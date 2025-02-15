Sen. Chris Murphy Watched Biden Pardon Family and Friends but Says THIS Is 'the End of Rule of Law'

After a meeting with border czar Tom Homan, New York City Mayor Eric Adams said that a plan was being developed to allow federal immigration authorities to operate on Rikers Island. In other words, Mayor Adams is going to cooperate with the Trump administration when it comes to finding and deporting criminal illegals.

There's also some news about the corruption charges against Mayor Adams:

The Justice Department on Friday filed a motion to drop corruption charges against New York Mayor Eric Adams, leaving it to a federal judge to decide the fate of a case that has ignited a dramatic standoff between the Trump administration and veteran prosecutors in two cities. The motion, filed in a New York court, was signed by acting deputy attorney general Emil Bove; Edward Sullivan, a veteran public corruption prosecutor; and Toni Bacon, acting chief of the Justice Department’s criminal division, after seven other Justice Department lawyers had refused and resigned in protest. Bove instructed prosecutors in New York on Monday to drop the charges, saying the case could interfere with the mayor’s reelection bid and his efforts to work with the Trump administration on immigration enforcement.

Adams pleaded not guilty to allegations that he "had problematic relationships with wealthy foreigners and accepted travel upgrades, luxury hotel rooms and other perks from Turkish businesspeople and at least one government official."

After Sen. Chris Murphy sat idly by as Joe Biden pardoned members of his family along with everybody on the January 6th Committee, including his Senate colleague Adam Schiff, and watched years of lawfare against Donald Trump. But only now is Murphy declaring the "rule of law" to be DOA:

This is the end of the rule of law as we know it.



Right out on the open air, Trump tonight did a deal with Eric Adams, a corrupt Democratic official, in which he let him get away with (and continue) his corruption as long as Adams pledged loyalty to Trump. pic.twitter.com/9gYivSUcGO — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) February 15, 2025

That marks the end of the rule of law? The Democrats have spent the last few years driving the final nails into the coffin of rule of law.

So, not senile Joe preemptively pardoning his entire corrupt family? You clown — Lady Hecate (@hecate40) February 15, 2025

Biden just gave out dozens of preemptive pardons to his friends and family.



STFU, nerd. https://t.co/nx50vSbQUO — Governor Dill (@TheGreenOldDill) February 15, 2025

Biden gave Democrats “preemptive pardons” and two months later you are lecturing Americans on the rule of law? https://t.co/rCMifKVo9C — Pico (@TXHotSalsa) February 15, 2025

On top of that, Murphy and the Democrats are angry at Eric Adams for cooperating with ICE to remove illegal aliens and enforce federal statutes. The Dems are trying to help people get away with breaking laws, and they have the nerve to lecture about "rule of law"? Please.