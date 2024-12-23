Damage Control! Biden's X Account Spins Deplorable Death Row Commutations and HOO BOY It Backfires

This is what some major CYA damage control looks like. Earlier, we told you how President Joe Biden commuted almost all of the sentences of federal death row prisoners to life behind bars, and they're some awful -- AWFUL -- monsters.

Advertisement

We also pointed out how selective Biden's conscience is on matters of life and death.

This writer doubts Biden himself has any idea what's going on, or if he eve knows he commuted these sentences. He's been MIA for his entire term, so why should we think he's capable of showing up now?

What she knows for sure is a) Biden had nothing to do with this statement and b) the White House must be feeling the heat over this:

I am commuting the sentences of 37 individuals on federal death row to life sentences without the possibility of parole.



This action is consistent with my Administration's moratorium on federal executions, except for cases involving terrorism and hate-motivated mass murder. pic.twitter.com/Obxfytxxbb — President Biden (@POTUS) December 23, 2024

Ah. So -- as Doug pointed out earlier -- that whol sanctity of life thing actual does have limits and contingencies. Got it.

Freaking hypocrite.

Let the dragging commence!

It’s definitely consistent with your administration valuing violent criminals over American citizens. — @Matthew Betley (@MatthewBetley) December 23, 2024

As this writer says, the compassion and sympathy the Left feel for a person is inversely proportional to how innocent that person is.

Which is why they support unfettered abortion on demand, but recoil at the death penalty for men who kill women and children.

Rapists and baby killers, just like with your open borders disaster. You never think about the victims and their families you vile pos.. — Ava- I Love My USA! 🇺🇸 (@WEdwarda) December 23, 2024

They don't care about innocent Americans, let alone the victims of their policies or their families.

If it were truly consistent with your conscience (or whatever 21 yr old intern is functioning in your place), you would have commuted all 40. — Case of the Wednesdays (@Wednesday1776) December 23, 2024

But he didn't. Because it's not about his conscience.

One of those murderers whose sentence you commuted (Jorge Torrez) was a serial kiIIer who kidnapped and raped children. — i/o (@eyeslasho) December 23, 2024

Joe Biden is a monster.

Philadelphia drug lord Kaboni Savage was convicted of committing or directing 12 murders, including one that involved firebombing the home of a federal witness. Four children and two adults were killed in the act.



You commuted his sentence.



How is that NOT considered MASS… — The Yootopian (@TheYootopian) December 23, 2024

That is mass murder.

But the other ones are (D)ifferent, apparently.

Get it Jack, serial murdering of children isn't the same as hate-motivated mass murder. https://t.co/mb4eIuUZcj — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 23, 2024

Nope.

Child murder and rape. Sick. https://t.co/oN1zHj2bjN — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) December 23, 2024

Democrats love criminals.

They hate innocent Americans.

Who’s even in charge of the Executive Branch right now?



I’m seriously asking https://t.co/k5rWGoR3T4 — Kody (@crogers_htown) December 23, 2024

Advertisement

We'd like to know, too.

Wow. The comments on this. Joe is really just burning everything down on the way out the door, isn’t he? https://t.co/LZMkms2AsE — Aktion (@antistupidide) December 23, 2024

Yes. A former Kamala staffer let the cat out of the bag.

Is he against the death penalty or not? If against, why keep three on the list?



Biden is creating a new subjective category of criminality that is found in no law or moral code "People doing evil he doesn't like vs. people doing evil he can live with." https://t.co/dfG8uk70kC — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) December 23, 2024

And he can live with the rape and murder of women and children.

Joe Biden was, and is, a terrible man.

Of all the embarrassments to hold the office of President, Biden and his circus stand alone as incalculable pieces of s**t. https://t.co/DHjmMxMR7w — T (@tmarsh8364) December 23, 2024

Worst administration ever.