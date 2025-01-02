EPIC Thread TORCHES Government Over the Utter Crisis of Responsibility
Vile to the Bitter End: Joe Biden to Award Liz Cheney, Bernie Thompson Medal for Dishonest Jan. 6 Work

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:30 PM on January 02, 2025
Meme screenshot

Joe Biden seems determined to burn it all down on his way out the door, doesn't he?

From pardons, commutations, and clemency for some really, really awful people, to trying to sell off parts of the border wall to thwart Trump's immigration agenda, to spending billions more on Ukraine, it's all chaos until he's out the door.

Now he's elevating the corrupt, feckless January 6 Congressional panel:

More from The New York Post:

President Joe Biden is bestowing the second highest civilian medal on Liz Cheney and Bennie Thompson — the lawmakers who led the congressional investigation into the violent Jan. 6, 2021, US Capitol riot by Donald Trump’s supporters, and who Trump has said should be jailed.

Biden will award the Presidential Citizens Medal to 20 people in a ceremony Thursday at the White House, including Americans who fought for marriage equality, a pioneer in treating wounded soldiers, and two of the president’s longtime friends, former Sens. Ted Kaufman, D-Del., and Chris Dodd, D-Conn.

“President Biden believes these Americans are bonded by their common decency and commitment to serving others,” the White House said in a statement. “The country is better because of their dedication and sacrifice.”

Liz Cheney hid evidence from the panel, and threatened any lawyers who would look into the corruption of that panel. Funny thing to do for someone who insists she's so above-board and better than that awful Trump, no?

EPIC Thread TORCHES Government Over the Utter Crisis of Responsibility
Amy Curtis
And Biden is rewarding her.

Despicable.

Trump absolutely should do this.

Fair point.

Biden isn't doing anything these days.

It's (D)ifferent when they do it.

That'll happen on January 19. Watch.

This made us laugh out loud.

Would we be surprised if he did give them medals?

Not at all.

Yep.

They don't care what they sully as long as they can stick it to Trump.

The very end.

They don't care about democracy, and never did.

