A Zombie Lie: Bill Maher Proclaims the 'Patriarchy’ is Dead and Blasts Dems' Reanimation Efforts

The myth of the 'patriarchy’ is finally dead but the Democrat Party wishes it to live on. TV host, Bill Maher, and his Dem panel on Real Time with Bill Maher ripped into a recent ‘pro-woman’ commercial that portrayed all women as victims. Maher calls this tired messaging the ‘giant zombie lie.’

CLAIM: “Whatever you do, you can’t win [as a woman]. ”MAHER: “Okay, so there’s this phrase I use a lot here, zombie lie. A zombie lie. It means like something that used to be true and it stopped being true, and then people kept saying it. I feel like this is a giant zombie lie. And if the Democrats are ever gonna win again, they have to realize something about the American people. They’re not that savvy about politics, but they know when you’re lying.” PAMELA PAUL: “The messages encouraging young women are so ubiquitous, it begins to sound not only dishonest, but just weird and defensive. It’s like, who is saying this to them? Who are they fighting against?" TIM RYAN: “We took him and my nephew to see an Ohio State basketball game last year. We went to the women’s game to watch Caitlin Clark play. My 10-year-old wants to watch Caitlin Clark. I mean, the world has moved beyond a lot of this stuff.”

You can feel a cultural shift taking place.

The reason the commercial no longer works is because the public knows the viewpoint it’s selling is a lie. Commenters explain.

The “patriarchy” myth is crumbling because normal people can see with their own eyes that women are thriving.



The same rejection of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ seems to have taken place in the last few months, too.

One commenter says even though the commercial is ‘new’ it feels behind the times.

America has moved on but the Democrat Party hasn’t. We already know they are going to push this stuff on the public again during the upcoming election season. It’s going to be met with laughter or outright derision. Voters don’t care much for zombies.