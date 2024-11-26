LOL! Just Can't Quit Elon! Mark Cuban Receives the EXACT Sort of Welcome He DESERVES Upon Returning to X

Full transparency, we didn't even know Mark Cuban had officially left X which is sort of sad considering we cover the guy and make fun of him ... a lot. But we suppose like other Lefties who make a big deal about leaving ELON MUSK'S EVIL RACIST SITE, Cuban needed the attention it provides so he came back.

And the first thing he did was troll Musk.

Hey, nobody ever accused Cuban of being the brightest crayon in the box.

The legacy media forgot that honesty really is the best policy.



Now you are the media. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 25, 2024

Enter Cuban:

You seem to have forgotten that as well @elonmusk https://t.co/jW3ueIBWya — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) November 25, 2024

Like an angry ex-girlfriend.

He just can't quit Musk.

As usual, this did not go well for Cuban ...

Welcome back to 𝕏 Mark we missed you — greg (@greg16676935420) November 25, 2024

Heh.

Welcome back Cubes!



We missed having fun with you.



Who's more honest, the media or Elon? — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) November 25, 2024

Ooh, ooh! We know!

Just because you don’t like what he says doesn’t mean he is lying.



Cope and seethe. — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) November 25, 2024

Like an angry ex girlfriend — Chef Andrew Gruel (@ChefGruel) November 26, 2024

Rachel Maddow joins the chat — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) November 25, 2024

We see what he did there.

I thought you left for bluer skies… 🤔 — Sara Higdon (@SaraHigdon_) November 25, 2024

Apparently not.

Dude never learns.

