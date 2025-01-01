Biden Providing $3.7 Billion for First Responder, Teacher and Healthcare Worker Salaries (NOT Here)

Really, Dude? Dem Strategist Gets BODIED After Claiming Democrats Fix Economies Wrecked by...
Doug P.  |  2:37 PM on January 01, 2025
Meme screenshot

Parts of North Carolina are still recovering from massive storm damage over the summer, but the Biden White House is spending their remaining weeks in office reminding everybody what their real priorities are: Issuing thousands of pardons and commutations and "working quickly to spend all the money it has available," and not in the United States:

This first part comes from the Associated Press:

President Joe Biden said Monday that the United States will send nearly $2.5 billion more in weapons to Ukraine as his administration works quickly to spend all the money it has available to help Kyiv fight off Russia before President-elect Donald Trump takes office. 

The package includes $1.25 billion in presidential drawdown authority, which allows the military to pull existing stock from its shelves and gets weapons to the battlefield faster. It also has $1.22 billion in longer-term weapons packages to be put on contract through the separate Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, or USAI. 

Biden said all longer-term USAI funds have now been spent and that he seeks to fully use all the remaining drawdown money before leaving office.

As they say in infomercials, "but wait, there's more!"

The White House isn't just sending Ukraine money to "help Kyiv fight off Russia," but many other things as well:

The Biden administration sure does like to show off where their true priorities lie: 

Just before the CR spending bill was agreed to the Democrats were claiming that there would be no money for children's cancer research but there was never a doubt that Biden-Harris and the rest of the White House would be able to find money for this.

Like we always say, when Biden took office, he said the days of Trump's "America first" policies were over, and he wasn't joking. 

It's infuriating. And prepare to be angered even more in the coming couple of weeks because there might be even more to come, including some incredibly offensive pardons. 

These people can't be sent away fast enough, but there are still 19 days to go.

