Dear Geraldo Next Time Say Less --So Says X

Journalists Use Hulk Hogan's Death to Whine Over Gawker's Demise
RickRobinson
RickRobinson | 10:30 PM on July 25, 2025
Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File

Geraldo is like that nasty rash that won't go away. He's supposedly retired at least once to the recollection of this writer, but continues to find all the rakes with his face, and *ahem* other places. Please see Exhibit A.

First, does anyone besides Mr. Rivera even read that rag anymore? Second, the last sentence should have been the first and only sentence, Jerry.

Simpatico! 

Well, that and led paint chips, maybe.

Not Gator Gitmo though, right?

Right?!

Excellent point, Michelle, but as Ronaldus Magnus once said: 'It isn't so much that liberals are ignorant. It's just that they know so many things that aren't so.' 

Now about those rakes. Exhibit B: 

Hrmmm, that looks like lots of humanitarian aid, no Geraldo?

He knows this part too, most likely, or cognitive dissonance and conformation bias have created a monster with a head more empty than Capone's vault. We leave that for you to decide, dear reader. 

What's happening in Gaza is terrible, that much is true. Sadly, Jerry seems more content to regurgitate drivel than to investigate and find answers. 

GAZA HAMAS ISRAEL MEDIA BIAS PRO-PALESTINIAN

