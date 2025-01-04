Crowd at Medal Ceremony Almost as Bad as the Honorees

As Twitchy reported earlier, President Joe Biden awarded Presidential Medals of Freedom, the highest civilian honor, to 19 people, including most infamously Hillary Clinton and George Soros. What's also interesting is who showed up to view the ceremony. First of all, pardoned convicted felon Hunter Biden was making the rounds. We're surprised he didn't get a medal; the pardon will have to do.
NEW: Hunter Biden is in attendance at the Presidential Medal of Freedom ceremony.— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 4, 2025
Hillary Clinton and George Soros are among those set to receive the award. pic.twitter.com/m38x7cPZxr
Biden has the smile of someone who knows he's not going to prison.
It's a demon gathering. https://t.co/9pdRgYQ1BI— Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) January 4, 2025
We wouldn't exactly classify Mitt Romney as a demon, but he was there to represent the Uniparty and applaud Clinton's award.
🚨Mitt Romney is in attendance at the Presidential Medal of Freedom ceremony. pic.twitter.com/vQdwTM46SP— Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) January 4, 2025
And yes, standing right next to Romney is Alex Soros.
Of course he is— Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) January 4, 2025
To be expected. His besties are being awarded.— McDrunknstuff (@McDrunknStuff2) January 4, 2025
That fits.— N.S. Palmer (@0uBoosts) January 4, 2025
Romney is the very definition of a globalist Uniparty member. Corrupt to the core.— Logical Icon (@Logical_Icon) January 4, 2025
He’s a Democrat.— Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) January 4, 2025
Who’s who of bad guys there today…— Sgt_Mac87 (@Sgt_Mac87) January 4, 2025
I wonder what he’s talking to Alex Soros about. Probably asking for a job— jerry maga 🇺🇸 (@_jerrymaga) January 4, 2025
It turns out Soros had a legitimate reason to be there — he was accepting the medal on his father's behalf:
🚨NEW: Alex Soros accepts the Presidential Medal of Freedom from Joe Biden for his father, George Soros.— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 4, 2025
"His inspiring generosity reminds us all of our capacity and our obligation to stand up to the abuse of power and to be guardians of democracy and all people yearning to be… pic.twitter.com/HkDMR30Ogi
… all people yearning to be free."
What a travesty.
The amount of lasting damage that George Soros has single-handedly visited on this country is incalculable.
“Guardians of Democracy.”— Texas Boomer (@marklindesr) January 4, 2025
Wow.
The next time anyone complains about billionaire Elon Musk having too much influence on politics, show them the photos of Alex Soros with his arm around practically every Democrat in office.
Oh, and speaking of terrible people, Bill Clinton was there to support his beloved wife:
The Presidential Medal of Freedom is among our nation’s highest honors. I can’t think of anyone more deserving of this award than you, @HillaryClinton. I’m so happy we could celebrate together. pic.twitter.com/ZJjVoyolvF— Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) January 4, 2025
https://t.co/r63jyNutO2 pic.twitter.com/iE5GXq8DpN— Patrice Touchard (@PatriceTouchard) January 4, 2025
Were there any decent people in that room on Saturday?
