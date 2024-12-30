AP Reports Biden Admin 'Working Quickly to Spend All the Money It Has Available' (Guess Where)

We'll kick things off here with a reminder that there are still people struggling in North Carolina:

North Carolina's already battered mountain communities are facing yet another setback from Mother Nature, as Sunday morning's storms damaged some of the repairs installed after Hurricane Helene. Several residents in Avery County reported heavy rain and flooding carried away temporary bridges, which were built after the September storm to reconnect stranded neighborhoods with the outside world.

Earlier this month it was reported that there are still people living in tents after the storm:

Today's briefing marked 71 days since the tropical storm swept through Western North Carolina on Sept. 27, claiming lives and destroying residences, businesses and ecosystems. [...] Cole said that both Buncombe County Emergency Services and FEMA staff conducted field assessments in several areas to assess the living conditions of displaced residents following Helene. These assessments involved collaboration with local fire chiefs to identify residents living in tents who may need extra resources. Canvassing efforts focused on Swannanoa, Garren Creek, Fairview and Barnardsville. These canvassing efforts confirmed that most tents observed in affected areas were either heated or not primary residences. Cole assured the public that assistance was provided where necessary, and ongoing support remains available for those impacted by Helene.

But President Biden and his administration have their priorities, and with just over 20 days to go they seem to be ramping up the last-minute support for Ukraine on their way out the door:

President Joe Biden said that the U.S. will send nearly $2.5 billion more in weapons to Ukraine. His administration is working quickly to spend all the money it has available to help Kyiv fight off Russia before President-elect Donald Trump takes office. https://t.co/XmQNQaD9ZC — The Associated Press (@AP) December 30, 2024

Remember what was being alleged just a week or two ago?

Last week you were told we had to pass the CR immediately or children’s cancer research wouldn’t be funded.



This week you’re told Biden is kicking billions more out the door to Ukraine. https://t.co/SSiW99HUTW — Sunny (@sunnyright) December 30, 2024

Even if there was a government shutdown and still going on, there's no doubt the Biden WH would have still been able to find the money for this.

But wait, there's more! Another cash infusion to Ukraine is also reportedly going to happen:

The Biden administration said Monday that it is sending nearly $6 billion in additional aid to Ukraine, likely the last tranche of funding before President Biden leaves office. https://t.co/zpMTgYZ38h — CBS News (@CBSNews) December 30, 2024

Is Biden going to leave anything for our own country's defense?

The Biden administration said Monday that it is sending nearly $6 billion in additional aid to Ukraine, likely the last tranche of funding before President Biden leaves office. The package includes nearly $2.5 billion in security assistance, and $3.4 billion in direct budget support. The funding represents the last of the money appropriated by Congress earlier this year. "As I committed earlier this year, the Department of Defense has now allocated all remaining USAI funds appropriated by Congress in the supplemental that I signed in April, and my administration is fully utilizing the funding appropriated by Congress to support the drawdown of U.S. equipment for Ukraine," Mr. Biden said in a statement. "At my direction, the United States will continue to work relentlessly to strengthen Ukraine's position in this war over the remainder of my time in office."

Two things are certain over the next couple weeks: There will likely be even more announcements about aid for Ukraine, and we'll definitely see a lot more pardons -- possibly involving more of Biden's own family members.

Why doesn’t he just kick everyone in the nuts that lives in North Carolina? America First!!!! — Jason Beebe For Oregon (@BeebeForOregon) December 30, 2024

Like we always say, when Biden took office he said that the days of Trump's "America First" policies were over, and he was not joking.

I thought he was on vacation? — 🇺🇸Chicano Libertario 🟨 (@XicanoLiberario) December 30, 2024

In fairness to Joe, he's not the one making any of these decisions.

One last load of laundry! Thanks tax payers!! — Johnny Fixer (@johnny_fixer) December 30, 2024

The AP reported that Biden's "working quickly to spend all the money it has available," and that sums up this administration as well as anything.