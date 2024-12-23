REALLY?! ACLU Files Suit on Behalf of 'Trans' FL Prisoners for Taxpayer-Funded Makeup,...
REWIND: FIFTY Years Ago, Ronald Reagan Chatted With Johnny Carson About Taxes, Government...
The Science President: Trump Vows to Make Two Genders the Official Policy of...
'DHS Is Complicit in Trafficking': Katie Pavlich Shreds ANOTHER PolitiFact Ruling That's A...
WI Children’s Hospital Rejected Christmas Toy Donations Because of ‘Religious’ Org Name (T...
Run Forrest, RUN! WATCH AOC Try and Escape Nick Sotor Asking Her to...
NYU History Prof and MSNBC Guest Deletes Post Whining About Scalia Giving Trump...
'60 Minutes' Pushes Gun Control by Praising Mexico's Lone Gun Store, Trips Over...
We KNEW It! Trump Campaign Pollster Explains What Was Their Most Effective 2024...
DISGRACE: Cori Bush PRAISES Biden for SAVING Mass Murderers and Rapists from RACIST...
Legacy Media Newscasts Do Their Thing With the NYC Subway Murder Story
'Best Video You'll See Today'! Repeat Calif. Shoplifters Learn the HARD Way Prop....
INFURIATING: Story About Guatemalan Illegal Who Set Woman on FIRE on Subway Gets...
Here's a Who's Who of the Killers, Mass Murderers, and Child Rapists Biden...

Damage Control! Biden's X Account Spins Deplorable Death Row Commutations and HOO BOY It Backfires

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:30 PM on December 23, 2024
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

This is what some major CYA damage control looks like. Earlier, we told you how President Joe Biden commuted almost all of the sentences of federal death row prisoners to life behind bars, and they're some awful -- AWFUL -- monsters

Advertisement

We also pointed out how selective Biden's conscience is on matters of life and death.

This writer doubts Biden himself has any idea what's going on, or if he eve knows he commuted these sentences. He's been MIA for his entire term, so why should we think he's capable of showing up now?

What she knows for sure is a) Biden had nothing to do with this statement and b) the White House must be feeling the heat over this:

Ah. So -- as Doug pointed out earlier -- that whol sanctity of life thing actual does have limits and contingencies. Got it.

Freaking hypocrite.

Let the dragging commence!

As this writer says, the compassion and sympathy the Left feel for a person is inversely proportional to how innocent that person is.

Which is why they support unfettered abortion on demand, but recoil at the death penalty for men who kill women and children.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

They don't care about innocent Americans, let alone the victims of their policies or their families.

But he didn't. Because it's not about his conscience.

Joe Biden is a monster.

That is mass murder.

But the other ones are (D)ifferent, apparently.

Nope.

Democrats love criminals.

They hate innocent Americans.

Advertisement

We'd like to know, too.

Yes. A former Kamala staffer let the cat out of the bag.

And he can live with the rape and murder of women and children.

Joe Biden was, and is, a terrible man.

Worst administration ever.

Tags: DEATH PENALTY JOE BIDEN PARDON STATEMENT WHITE HOUSE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
REWIND: FIFTY Years Ago, Ronald Reagan Chatted With Johnny Carson About Taxes, Government (He Was Right!)
Amy Curtis
WI Children’s Hospital Rejected Christmas Toy Donations Because of ‘Religious’ Org Name (Then Apologized)
Amy Curtis
Run Forrest, RUN! WATCH AOC Try and Escape Nick Sotor Asking Her to Condemn Biden Migrant Crisis (Video)
Sam J.
'DHS Is Complicit in Trafficking': Katie Pavlich Shreds ANOTHER PolitiFact Ruling That's Aged BADLY
Doug P.
NYU History Prof and MSNBC Guest Deletes Post Whining About Scalia Giving Trump Immunity (We Got It Tho!)
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement