Gladiator Rock Tour! Featuring Heavy Metal Artists: Toto, Christopher Cross and Men at...
Blaze News: Officer Who Killed Ashli Babbitt Should Not Have Been Employed on...
PolitiFact Disputes Donald Trump's Claim of the Most Secure Border We've Ever Had
VIP
UCLA Student Who Voted for Trump Kicked Out of Class for Being a...
NYT Says to Prepare for Guacamole to Become a Luxury Item
ABC News Reporter Says IG Report Refutes the 'Fedsurrection' Narrative From the 'Far...
John Kirby Says Government Has Not Been Able to Corroborate Any 'Reported' Drone...
Crystal Mangum Confesses She Made Up Rape Allegations Against Duke Lacrosse Players in...
Whoopi Goldberg Says RFK Jr. Is Setting People Up for Fat Shaming
FEMA Director Rails Against NC Citizen Journalists Blaming Them for ‘Weaponized Disinforma...
Scott Jennings Blasts ‘Journo’ Who Doesn’t Pursue Government Liars Because There’s Too Man...
DOGE Asks Twitter for Examples of Government Waste and WHOA, NELLIE Do People...
VIP
How Many More People Have to Die Because of Democratic Speech
CRT Harms Kids: Green Bay, WI Mom Threatens School District With Suit Over...

Wall Haul: Biden Moving Border Materials to Be Auctioned for Pennies on the Taxpayers’ Dollar

Warren Squire  |  10:30 PM on December 12, 2024
AP Photo/Christian Chavez

As a final farewell, President Joe Biden is making it harder for President-Elect Donald Trump to seal off his outgoing administration’s open southern border - and he’s doing it piece by piece. Materials meant to be used for the border wall between the US and Mexico are being loaded up on trucks and sent to an auction site to be sold for pennies on the taxpayers’ dollar.

Advertisement

The Daily Wire has more. (WATCH)

This is a petty and childish thing to do to the incoming Trump administration, but Biden is actually hurting the citizens of the country he apparently pretends to care about.

These posters are calling like it is.

It sure feels like it.

The pieces of the wall have been taken to a government auction house. Some posters are hoping that Elon Musk will step in.

Biden and his Democrat buddies don’t care.

Recommended

DOGE Asks Twitter for Examples of Government Waste and WHOA, NELLIE Do People Have Some Ideas
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Some posters are saying the time between Election Day and Inauguration Day gives the outgoing party too much time to muck up things for their replacements.

Biden has promised there would be a peaceful transfer of power. But, we guess that’s just as good as his promise not pardon his son. In other words, worthless.

Tags: BORDER BORDER CRISIS DONALD TRUMP PRESIDENT BIDEN SOUTHERN BORDER TAXPAYERS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

DOGE Asks Twitter for Examples of Government Waste and WHOA, NELLIE Do People Have Some Ideas
Grateful Calvin
Blaze News: Officer Who Killed Ashli Babbitt Should Not Have Been Employed on January 6
Brett T.
Crystal Mangum Confesses She Made Up Rape Allegations Against Duke Lacrosse Players in 2006
Warren Squire
FEMA Director Rails Against NC Citizen Journalists Blaming Them for ‘Weaponized Disinformation’
Warren Squire
Scott Jennings Blasts ‘Journo’ Who Doesn’t Pursue Government Liars Because There’s Too Many, Darn it!
Warren Squire
PolitiFact Disputes Donald Trump's Claim of the Most Secure Border We've Ever Had
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
DOGE Asks Twitter for Examples of Government Waste and WHOA, NELLIE Do People Have Some Ideas Grateful Calvin
Advertisement