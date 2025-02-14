OOF! Morgan Freeman (Not That One) and His Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very...
Gentlemen's Agreement: Watch Tom Homan Hold Eric Adams to His Promise of Restoring ICE to Rikers Island

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on February 14, 2025
AP Photo/Eric Gay

This week, Border Czar Tom Homan came to an agreement with New York Mayor Eric Adams regarding the ICE office on Rikers Island, home of New York's largest prison.

Fox News reports:

New York City Mayor Eric Adams on Thursday said a plan was being worked on to allow federal immigration authorities to operate on Rikers Island following a meeting with border czar Tom Homan, a significant step given the city's sanctuary policies. 

Adams met with Homan during a closed-door meeting. In a statement, he said an executive order was being worked on to 'reestablish the ability for ICE agents to operate on Rikers Island — as was the case for 20 years.'

'But now, instead, ICE agents would specifically be focused on assisting the correctional intelligence bureau in their criminal investigations, in particular those focused on violent criminals and gangs,' he added. 

Homan and Adams were also on Fox & Friends to discuss the deal and Homan made it very clear Adams better not go back on his word.

WATCH:

We can't speak for Adams, but we believe Homan and wouldn't mess with him.

All of this.

We need a straight shooter and someone as no-nonsense as Homan.

PIZZA WITH A FORK!?

It is not.

Lots of Lefties are really mad about this, too, which is not surprising.

