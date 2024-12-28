Not Above the Law: Biden Administration Agrees to Court Order Ruling It CANNOT Auction Off Border Wall

Earlier this month, we told you how the Biden administration was selling off parts of the border wall for literal pennies on the dollar. The reasoning was purely political: sell off the wall so the incoming Trump administration has to spend millions (if not billions) on new parts, so Democrats could attack Trump for spending so much money.

Texas filed suit and vowed to try to buy parts of the wall to donate back to the Trump administration.

For now, it seems, they won't have to do that.

NOT FOR SALE: The Biden admin said Friday it would stop selling off materials that could be used to build a border wall, allowing President-elect Trump to use them instead, the Texas attorney general announced. https://t.co/67QEVt3EOa pic.twitter.com/ipc1pYYzdx — Fox News (@FoxNews) December 28, 2024

More from Fox News:

The Biden administration on Friday said it would stop selling off materials slated to be used to build a border wall ahead of the incoming Trump administration, which has promised to bring back tougher efforts to combat illegal immigration. The Biden administration confirmed to a court that it will agree to a court order preventing it from disposing of any further border wall materials over the next 30 days, allowing President-elect Trump to use those materials, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said. The Biden administration has been auctioning off border wall parts since at least 2023, with parts listed for sale on auction marketplaces, after it abruptly shut down most border wall construction in 2021.

So all the White House claims that Biden was tough on immigration was a lie.

Worst administration ever. January 20th can’t come fast enough.. — Ava- I Love My USA! 🇺🇸 (@WEdwarda) December 28, 2024

No, it can't.

Does Biden just enjoy wasting tax payer money? Why would you do this to begin with? And thank God for this. — Chris For the Win (@superninerfan74) December 28, 2024

As we said: the plan was to make it hard for the Trump administration to build a wall.

The fact that he was selling materials purchased by tax paying citizens at a reduced price is criminal. He should be held accountable. — Corinne Hilger (@CreativelyOn) December 28, 2024

He will not be held accountable.

The Biden admin Was made to stop. They agreed. Let's not act like it was some act of kindness here. As with everything, it required a court order to force Biden to do the right thing. — USALover (@USALover2025) December 28, 2024

And given how he's ignored court orders in past, we're shocked he's not ignoring this one.

It was paid for by Taxpayers money and should be returned to the border, NOT bought back at an auction! — Brian Basson (@BassonBrain) December 28, 2024

Exactly.

After $10m has been sold, we’ll save you $100. https://t.co/rskE9cbQba — Speak Up (@SpeakUpPa) December 28, 2024

It's so maddening.

Over the past 4 years how many times have we said “thank God for Texas”



Gov Abbott and his AG Ken Paxton have stepped up and faced down the Biden Administration over and over again https://t.co/eR105E0QXy — Jeffrey (@TechLawExpert) December 28, 2024

God bless Texas.

A court can’t stop Biden from selling off the border wall materials. Everybody knows this man is above the law. No judge can tell this man what to do. This man cannot be tried in a court of law. So why should he follow the law? https://t.co/5cs9iVcVwF — Mide Mike (@_mide_mike) December 28, 2024

We're surprised he's not ignoring the court.