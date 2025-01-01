Biden Providing $3.7 Billion for First Responder, Teacher and Healthcare Worker Salaries (NOT Here)

Parts of North Carolina are still recovering from massive storm damage over the summer, but the Biden White House is spending their remaining weeks in office reminding everybody what their real priorities are: Issuing thousands of pardons and commutations and "working quickly to spend all the money it has available," and not in the United States:

Advertisement

President Joe Biden said that the U.S. will send nearly $2.5 billion more in weapons to Ukraine. His administration is working quickly to spend all the money it has available to help Kyiv fight off Russia before President-elect Donald Trump takes office. https://t.co/XmQNQaD9ZC — The Associated Press (@AP) December 30, 2024

This first part comes from the Associated Press:

President Joe Biden said Monday that the United States will send nearly $2.5 billion more in weapons to Ukraine as his administration works quickly to spend all the money it has available to help Kyiv fight off Russia before President-elect Donald Trump takes office. The package includes $1.25 billion in presidential drawdown authority, which allows the military to pull existing stock from its shelves and gets weapons to the battlefield faster. It also has $1.22 billion in longer-term weapons packages to be put on contract through the separate Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, or USAI. Biden said all longer-term USAI funds have now been spent and that he seeks to fully use all the remaining drawdown money before leaving office.

As they say in infomercials, "but wait, there's more!"

The White House isn't just sending Ukraine money to "help Kyiv fight off Russia," but many other things as well:

The U.S. government is also providing $3.4 billion to pay for salaries of Ukrainian government and school employees, healthcare workers and first responders.https://t.co/n6OGyahDcX — NBC Los Angeles (@NBCLA) December 31, 2024

The Biden administration sure does like to show off where their true priorities lie:

President Joe Biden said Monday that the United States will send nearly $2.5 billion more in weapons to Ukraine as his administration works quickly to spend all the money it has available to help Kyiv fight off Russia before President-elect Donald Trump takes office. The package includes $1.25 billion in presidential drawdown authority, which allows the military to pull existing stock from its shelves and gets weapons to the battlefield faster. It also has $1.22 billion in longer-term weapons packages to be put on contract through the separate Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, or USAI. [...] In addition to the weapons support, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen announced Monday that the U.S. is also providing $3.4 billion in economic assistance to Ukraine to help pay for critical government services during its ongoing fight against Russia. The money will pay salaries for civilian government and school employees, healthcare workers and first responders.

Just before the CR spending bill was agreed to the Democrats were claiming that there would be no money for children's cancer research but there was never a doubt that Biden-Harris and the rest of the White House would be able to find money for this.

Joe Biden is going to keep giving America the middle finger until his last second in office. — justmytwosatoshis (@SirBootUSA) December 31, 2024

Advertisement

Like we always say, when Biden took office, he said the days of Trump's "America first" policies were over, and he wasn't joking.

The looting of America by its politicians while people here can’t make ends meet fills me with so much rage that I have to careful what I say.



I hate these people in a way that is undoubtedly unhealthy for me.



They can all go to straight to hell. https://t.co/aZlAuaAzZI — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) January 1, 2025

It's infuriating. And prepare to be angered even more in the coming couple of weeks because there might be even more to come, including some incredibly offensive pardons.

More of Biden sending more of your tax dollars to pay the salaries of Ukraine workers until the very last minute 🤬 https://t.co/OZk5Wz0LXw — Make Austin Texas Again (@saveaustintx) December 31, 2024

These people can't be sent away fast enough, but there are still 19 days to go.