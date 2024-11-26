What DEMOCRAT Mega-Donor Said About Kamala Harris's Political Future Is DEVASTATING ... For Her (Watch)

Democrats seem to think Kamala Harris should run again in 2028.

No, really.

#New 2028 Dem primary



Harris 37%

Newsom 7%

Buttigieg 4%

Whitmer 3%

Shapiro 3%



Emerson #B - 400 DV - 11/22 — Political Polls (@PpollingNumbers) November 26, 2024

We hate to break it to them but that's not happening.

Hey, don't take our word for it, listen to Democrat mega-donor

HOLY SMOKES: Democrat mega-donor John Morgan says Kamala Harris’s political future is OVER after she completely botched her campaign.



“If you can’t run a campaign, you can’t run a country.”



When Chris Cuomo asked him if someone stole the donation money, Morgan replied, “Well,… pic.twitter.com/aFWIIIQ3XJ — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) November 26, 2024

Post continues:

When Chris Cuomo asked him if someone stole the donation money, Morgan replied, “Well, maybe legally.” The Kamala Harris campaign spent money so recklessly that it wasted money on presidential ads in places like Florida.“ She had all this money coming in. She had all these consultants, and if you don’t run the ads, you don’t get paid for the buy. They were running ads in Florida, where I live, nonstop. And I’m like, why? I mean, are they running in Alabama and Idaho, too? And I’ll tell you why. If you don’t run the ads, the buyer doesn’t get paid,” Morgan explained. “I told everybody, she should not have been the nominee. She was not going to win, and she didn’t win, and she lost badly ... So she’s having a call with donors this week, and they tell me about her political future. I don’t think she has a political future. So that’s my thought on her.”

Ouch.

So much ouch.

I love to hear and see the infighting. — George (@BehizyTweets) November 26, 2024

Certainly doesn't hurt our feelings all that much.

Anyone with common sense knows that her career is over.



But please run again in 2028. — AmericanPapaBear (@AmericaPapaBear) November 26, 2024

Totally.

Democrats should run her again. That would be fun.

She was running ads in Kansas where I live. Her campaign didn't have a clue what they were doing. — Butch Connors (@Butch_1776) November 26, 2024

Raised over a billion, ended up $20 million in debt.

We rest our case.

