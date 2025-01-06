Is It January 20 Yet? Dementia Joe Biden Mumbles His Way Through a Happy Birthday Song

Happy Insurrection Day, Twitchy readers. Have you gotten all of your decorations up yet? Did you leave out a plate of 'Get Out of Jail Free' cards for Ray Epps last night?

As the left prepares to wallow in their delusion today that January 6 was worse than Pearl Harbor, 9/11, and the Civil War combined, sane people are left to watch what we got as a result of the crooked 2020 election.

Namely one Joseph Robinette Biden.

With only two weeks left in office, the (alleged) President has been doing his level best to leave a legacy of hating America, trying to ban drilling for oil and gas, giving away more billions to Ukraine (we're sure the Big Guy will get his 10 percent), pardoning or commuting the sentences of some of the worst criminals in America, and giving the Medal of Freedom to other America haters like Hillary Clinton and George Soros.

Biden's true legacy, however, is that he spent four years as President despite the handicap of being completely senile. Yesterday, Dementia Joe gave us one more reminder of how far gone he is by not even being able to master the extremely difficult song ... 'Happy Birthday.' Watch:

Biden brought a guy on stage to sing happy birthday to him...



The problem is he either doesn't know his name or forgot it... and mumbled nonsense instead.



only 15 more days of this...pic.twitter.com/9fULGYwHBn — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) January 5, 2025

OK, this isn't funny anymore. You invited this person to the podium. The least you can do is remember his name.

Of course, the real possibility exists that Biden had nothing to do with calling this young man to the stage. It was just something his handlers did to make Biden look like 'Kind Old Uncle Joe,' (another horrific media lie). Biden likely had no idea who he was.

The fact that the cabinet hasn’t already invoked the 25A is a national scandal https://t.co/U4aYbeIosR — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) January 6, 2025

Seriously.

At least we can take solace in the fact that Biden didn't try to shake hands with the ghost of Uncle Bosey after he botched the song.

It continues to horrify me that the biggest media story in the universe isn’t the ongoing mental deterioration of the President of the United States, in full view of the world. https://t.co/EblqUo4nD3 — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) January 5, 2025

There are many reasons the legacy media has been dying for years and finally kicked the bucket in 2024. But covering up the MASSIVE scandal of a President who barely knows his own name is chief among them.

looking forward to Trump's mental capacities being brought up next month by the ppl who brought you four years of this https://t.co/8mhzk4irFo — lankydrummerboy (@zakmuzak) January 5, 2025

Oh, if Trump even mispronounces a single word, the same media hacks who ignored Biden's tapioca brain for years will be calling for him to be impeached and removed due to mental incapacity.

Fortunately, no one listens to those apparatchiks anymore.

Sharp as a tack, right Senator Schumer? https://t.co/zbeCDYTtsX — Joe Amend (@amend_joe) January 5, 2025

They ALL knew. They ALL lied.

What's worse, they knew that we knew they were lying. And they did not care.

Joe's staff was pleased he invited someone who's still alive on stage — Marc Cocteaustan (@Igor_Cocteau) January 5, 2025

HA.

Yes, Biden has a habit of trying to speak to dead people, like François Mitterand or Rep. Jackie Walorski.

Maybe because he is so close to joining their ranks.

We think his mind these days is a lot more like the Windows 'Blue Screen of Death.'

He has a life-long stutter, Tim! — Chris was Right About Everything 🇺🇸 (@RealChrisCotts) January 6, 2025

LOL.

Of all the excuses Democrats and their media lapdogs made up for Biden's severe mental decline, this one remains one of our favorites.

He just thinks his name is Sum Yung Guy pic.twitter.com/pFXGg3aWfb — David (@davidebrady) January 5, 2025

That young man should absolutely keep his distance. Biden is known for being horribly handsy and sniffy around young folks. Sometimes, he even bites them.

He's still to close to this kid. — Agility Dog Mom (@MorkieMamma) January 6, 2025

Joe just losing his mind over sniffing his hair. — Unkept Republic (@Getthepitchfork) January 6, 2025

The media made excuses for that behavior too. So much so that they ignored when Biden's own daughter said that her father molested her in the shower.

This man has the nuclear codes. https://t.co/EblqUo4nD3 — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) January 5, 2025

Well, there's a thought that's going to keep us awake for the next fortnight.

Hopefully, we can get through these next two weeks without Biden accidentally launching an ICBM at Italy because the gelato shop was out of chocolate chocolate chip.

In the meantime, happy birthday to this young man whose name we don't know because Biden didn't know it either.

Now, run far, far away before the old man tries to chew on you.