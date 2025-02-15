Victor Davis Hanson: Europeans Rejected JD Vance Because They’re the International Version...
Crockett Propulsion: Rising Democrat Star Doesn’t Understand How Freedom of Speech Works
Trump and Musk Amused at Dems and Legacy Media’s Lame Attempts at Driving...
Traveling Circus: Scott Jennings Wants to Take CNN’s NewsNight on the Road
Shell Game: Legacy Media Thinks Throwing ‘Eggs’ at the Public Will Defeat President...
Doom and Gloom: James Carville Says Overwhelmed Democrats Have No Answer for Tireless...
Frame of Reference: President Trump’s Defiant Mugshot Now Greets Visitors to the Oval...
Ice Scream: Parent Co. Tells Lefty Ben & Jerry’s to Chill Out and...
Did New York Governor Kathy Hochul Just Vow to Protect Abortion Pill Drug...
Only the Lonely: Survey Finds Leftist Women Loneliest and Least Satisfied With Their...
VP Vance May Never Recover from This! PA Democrat Rep. Houlahan isn't Mad,...
OOF! Morgan Freeman (Not That One) and His Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very...
PERFECT! Oklahoma Gov Describes What Happened After the Mental Health Dept. Banned Email...
Gentlemen's Agreement: Watch Tom Homan Hold Eric Adams to His Promise of Restoring...

A Zombie Lie: Bill Maher Proclaims the 'Patriarchy’ is Dead and Blasts Dems' Reanimation Efforts

Warren Squire
Warren Squire  |  2:16 AM on February 15, 2025
AP Photo/Andre Penner

The myth of the 'patriarchy’ is finally dead but the Democrat Party wishes it to live on. TV host, Bill Maher, and his Dem panel on Real Time with Bill Maher ripped into a recent ‘pro-woman’ commercial that portrayed all women as victims. Maher calls this tired messaging the ‘giant zombie lie.’

Advertisement

Here’s more. (READ)

CLAIM: “Whatever you do, you can’t win [as a woman].

”MAHER: “Okay, so there’s this phrase I use a lot here, zombie lie. A zombie lie. It means like something that used to be true and it stopped being true, and then people kept saying it. I feel like this is a giant zombie lie. And if the Democrats are ever gonna win again, they have to realize something about the American people. They’re not that savvy about politics, but they know when you’re lying.”

PAMELA PAUL: “The messages encouraging young women are so ubiquitous, it begins to sound not only dishonest, but just weird and defensive. It’s like, who is saying this to them? Who are they fighting against?"

TIM RYAN: “We took him and my nephew to see an Ohio State basketball game last year. We went to the women’s game to watch Caitlin Clark play. My 10-year-old wants to watch Caitlin Clark. I mean, the world has moved beyond a lot of this stuff.”

You can view the commercial and exchange, too. (WATCH)

Recommended

Crockett Propulsion: Rising Democrat Star Doesn’t Understand How Freedom of Speech Works
Warren Squire
Advertisement

You can feel a cultural shift taking place.

The reason the commercial no longer works is because the public knows the viewpoint it’s selling is a lie. Commenters explain.

The same rejection of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ seems to have taken place in the last few months, too.

Advertisement

One commenter says even though the commercial is ‘new’ it feels behind the times.

America has moved on but the Democrat Party hasn’t. We already know they are going to push this stuff on the public again during the upcoming election season. It’s going to be met with laughter or outright derision. Voters don’t care much for zombies.

Tags: BILL MAHER DEMOCRATS FEMINISM FEMINISTS LIBERAL LIE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Crockett Propulsion: Rising Democrat Star Doesn’t Understand How Freedom of Speech Works
Warren Squire
Victor Davis Hanson: Europeans Rejected JD Vance Because They’re the International Version of Democrats
Warren Squire
Death By CRINGE: FactPost's Valentine's Day Tweet Takes 'The Left Can't Meme' to a HILARIOUS New Low
Grateful Calvin
VP Vance May Never Recover from This! PA Democrat Rep. Houlahan isn't Mad, She's Just Disappointed.
Chad Felix Greene
Sad Potato: Stelter Doubles Down on Biden 'Fielding Questions' and, Wow, Was THAT a Bad Idea
Grateful Calvin
Doom and Gloom: James Carville Says Overwhelmed Democrats Have No Answer for Tireless Trump
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Crockett Propulsion: Rising Democrat Star Doesn’t Understand How Freedom of Speech Works Warren Squire
Advertisement