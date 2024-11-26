LOL! Just Can't Quit Elon! Mark Cuban Receives the EXACT Sort of Welcome He DESERVES Upon Returning to X

Full transparency, we didn't even know Mark Cuban had officially left X which is sort of sad considering we cover the guy and make fun of him ... a lot. But we suppose like other Lefties who make a big deal about leaving ELON MUSK'S EVIL RACIST SITE, Cuban needed the attention it provides so he came back.
And the first thing he did was troll Musk.
Hey, nobody ever accused Cuban of being the brightest crayon in the box.
The legacy media forgot that honesty really is the best policy.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 25, 2024
Now you are the media.
Enter Cuban:
You seem to have forgotten that as well @elonmusk https://t.co/jW3ueIBWya— Mark Cuban (@mcuban) November 25, 2024
Like an angry ex-girlfriend.
He just can't quit Musk.
As usual, this did not go well for Cuban ...
Welcome back to 𝕏 Mark we missed you— greg (@greg16676935420) November 25, 2024
Heh.
Welcome back Cubes!— Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) November 25, 2024
We missed having fun with you.
Who's more honest, the media or Elon?
Ooh, ooh! We know!
Just because you don’t like what he says doesn’t mean he is lying.— Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) November 25, 2024
Cope and seethe.
Like an angry ex girlfriend— Chef Andrew Gruel (@ChefGruel) November 26, 2024
Rachel Maddow joins the chat— Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) November 25, 2024
We see what he did there.
I thought you left for bluer skies… 🤔— Sara Higdon (@SaraHigdon_) November 25, 2024
Recommended
Apparently not.
Dude never learns.
===========================================================================
Related:
Dude. No. David Corn's WARNING About Trump Holding Mexico Accountable for Illegals and Drugs Is Racist AF
Just WATCH Scott Jennings' Face as CNN Contributor Rambles About How Elon Musk CANNOT Buy MSNBC (Video)
ROFL! James Woods Has Just 1 Word for What Pete Buttigieg's Next Job Will Be and All We Can Say Is HOOBOY
SUCK IT, Haters! Trump's Tariff Threat Over Illegals and Drugs ALREADY Working and It's a GLORIOUS Thing
'Make 'Em SQUEAL'! Joni Ernst's Thread On How to Cut More than 2 TRILLION of D.C. Waste an EPIC Must-Read
===========================================================================
Join the conversation as a VIP Member