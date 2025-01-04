Justine Bateman Gives a Shout-Out to Her 'Brother' Michael J. Fox at Medal...
Bethany Mandel Reminds Lefty Who Lamented Homeschooling What's REALLY Insane About Educati...
WATCH: Douglas Murray Tells Groomer Gang Apologist Pols We Wouldn't Criticize Them If...
AP 'Religion' Reporter Gets Bodied for SLOBBERING Piece About Trans Congress 'Trailblazer'...
Jonathan Turley Notes Biden 'Reached the Apogee of Irony' by Awarding Medal of...
Stacey Abrams Congratulates Nazi Collaborator, Billionaire Dem Donor George Soros on Medal...
Seems Insurrection-y: DC Protesters Pull Out the Left's Greatest Hits in Denying Trump's...
Liz Cheney Stomps on a Self-Awareness Rake While Telling Trump 'This Is Not...
Aaaand It's GONE! Allstate Scrubs CEO's Insulting Woke Commercial, Forgets the Internet Is...
'Bang Up Job!' KJP Shares Pic & Encourages Team of Shameless WH Liars...
But Which One's Worse? Biden Gives Medal of Freedom to Hillary Clinton AND...
VIP
Politico Reminds Us Trump Will Soon Be Judged by His Ability to Fix...
Oh Honey, No: Jessica Tarlov Faceplants Saying White Supremacy Is More Dangerous Than...
'Rules for Thee' Alert! NY Gov. Kathy Hochul Is Apparently Exempt From Her...

Crowd at Medal Ceremony Almost as Bad as the Honorees

Brett T.  |  4:30 PM on January 04, 2025
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

As Twitchy reported earlier, President Joe Biden awarded Presidential Medals of Freedom, the highest civilian honor, to 19 people, including most infamously Hillary Clinton and George Soros. What's also interesting is who showed up to view the ceremony. First of all, pardoned convicted felon Hunter Biden was making the rounds. We're surprised he didn't get a medal; the pardon will have to do.

Advertisement

Biden has the smile of someone who knows he's not going to prison.

We wouldn't exactly classify Mitt Romney as a demon, but he was there to represent the Uniparty and applaud Clinton's award.

And yes, standing right next to Romney is Alex Soros.

It turns out Soros had a legitimate reason to be there — he was accepting the medal on his father's behalf:

Recommended

Bethany Mandel Reminds Lefty Who Lamented Homeschooling What's REALLY Insane About Education These Days
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

… all people yearning to be free."

What a travesty.

The amount of lasting damage that George Soros has single-handedly visited on this country is incalculable.

The next time anyone complains about billionaire Elon Musk having too much influence on politics, show them the photos of Alex Soros with his arm around practically every Democrat in office.

Oh, and speaking of terrible people, Bill Clinton was there to support his beloved wife:

Were there any decent people in that room on Saturday?

***

Tags: AWARD GEORGE SOROS HUNTER BIDEN JOE BIDEN MITT ROMNEY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Bethany Mandel Reminds Lefty Who Lamented Homeschooling What's REALLY Insane About Education These Days
Amy Curtis
Justine Bateman Gives a Shout-Out to Her 'Brother' Michael J. Fox at Medal Ceremony
Brett T.
WATCH: Douglas Murray Tells Groomer Gang Apologist Pols We Wouldn't Criticize Them If They'd Do Their Job
Amy Curtis
AP 'Religion' Reporter Gets Bodied for SLOBBERING Piece About Trans Congress 'Trailblazer' McBride
Amy Curtis
Seems Insurrection-y: DC Protesters Pull Out the Left's Greatest Hits in Denying Trump's Win
Grateful Calvin
Oh Honey, No: Jessica Tarlov Faceplants Saying White Supremacy Is More Dangerous Than Jihadism
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Bethany Mandel Reminds Lefty Who Lamented Homeschooling What's REALLY Insane About Education These Days Amy Curtis
Advertisement