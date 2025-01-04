But Which One's Worse? Biden Gives Medal of Freedom to Hillary Clinton AND George Soros

Aaaand It's GONE! Allstate Scrubs CEO's Insulting Woke Commercial, Forgets the Internet Is...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  12:00 PM on January 04, 2025
AngieArtist

Do you ever get the feeling that Joe Biden, in his dotage, just wants to burn the whole place down on his way out? It wouldn't be out of character for a man with notoriously thin skin, especially for a politician. If he can't be President anymore, then dammit, America doesn't deserve to be a country anymore. 

During Trump's transition, we've seen Biden take some truly reprehensible actions, starting with the sweeping, multiple-year pardon of his son Hunter for crimes charged and not yet charged. Biden followed up that doozy by commuting the sentences of all but three federal death row inmates -- including child murderers, pardoning Chinese spies, and trying to destroy America's energy future by preemptively banning future offshore drilling (Trump will undo that one on his first day in office). Oh, and he also promised billions more dollars to Ukraine while Americans in North Carolina and other storm-savaged states are still suffering.

As another insult, just a few days ago, Biden gave the Presidential Citizens Medal to January 6 Committee members Liz Cheney and Bennie Thompson. He must have admired all of their destruction of evidence and witness tampering.

There's not much else he can do to tell us how much he hates America, is there? 

Well, hang on. The Presidential Citizens Medal is just the second-highest civilian honor in America. There's still the Medal of Freedom. And Biden, in true Biden fashion, is giving that award today to ... [puts on our Keith Olbermann voice] ... TWO OF THE WORST PEOPLE IN THE WORLD!

Check it out: 

Are you serious? No, really. Is Biden serious with this slap in the face? 

George Soros is directly -- DIRECTLY -- responsible for the explosion of crime in U.S. cities. By funding leftist district attorneys and all but installing them in office, he has ensured that many violent crimes have gone unpunished for several years.

And to list all of the horrible events, words, and actions tied to Hillary Clinton might take so long, we'd be writing this until after Inauguration Day. We trust our readers are fully briefed on how horrible she is. 

Could he just break character for us ONE TIME before he leaves office? Just once, that's all we're asking. 

Travesty is one word for it. 'Disgrace' is another. And a far more appropriate word, despite Musk's recent dislike of 'negative content' on Twitter. 

Ooh, we like that word even better. 

Seriously. Not that any of our Twitchy writers were in the running, but it's like the Nobel Peace Prize. Who in God's name would want that after they gave one to the terrorist Yasser Arafat? 

HA. Yes, it's true. Reality under the Biden administration has become indistinguishable from parody or satire. Biden's Medal of Freedom recipients are just the latest example. 

We heard that Biden offered the medal to Lucifer, but Old Nick declined the honor, not wanting to be in such deplorable company. 

It's like he wants to run away with that title, like Secretariat in the Kentucky Derby. 

Now, there's a good question. Always valid to ask when the names Soros and Clinton are involved. But we don't want to let Biden off the hook that easily. He owns this. 

The rest of that tweet reads: 

Soros is responsible for dumping billions into left wing causes that are destroying America including funding pro-crime district attorneys allow criminals to go free, the war on reliable energy, and for funding pro-Hamas groups.

Yep. All true. (And we think Steve Guest took it a little too easy on Clinton there.) 

Sixteen more days. Then, hopefully, the world will start turning properly on its axis once again. 

We have to wonder who gave Biden these names. We would lean towards Barack Obama on the Soros one, but Obama hates Clinton. 

Maybe it was 'Doctor' Jill who 'suggested' her. That would be on brand. 

That he does. We'd also suggest he blows, but we don't want to steal any thunder from Kamala Harris. 

The rest of the list of honorees today isn't all that controversial (although we're wondering why Bill Nye -- who is NOT a scientist -- is getting one). There's Denzel Washington who most people still love, Bono who is generally still considered a good musician when he is not being insufferable, sports stars Magic Johnson and Lionel Messi, LGBTQ+ activist Tim Gill (because, of course), and several notable politicians, including the late Robert F. Kennedy. We have to wonder if Biden will invite RFK's son to accept that award. 

You can read through the full list of 19 recipients here

But none of them come within a country mile of being as controversial as Hillary Clinton and George Soros. 

With those selections, Biden has made a mockery of the entire award and diminished its other worthy recipients. 

We'll say it again and probably several more times over the next couple of weeks: January 20 cannot get here soon enough. 

