Here's the Big Anti-DOGE Protest Outside a Manhattan Tesla Dealership

Doug P.  |  2:04 PM on February 15, 2025
Meme screenshot

We've seen some Democrats in Washington, DC over the last couple of weeks having fits over DOGE and cuts to USAID and other government entities. Some federal government workers have joined the protests as well, and nothing says "essential employee" like having the time to spend a Tuesday taking to the streets chanting 1930s labor union slogans. 

Now the protests have started in other cities. Well, sort of.

Here's the semi-chaotic scene in Manhattan outside a Tesla dealership, because decisions to shut down DOGE and restore USAID are made inside that very building, or something: 

We're only guessing this won't culminate in DOGE being shut down and USAID restored, but they're trying:

"Elon just go to Mars already!"

They know Trump would still be in office, right?

Never fails.

Maybe the Left's protests are a little weaker now that some USAID money isn't being used to help fund them.

The Left/Dems protesting probes into government waste, fraud and abuse of taxpayer dollars pretty much explains who the waste, fraud and abuse has been benefitting.

