She Went There! Hollywood NOT Thrilled With Comedian's Golden Globes DIDDY Joke But...
Time Again to Play 'AP Headline or Democrat Press Release?' (Place Your Bets!)
Justin Trudeau Resigns in Disgrace! Last Minute Trump Sabotage?
BREAKING: Trump/Vance Win CERTIFIED (and Watching Kamala Harris's Face Was the BEST PART)
Mary Katharine Ham Politely NUKES Hillary By Explaining Why it's a GOOD THING...
FATALITY! Mollie Hemingway Takes Adam Schiff APART for Whining About Kash Patel in...
'GOD BLESS THE TRUCKERS'! Justin Trudeau's Resignation Sparks BIG Shoutouts to 'the Real...
'DECENCY': Scott Jennings' Response to Biden SNAPPING at the Press Over His Age...
'Now Do Biden & Murderers': Serial Slimeball Adam Schiff Whines About Potential Trump...
VIP
Here's Another Video Proving Dem/Media's 'Man of Decency' Biden Narrative Has ALWAYS Been...
Look For the Helpers: United Cajun Navy Steps Up to Help NOLA Terror...
Monday Morning Meme Madness
Senate Majority Leader John Thune Reportedly Has Votes to Confirm Pete Hegseth as...
Actor Jon Cryer’s Cringe Wrong ‘Reasons’ for Trump Victory Have Bill Maher Quickly...

Is It January 20 Yet? Dementia Joe Biden Mumbles His Way Through a Happy Birthday Song

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  3:00 PM on January 06, 2025
Twitchy

Happy Insurrection Day, Twitchy readers. Have you gotten all of your decorations up yet? Did you leave out a plate of 'Get Out of Jail Free' cards for Ray Epps last night? 

Advertisement

As the left prepares to wallow in their delusion today that January 6 was worse than Pearl Harbor, 9/11, and the Civil War combined, sane people are left to watch what we got as a result of the crooked 2020 election. 

Namely one Joseph Robinette Biden. 

With only two weeks left in office, the (alleged) President has been doing his level best to leave a legacy of hating America, trying to ban drilling for oil and gas, giving away more billions to Ukraine (we're sure the Big Guy will get his 10 percent), pardoning or commuting the sentences of some of the worst criminals in America, and giving the Medal of Freedom to other America haters like Hillary Clinton and George Soros

Biden's true legacy, however, is that he spent four years as President despite the handicap of being completely senile. Yesterday, Dementia Joe gave us one more reminder of how far gone he is by not even being able to master the extremely difficult song ... 'Happy Birthday.' Watch:  

OK, this isn't funny anymore. You invited this person to the podium. The least you can do is remember his name. 

Recommended

BREAKING: Trump/Vance Win CERTIFIED (and Watching Kamala Harris's Face Was the BEST PART)
Sam J.
Advertisement

Of course, the real possibility exists that Biden had nothing to do with calling this young man to the stage. It was just something his handlers did to make Biden look like 'Kind Old Uncle Joe,' (another horrific media lie). Biden likely had no idea who he was. 

Seriously. 

At least we can take solace in the fact that Biden didn't try to shake hands with the ghost of Uncle Bosey after he botched the song. 

There are many reasons the legacy media has been dying for years and finally kicked the bucket in 2024. But covering up the MASSIVE scandal of a President who barely knows his own name is chief among them. 

Oh, if Trump even mispronounces a single word, the same media hacks who ignored Biden's tapioca brain for years will be calling for him to be impeached and removed due to mental incapacity.

Advertisement

Fortunately, no one listens to those apparatchiks anymore. 

They ALL knew. They ALL lied. 

What's worse, they knew that we knew they were lying. And they did not care. 

HA. 

Yes, Biden has a habit of trying to speak to dead people, like François Mitterand or Rep. Jackie Walorski. 

Maybe because he is so close to joining their ranks. 

We think his mind these days is a lot more like the Windows 'Blue Screen of Death.'

LOL. 

Of all the excuses Democrats and their media lapdogs made up for Biden's severe mental decline, this one remains one of our favorites. 

That young man should absolutely keep his distance. Biden is known for being horribly handsy and sniffy around young folks. Sometimes, he even bites them. 

Advertisement

The media made excuses for that behavior too. So much so that they ignored when Biden's own daughter said that her father molested her in the shower. 

Well, there's a thought that's going to keep us awake for the next fortnight. 

Hopefully, we can get through these next two weeks without Biden accidentally launching an ICBM at Italy because the gelato shop was out of chocolate chocolate chip. 

In the meantime, happy birthday to this young man whose name we don't know because Biden didn't know it either. 

Now, run far, far away before the old man tries to chew on you. 

Tags: BIRTHDAY FAIL JOE BIDEN WHITE HOUSE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

BREAKING: Trump/Vance Win CERTIFIED (and Watching Kamala Harris's Face Was the BEST PART)
Sam J.
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
She Went There! Hollywood NOT Thrilled With Comedian's Golden Globes DIDDY Joke But YOU'll LOVE It -Watch
Sam J.
Mary Katharine Ham Politely NUKES Hillary By Explaining Why it's a GOOD THING She Got a Medal from Biden
Sam J.
Time Again to Play 'AP Headline or Democrat Press Release?' (Place Your Bets!)
Doug P.
FATALITY! Mollie Hemingway Takes Adam Schiff APART for Whining About Kash Patel in Straight-FIRE Post
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
BREAKING: Trump/Vance Win CERTIFIED (and Watching Kamala Harris's Face Was the BEST PART) Sam J.
Advertisement