Tesla Dealership in Manhattan demanding DOGE be shut down and USAID be restored. pic.twitter.com/dqVAV72apE — Bad Hombre (@joma_gc) February 15, 2025

We're only guessing this won't culminate in DOGE being shut down and USAID restored, but they're trying:

NOW: "Elon just go to Mars already!" reads sign at Anti-Musk protest outside Manhattan Tesla Dealership in NYC. pic.twitter.com/5Zbf6Q0w4H — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) February 15, 2025

They know Trump would still be in office, right?

And all 12 of them look exactly as you’d expect 😂 — M2 (@Amer1can_Barbie) February 15, 2025

That’s almost as big as the crowd Mike Pence had on the campaign trail. pic.twitter.com/ptzgB1GM8e — Ian Jaeger (@IanJaeger29) February 15, 2025

Maybe the Left's protests are a little weaker now that some USAID money isn't being used to help fund them.

Did George Soros pay for these signs, and is he paying the protesters? https://t.co/zl8YufPUxa — Millie Ledford Lee (@M_Ledford_Lee) February 15, 2025

The Left/Dems protesting probes into government waste, fraud and abuse of taxpayer dollars pretty much explains who the waste, fraud and abuse has been benefitting.