Whine List: Nancy Pelosi Claims Trump is Crazy and Biden is One of Our Greatest Presidents

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:07 AM on July 26, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Democrat Nancy Pelosi’s smart choices only extend the stock market. She recently praised former President Joe Biden as one of the greatest men to ever occupy the White House. She’s confused because she also claimed President Donald Trump was crazy. Warning, Pelosi does not look well in this video.

Here you go. (WATCH)

Yep, high and drunk. Prescription meds and alcohol are quite the combo.

Pelosi has been out of touch with reality for a while now. Here’s a perfect example. (WATCH)

Pelosi, clearly.

Posters say she was so sure of Biden’s superior mental faculties that she led the coup to replace him with Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election.

Ghost writer Otto Penn’s got it covered.

Pelosi’s nurse has her on a vodka drip. Commenters want her to never stop going in front of cameras.

She’s doing so great, we should all buy her a drink! Cheers, Nancy! Keep up the good work!

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path.

