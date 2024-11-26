CNN Says Attention Junkie Kaitlan Collins Will Host Her Show and Showboat in...
What DEMOCRAT Mega-Donor Said About Kamala Harris's Political Future Is DEVASTATING ... For Her (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:50 PM on November 26, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Democrats seem to think Kamala Harris should run again in 2028.

No, really.

We hate to break it to them but that's not happening. 

Hey, don't take our word for it, listen to Democrat mega-donor 

Post continues:

When Chris Cuomo asked him if someone stole the donation money, Morgan replied, “Well, maybe legally.”

The Kamala Harris campaign spent money so recklessly that it wasted money on presidential ads in places like Florida.“

She had all this money coming in. She had all these consultants, and if you don’t run the ads, you don’t get paid for the buy. They were running ads in Florida, where I live, nonstop. And I’m like, why? I mean, are they running in Alabama and Idaho, too? And I’ll tell you why. If you don’t run the ads, the buyer doesn’t get paid,” Morgan explained.

“I told everybody, she should not have been the nominee. She was not going to win, and she didn’t win, and she lost badly ... So she’s having a call with donors this week, and they tell me about her political future. I don’t think she has a political future. So that’s my thought on her.”

Ouch.

So much ouch.

Certainly doesn't hurt our feelings all that much.

Totally.

Democrats should run her again. That would be fun.

Raised over a billion, ended up $20 million in debt.

We rest our case.

