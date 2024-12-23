Damage Control! Biden's X Account Spins Deplorable Death Row Commutations and HOO BOY It Backfires

This is what some major CYA damage control looks like. Earlier, we told you how President Joe Biden commuted almost all of the sentences of federal death row prisoners to life behind bars, and they're some awful -- AWFUL -- monsters.
We also pointed out how selective Biden's conscience is on matters of life and death.
This writer doubts Biden himself has any idea what's going on, or if he eve knows he commuted these sentences. He's been MIA for his entire term, so why should we think he's capable of showing up now?
What she knows for sure is a) Biden had nothing to do with this statement and b) the White House must be feeling the heat over this:
I am commuting the sentences of 37 individuals on federal death row to life sentences without the possibility of parole.— President Biden (@POTUS) December 23, 2024
This action is consistent with my Administration's moratorium on federal executions, except for cases involving terrorism and hate-motivated mass murder. pic.twitter.com/Obxfytxxbb
Ah. So -- as Doug pointed out earlier -- that whol sanctity of life thing actual does have limits and contingencies. Got it.
Freaking hypocrite.
Let the dragging commence!
It’s definitely consistent with your administration valuing violent criminals over American citizens.— @Matthew Betley (@MatthewBetley) December 23, 2024
As this writer says, the compassion and sympathy the Left feel for a person is inversely proportional to how innocent that person is.
Which is why they support unfettered abortion on demand, but recoil at the death penalty for men who kill women and children.
Rapists and baby killers, just like with your open borders disaster. You never think about the victims and their families you vile pos..— Ava- I Love My USA! 🇺🇸 (@WEdwarda) December 23, 2024
Recommended
They don't care about innocent Americans, let alone the victims of their policies or their families.
If it were truly consistent with your conscience (or whatever 21 yr old intern is functioning in your place), you would have commuted all 40.— Case of the Wednesdays (@Wednesday1776) December 23, 2024
But he didn't. Because it's not about his conscience.
One of those murderers whose sentence you commuted (Jorge Torrez) was a serial kiIIer who kidnapped and raped children.— i/o (@eyeslasho) December 23, 2024
Joe Biden is a monster.
Philadelphia drug lord Kaboni Savage was convicted of committing or directing 12 murders, including one that involved firebombing the home of a federal witness. Four children and two adults were killed in the act.— The Yootopian (@TheYootopian) December 23, 2024
You commuted his sentence.
How is that NOT considered MASS…
That is mass murder.
But the other ones are (D)ifferent, apparently.
Get it Jack, serial murdering of children isn't the same as hate-motivated mass murder. https://t.co/mb4eIuUZcj— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 23, 2024
Nope.
Child murder and rape. Sick. https://t.co/oN1zHj2bjN— Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) December 23, 2024
Democrats love criminals.
They hate innocent Americans.
Who’s even in charge of the Executive Branch right now?— Kody (@crogers_htown) December 23, 2024
I’m seriously asking https://t.co/k5rWGoR3T4
We'd like to know, too.
Wow. The comments on this. Joe is really just burning everything down on the way out the door, isn’t he? https://t.co/LZMkms2AsE— Aktion (@antistupidide) December 23, 2024
Yes. A former Kamala staffer let the cat out of the bag.
Is he against the death penalty or not? If against, why keep three on the list?— Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) December 23, 2024
Biden is creating a new subjective category of criminality that is found in no law or moral code "People doing evil he doesn't like vs. people doing evil he can live with." https://t.co/dfG8uk70kC
And he can live with the rape and murder of women and children.
Joe Biden was, and is, a terrible man.
Of all the embarrassments to hold the office of President, Biden and his circus stand alone as incalculable pieces of s**t. https://t.co/DHjmMxMR7w— T (@tmarsh8364) December 23, 2024
Worst administration ever.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member