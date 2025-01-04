Crowd at Medal Ceremony Almost as Bad as the Honorees

As Twitchy reported earlier, President Joe Biden awarded Presidential Medals of Freedom, the highest civilian honor, to 19 people, including most infamously Hillary Clinton and George Soros. What's also interesting is who showed up to view the ceremony. First of all, pardoned convicted felon Hunter Biden was making the rounds. We're surprised he didn't get a medal; the pardon will have to do.

NEW: Hunter Biden is in attendance at the Presidential Medal of Freedom ceremony.



Hillary Clinton and George Soros are among those set to receive the award. pic.twitter.com/m38x7cPZxr — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 4, 2025

Biden has the smile of someone who knows he's not going to prison.

We wouldn't exactly classify Mitt Romney as a demon, but he was there to represent the Uniparty and applaud Clinton's award.

🚨Mitt Romney is in attendance at the Presidential Medal of Freedom ceremony. pic.twitter.com/vQdwTM46SP — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) January 4, 2025

And yes, standing right next to Romney is Alex Soros.

Of course he is — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) January 4, 2025

To be expected. His besties are being awarded. — McDrunknstuff (@McDrunknStuff2) January 4, 2025

That fits. — N.S. Palmer (@0uBoosts) January 4, 2025

Romney is the very definition of a globalist Uniparty member. Corrupt to the core. — Logical Icon (@Logical_Icon) January 4, 2025

He’s a Democrat. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) January 4, 2025

Who’s who of bad guys there today… — Sgt_Mac87 (@Sgt_Mac87) January 4, 2025

I wonder what he’s talking to Alex Soros about. Probably asking for a job — jerry maga 🇺🇸 (@_jerrymaga) January 4, 2025

It turns out Soros had a legitimate reason to be there — he was accepting the medal on his father's behalf:

🚨NEW: Alex Soros accepts the Presidential Medal of Freedom from Joe Biden for his father, George Soros.



"His inspiring generosity reminds us all of our capacity and our obligation to stand up to the abuse of power and to be guardians of democracy and all people yearning to be… pic.twitter.com/HkDMR30Ogi — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 4, 2025

… all people yearning to be free." What a travesty. The amount of lasting damage that George Soros has single-handedly visited on this country is incalculable.

“Guardians of Democracy.”



Wow. — Texas Boomer (@marklindesr) January 4, 2025

The next time anyone complains about billionaire Elon Musk having too much influence on politics, show them the photos of Alex Soros with his arm around practically every Democrat in office.

Oh, and speaking of terrible people, Bill Clinton was there to support his beloved wife:

The Presidential Medal of Freedom is among our nation’s highest honors. I can’t think of anyone more deserving of this award than you, @HillaryClinton. I’m so happy we could celebrate together. pic.twitter.com/ZJjVoyolvF — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) January 4, 2025

Were there any decent people in that room on Saturday?

***