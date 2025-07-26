Whine List: Nancy Pelosi Claims Trump is Crazy and Biden is One of Our Greatest Presidents

Democrat Nancy Pelosi’s smart choices only extend the stock market. She recently praised former President Joe Biden as one of the greatest men to ever occupy the White House. She’s confused because she also claimed President Donald Trump was crazy. Warning, Pelosi does not look well in this video.

Advertisement

Here you go. (WATCH)

Pelosi: Trump is not of “sane mind” and Biden was one of the greatest presidents.



🤡🌎 pic.twitter.com/mTmZ9xpU7U — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 25, 2025

Is she drunk again? — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) July 25, 2025

Chances are high. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 25, 2025

Probably that too — Bruce Haynes (@behaynes1965) July 25, 2025

Yep, high and drunk. Prescription meds and alcohol are quite the combo.

Pelosi has been out of touch with reality for a while now. Here’s a perfect example. (WATCH)

Flashback: Pelosi declares Biden belongs on Mt. Rushmore. pic.twitter.com/kdldfcW3Fn — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 25, 2025

Ever since her Mt Rushmore moment her credibility has slipped .. Pelosi is a case in point for age and term limits .. 80 and Out .. for all federal workers. — G Man (@GegouxTheodore) July 25, 2025

You try knocking back the drink while exhibiting impeccable stock-trade timing. It ain't easy! — Full Spectrum Domino (@fullspecdomino) July 25, 2025

Now who's lost their mind? 🙄 — Mark Burton ⛷ (@MarkBur58976904) July 25, 2025

Pelosi, clearly.

Posters say she was so sure of Biden’s superior mental faculties that she led the coup to replace him with Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election.

It's truly insane. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) July 25, 2025

She led the coup to oust Biden bc he was wasn’t of sane mind lmao — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 25, 2025

I hope Biden tells the real story in his book. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) July 25, 2025

Ghost writer Otto Penn’s got it covered.

Pelosi’s nurse has her on a vodka drip. Commenters want her to never stop going in front of cameras.

How many bloodies deep is Nancy here? — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 25, 2025

🤣🤣 looks like a few!! 🤪 — KB (@KarenBe03640357) July 25, 2025

She must have an IV of vodka — Barbie True Blue (@Pop_Collapse) July 25, 2025

keep putting this woman in front of a camera.



She's doing great 👍🤡 — Barbie True Blue (@Pop_Collapse) July 25, 2025

She’s doing so great, we should all buy her a drink! Cheers, Nancy! Keep up the good work!

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.