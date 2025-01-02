Vile to the Bitter End: Joe Biden to Award Liz Cheney, Bernie Thompson Medal for Dishonest Jan. 6 Work

Joe Biden seems determined to burn it all down on his way out the door, doesn't he?

From pardons, commutations, and clemency for some really, really awful people, to trying to sell off parts of the border wall to thwart Trump's immigration agenda, to spending billions more on Ukraine, it's all chaos until he's out the door.

Advertisement

Now he's elevating the corrupt, feckless January 6 Congressional panel:

Biden is giving the leaders of the Jan. 6 congressional panel — Liz Cheney and Bennie Thompson — the US’ second highest civilian medal https://t.co/kzatBnyoA7 pic.twitter.com/CFMJRS2Uuj — New York Post (@nypost) January 2, 2025

More from The New York Post:

President Joe Biden is bestowing the second highest civilian medal on Liz Cheney and Bennie Thompson — the lawmakers who led the congressional investigation into the violent Jan. 6, 2021, US Capitol riot by Donald Trump’s supporters, and who Trump has said should be jailed. Biden will award the Presidential Citizens Medal to 20 people in a ceremony Thursday at the White House, including Americans who fought for marriage equality, a pioneer in treating wounded soldiers, and two of the president’s longtime friends, former Sens. Ted Kaufman, D-Del., and Chris Dodd, D-Conn. “President Biden believes these Americans are bonded by their common decency and commitment to serving others,” the White House said in a statement. “The country is better because of their dedication and sacrifice.”

Liz Cheney hid evidence from the panel, and threatened any lawyers who would look into the corruption of that panel. Funny thing to do for someone who insists she's so above-board and better than that awful Trump, no?

And Biden is rewarding her.

Despicable.

You have got to be f**king kidding me.



Free all of the J6 prisoners and drop all charges against J6 defendants on Day One. — Philip Anderson (@VoteHarrisOut) January 2, 2025

Trump absolutely should do this.

Right, "Biden" is doing this. Okay. — Just One Strawman (@JustOneStrawman) January 2, 2025

Fair point.

Biden isn't doing anything these days.

Biden’s president y was defined by corruption and lawfare…this just reinforces that. — Mr. Phil (@Phil_The_Aggie) January 2, 2025

It's (D)ifferent when they do it.

I'm surprised not a presumptive pardon. This is all ridiculous because they will eventually face charges.. — John C (@jvc2149) January 2, 2025

That'll happen on January 19. Watch.

By this point he doesn't know Bennie Thompson from Benny Hill or Liz Cheney from Lon Chaney! — Ultra MAGA Joyce Day (@Daytobehappy) January 2, 2025

This made us laugh out loud.

Members of the J6 Committee admitted the ‘hearings' were an election year publicity stunt, hiring former ABC news execs to produce a prime-time entertainment “mini-series."



No word if Biden will also be awarding the TV producers any medals. https://t.co/YWPavhFYpx pic.twitter.com/CuNcliQy6K — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 2, 2025

Would we be surprised if he did give them medals?

Not at all.

Advertisement

So, a medal and a pardon? https://t.co/Fd8SBSC9Jj — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) January 2, 2025

Yep.

Joe Biden—or whoever is making decisions for him—is sullying the nation's second highest civilian honor.



The Presidential Citizens Medal is not for those who led a made-for-TV sham committee abetting the weaponized DOJ's targeting of conservatives. https://t.co/0wqejPRpaq — Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) January 2, 2025

They don't care what they sully as long as they can stick it to Trump.

Pitiful to the very end https://t.co/dsDfJ2zZVT — Ben Williamson (@_WilliamsonBen) January 2, 2025

The very end.

Bennie Thompson objected to seating Ohio’s electors in 2005, but now Biden acts as if he’s some sort of defender of democracy? What a joke. Thompson is a partisan hack and an embarrassment. https://t.co/SyUJKEZAU1 — Shad White (@shadwhite) January 2, 2025

They don't care about democracy, and never did.