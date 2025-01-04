But Which One's Worse? Biden Gives Medal of Freedom to Hillary Clinton AND George Soros

Do you ever get the feeling that Joe Biden, in his dotage, just wants to burn the whole place down on his way out? It wouldn't be out of character for a man with notoriously thin skin, especially for a politician. If he can't be President anymore, then dammit, America doesn't deserve to be a country anymore.

During Trump's transition, we've seen Biden take some truly reprehensible actions, starting with the sweeping, multiple-year pardon of his son Hunter for crimes charged and not yet charged. Biden followed up that doozy by commuting the sentences of all but three federal death row inmates -- including child murderers, pardoning Chinese spies, and trying to destroy America's energy future by preemptively banning future offshore drilling (Trump will undo that one on his first day in office). Oh, and he also promised billions more dollars to Ukraine while Americans in North Carolina and other storm-savaged states are still suffering.

As another insult, just a few days ago, Biden gave the Presidential Citizens Medal to January 6 Committee members Liz Cheney and Bennie Thompson. He must have admired all of their destruction of evidence and witness tampering.

There's not much else he can do to tell us how much he hates America, is there?

Well, hang on. The Presidential Citizens Medal is just the second-highest civilian honor in America. There's still the Medal of Freedom. And Biden, in true Biden fashion, is giving that award today to ... [puts on our Keith Olbermann voice] ... TWO OF THE WORST PEOPLE IN THE WORLD!

Check it out:

Biden to present Hillary Clinton, George Soros and 17 others the Presidential Medal of Freedom https://t.co/EJ0X7n7aQ3 pic.twitter.com/BiqdTMWgJI — New York Post (@nypost) January 4, 2025

Are you serious? No, really. Is Biden serious with this slap in the face?

George Soros is directly -- DIRECTLY -- responsible for the explosion of crime in U.S. cities. By funding leftist district attorneys and all but installing them in office, he has ensured that many violent crimes have gone unpunished for several years.

And to list all of the horrible events, words, and actions tied to Hillary Clinton might take so long, we'd be writing this until after Inauguration Day. We trust our readers are fully briefed on how horrible she is.

The worst people in the world getting awards seems like a fitting end to the Biden dumpster fire of a presidency. https://t.co/vE5gE9ret2 — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) January 4, 2025

Could he just break character for us ONE TIME before he leaves office? Just once, that's all we're asking.

A travesty that Biden is giving Soros the Medal of Freedom https://t.co/LGvGe8kqKE — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 4, 2025

Travesty is one word for it. 'Disgrace' is another. And a far more appropriate word, despite Musk's recent dislike of 'negative content' on Twitter.

This is an abomination. https://t.co/OzSprAaLVq — Charles X Proxy™ (@Charlemagne0814) January 4, 2025

Ooh, we like that word even better.

ok well, now I don't want one anymore https://t.co/3fVHykgLeS — Virginia Project (@ProjectVirginia) January 4, 2025

Seriously. Not that any of our Twitchy writers were in the running, but it's like the Nobel Peace Prize. Who in God's name would want that after they gave one to the terrorist Yasser Arafat?

This shouldn't be a NY Post article. pic.twitter.com/s75gc2Sf5K — Duke Neovocis🦅 (@neovocis) January 4, 2025

HA. Yes, it's true. Reality under the Biden administration has become indistinguishable from parody or satire. Biden's Medal of Freedom recipients are just the latest example.

We heard that Biden offered the medal to Lucifer, but Old Nick declined the honor, not wanting to be in such deplorable company.

Biden is solidifying his legacy as the most morally reprehensible president in history. @POTUS — RoboRG (@grooters) January 4, 2025

It's like he wants to run away with that title, like Secretariat in the Kentucky Derby.

Now, there's a good question. Always valid to ask when the names Soros and Clinton are involved. But we don't want to let Biden off the hook that easily. He owns this.

Beyond parody: Joe Biden is going to give the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Hillary Clinton and George Soros.



Hillary is responsible for a failed Russian reset & destabilizing the Middle East.



Soros is responsible for dumping billions into left wing causes that are… pic.twitter.com/rPuRj7CkgE — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) January 4, 2025

The rest of that tweet reads:

Soros is responsible for dumping billions into left wing causes that are destroying America including funding pro-crime district attorneys allow criminals to go free, the war on reliable energy, and for funding pro-Hamas groups.

Yep. All true. (And we think Steve Guest took it a little too easy on Clinton there.)

This has to be a joke.

Really?

I swear we live in a backwards universe. https://t.co/0GcCyZum6q — Amanda Cumberbatch (Just) (@AmandaJust78) January 4, 2025

Sixteen more days. Then, hopefully, the world will start turning properly on its axis once again.

This is insanity. https://t.co/zNdsNlEUtO — Steven J Gross (@calistevenj) January 4, 2025

We have to wonder who gave Biden these names. We would lean towards Barack Obama on the Soros one, but Obama hates Clinton.

Maybe it was 'Doctor' Jill who 'suggested' her. That would be on brand.

To two of the biggest traitors to our country and representative democracy. Biden sucks https://t.co/8cnaCoQP55 — Ben Oakley (@btoakley11) January 4, 2025

That he does. We'd also suggest he blows, but we don't want to steal any thunder from Kamala Harris.

The rest of the list of honorees today isn't all that controversial (although we're wondering why Bill Nye -- who is NOT a scientist -- is getting one). There's Denzel Washington who most people still love, Bono who is generally still considered a good musician when he is not being insufferable, sports stars Magic Johnson and Lionel Messi, LGBTQ+ activist Tim Gill (because, of course), and several notable politicians, including the late Robert F. Kennedy. We have to wonder if Biden will invite RFK's son to accept that award.

You can read through the full list of 19 recipients here.

But none of them come within a country mile of being as controversial as Hillary Clinton and George Soros.

With those selections, Biden has made a mockery of the entire award and diminished its other worthy recipients.

We'll say it again and probably several more times over the next couple of weeks: January 20 cannot get here soon enough.