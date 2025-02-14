Gentlemen's Agreement: Watch Tom Homan Hold Eric Adams to His Promise of Restoring ICE to Rikers Island

This week, Border Czar Tom Homan came to an agreement with New York Mayor Eric Adams regarding the ICE office on Rikers Island, home of New York's largest prison.

Fox News reports:

New York City Mayor Eric Adams on Thursday said a plan was being worked on to allow federal immigration authorities to operate on Rikers Island following a meeting with border czar Tom Homan, a significant step given the city's sanctuary policies. Adams met with Homan during a closed-door meeting. In a statement, he said an executive order was being worked on to 'reestablish the ability for ICE agents to operate on Rikers Island — as was the case for 20 years.' 'But now, instead, ICE agents would specifically be focused on assisting the correctional intelligence bureau in their criminal investigations, in particular those focused on violent criminals and gangs,' he added.

Homan and Adams were also on Fox & Friends to discuss the deal and Homan made it very clear Adams better not go back on his word.

WATCH:

Thinly veiled Homan warning to Adams: “If he doesn’t come through … I’ll be in his office, up his butt, saying, Where the hell is the agreement we came to” pic.twitter.com/Pq0msJXZGb — Emily Ngo (@emilyngo) February 14, 2025

We can't speak for Adams, but we believe Homan and wouldn't mess with him.

You guys are literally fighting ghosts. Once you decided something was a quid pro quo you see it in every interaction. Confirmation bias, as they call it. That’s fine, I see a political prosecution that would’ve never been brought had he not come out strongly against Biden. — P.T. Ward (@HTWardish) February 14, 2025

All of this.

Love how straight shooters like Homan get things done, no time for bureaucratic nonsense.



Glad to see people holding politicians accountable for their promises, Adams should deliver on his agreements.



Time for results, not empty words, let's see some real action from our… — Stop Socialist Tyranny (@endlibtyranny) February 14, 2025

We need a straight shooter and someone as no-nonsense as Homan.

This is the most humiliating thing I’ve ever seen happen to a New York City mayor and I’ve seen de Blasio eat pizza with a knife and fork, Bloomberg speak Spanish and Rudy wear a dress. https://t.co/CGVudrAQFB — Robert A. George (@RobGeorge) February 14, 2025

PIZZA WITH A FORK!?

This isn't thinly veiled. This isn't veiled at all. https://t.co/MKZoJ1AUlC — Scott Greenfield (@ScottGreenfield) February 14, 2025

It is not.

Lots of Lefties are really mad about this, too, which is not surprising.