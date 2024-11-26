VIP
Dude. No. David Corn's WARNING About Trump Holding Mexico Accountable for Illegals and...
Our Biggest Black Friday Sale Ever – 74% Off VIP Membership
Just WATCH Scott Jennings' Face as CNN Contributor Rambles About How Elon Musk...
ROFL! James Woods Has Just 1 Word for What Pete Buttigieg's Next Job...
Dogs and Cats Living Together, MASS HYSTERIA! Joy Reid Jumps Every Shark EVER...
SAVAGE! Tom Homan CLOBBERS Denver Mayor By Simply AGREEING With Him on This...
George Takei Asks If He Is Being Throttled on X and the Responses...
SUCK IT, Haters! Trump's Tariff Threat Over Illegals and Drugs ALREADY Working and...
'Make 'Em SQUEAL'! Joni Ernst's Thread on How to Cut More Than 2...
What 14th Amendment, Right? Gavin Newsom Excludes Tesla From California EV Incentives
'I Learned It by Watching You!' Scott Jennings OWNS CNN Panelists Who Claim...
'I Came to Congress to Do Big Things': Swalwell Weighs in on...
Tuned Out: The Rock's Musical Manners Strike Wrong Chord with Movie Audiences
Biden’s Trump Inauguration Day Confirmation Fuels ‘Best Buds’ Conspiracy Theory

LOL! Just Can't Quit Elon! Mark Cuban Receives the EXACT Sort of Welcome He DESERVES Upon Returning to X

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:05 PM on November 26, 2024
AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez

Full transparency, we didn't even know Mark Cuban had officially left X which is sort of sad considering we cover the guy and make fun of him ... a lot. But we suppose like other Lefties who make a big deal about leaving ELON MUSK'S EVIL RACIST SITE, Cuban needed the attention it provides so he came back.

Advertisement

And the first thing he did was troll Musk.

Hey, nobody ever accused Cuban of being the brightest crayon in the box.

Enter Cuban:

Like an angry ex-girlfriend. 

He just can't quit Musk.

As usual, this did not go well for Cuban ...

Heh.

Ooh, ooh! We know!

We see what he did there.

Recommended

'Make 'Em SQUEAL'! Joni Ernst's Thread on How to Cut More Than 2 TRILLION of D.C. Waste an EPIC Must-Read
Sam J.
Advertisement

Apparently not.

Dude never learns.

===========================================================================

Related:

Dude. No. David Corn's WARNING About Trump Holding Mexico Accountable for Illegals and Drugs Is Racist AF

Just WATCH Scott Jennings' Face as CNN Contributor Rambles About How Elon Musk CANNOT Buy MSNBC (Video)

ROFL! James Woods Has Just 1 Word for What Pete Buttigieg's Next Job Will Be and All We Can Say Is HOOBOY

SUCK IT, Haters! Trump's Tariff Threat Over Illegals and Drugs ALREADY Working and It's a GLORIOUS Thing

'Make 'Em SQUEAL'! Joni Ernst's Thread On How to Cut More than 2 TRILLION of D.C. Waste an EPIC Must-Read

===========================================================================

Tags: ELON MUSK MARK CUBAN TRUMP 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Make 'Em SQUEAL'! Joni Ernst's Thread on How to Cut More Than 2 TRILLION of D.C. Waste an EPIC Must-Read
Sam J.
ROFL! James Woods Has Just 1 Word for What Pete Buttigieg's Next Job Will Be and All We Can Say Is HOOBOY
Sam J.
Just WATCH Scott Jennings' Face as CNN Contributor Rambles About How Elon Musk CANNOT Buy MSNBC (Video)
Sam J.
Dogs and Cats Living Together, MASS HYSTERIA! Joy Reid Jumps Every Shark EVER in Bizarre anti-DOGE Tirade
Sam J.
SUCK IT, Haters! Trump's Tariff Threat Over Illegals and Drugs ALREADY Working and It's a GLORIOUS Thing
Sam J.
George Takei Asks If He Is Being Throttled on X and the Responses Are GOLD
ArtistAngie

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'Make 'Em SQUEAL'! Joni Ernst's Thread on How to Cut More Than 2 TRILLION of D.C. Waste an EPIC Must-Read Sam J.
Advertisement