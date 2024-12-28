Is It Libs of TikTok’s Belief This Subway Menace Should Be Strangled to...
Not Above the Law: Biden Administration Agrees to Court Order Ruling It CANNOT Auction Off Border Wall

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  8:00 PM on December 28, 2024
AP Photo/Gregory Bull

Earlier this month, we told you how the Biden administration was selling off parts of the border wall for literal pennies on the dollar. The reasoning was purely political: sell off the wall so the incoming Trump administration has to spend millions (if not billions) on new parts, so Democrats could attack Trump for spending so much money.

Texas filed suit and vowed to try to buy parts of the wall to donate back to the Trump administration

For now, it seems, they won't have to do that.

More from Fox News:

The Biden administration on Friday said it would stop selling off materials slated to be used to build a border wall ahead of the incoming Trump administration, which has promised to bring back tougher efforts to combat illegal immigration.

The Biden administration confirmed to a court that it will agree to a court order preventing it from disposing of any further border wall materials over the next 30 days, allowing President-elect Trump to use those materials, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said. 

The Biden administration has been auctioning off border wall parts since at least 2023, with parts listed for sale on auction marketplaces, after it abruptly shut down most border wall construction in 2021.

So all the White House claims that Biden was tough on immigration was a lie.

No, it can't.

As we said: the plan was to make it hard for the Trump administration to build a wall.

He will not be held accountable.

And given how he's ignored court orders in past, we're shocked he's not ignoring this one.

Exactly.

It's so maddening.

God bless Texas.

We're surprised he's not ignoring the court.

