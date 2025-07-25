Dear Geraldo Next Time Say Less --So Says X

Geraldo is like that nasty rash that won't go away. He's supposedly retired at least once to the recollection of this writer, but continues to find all the rakes with his face, and *ahem* other places. Please see Exhibit A.

NYT reports, Netanyahu government is perpetuating horrible abuse of captive Gaza population. Starvation is not a weapon of war. Israel must allow into Gaza appropriate food and medicine.

To save itself, Hamas is encouraging this suffering.

Ceasefire now. Free the hostages. — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) July 25, 2025

First, does anyone besides Mr. Rivera even read that rag anymore? Second, the last sentence should have been the first and only sentence, Jerry.

The last three words should have been the first three words to obtain peace.

FREE THE HOSTAGES!



And yet, you put it at the end of your statement. 😑 pic.twitter.com/E4V7tHvLLr — Rene Gonzalez (@stingrenegade) July 25, 2025

Free the hostages is all you should have said. — HawkeyePilot (@HawkeyePilot) July 25, 2025

Simpatico!

The NYT is garbage full of fake news and misinformation. Now I know why you’re so misinformed about world affairs. — DK🇺🇸🦅🇺🇸 (@1Nicdar) July 25, 2025

Well, that and led paint chips, maybe.

And you believe the NYTs. I have some swamp land in Florida I’d like to sell you. 😂 — david graeber (@huntdg) July 25, 2025

Not Gator Gitmo though, right?

Right?!

You really have no idea what you are talking about. Israel does allow aid into Gaza… it’s Hamas that steals it and sells for money. Hamas is doing it to their own people! Investigate it! — Michelle 🇺🇸🇮🇱✝️ (@sonshinealways) July 25, 2025

Excellent point, Michelle, but as Ronaldus Magnus once said: 'It isn't so much that liberals are ignorant. It's just that they know so many things that aren't so.'

Now about those rakes. Exhibit B:

Hrmmm, that looks like lots of humanitarian aid, no Geraldo?

Why are the videos showing it's Hamas taking the Aid that's coming in??? The people in Gaza are screaming that it's Hamas that are killing them. But you keep saying its the IDF.... — 🇺🇸Trixie Pioneer MAGA MAHA (@TrixiePioneer) July 25, 2025

He knows this part too, most likely, or cognitive dissonance and conformation bias have created a monster with a head more empty than Capone's vault. We leave that for you to decide, dear reader.

What's happening in Gaza is terrible, that much is true. Sadly, Jerry seems more content to regurgitate drivel than to investigate and find answers.

