Wall Haul: Biden Moving Border Materials to Be Auctioned for Pennies on the Taxpayers’ Dollar

As a final farewell, President Joe Biden is making it harder for President-Elect Donald Trump to seal off his outgoing administration’s open southern border - and he’s doing it piece by piece. Materials meant to be used for the border wall between the US and Mexico are being loaded up on trucks and sent to an auction site to be sold for pennies on the taxpayers’ dollar.

The Daily Wire has more. (WATCH)

EXCLUSIVE: Weeks before Trump takes office, Biden is racing to auction off unused border wall materials.



Video shows trucks hauling wall materials off the border to a government auction site, where a massive amount of wall is waiting to be sold. pic.twitter.com/ogaQMBHw7R — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) December 12, 2024

This is a petty and childish thing to do to the incoming Trump administration, but Biden is actually hurting the citizens of the country he apparently pretends to care about.

It sure feels like it.

The pieces of the wall have been taken to a government auction house. Some posters are hoping that Elon Musk will step in.

Biden and his Democrat buddies don’t care.

Some posters are saying the time between Election Day and Inauguration Day gives the outgoing party too much time to muck up things for their replacements.

it's crazy how US lameduck administration gets almost 3 months to sabotage incoming administration. — Stephen McIntyre (@ClimateAudit) December 12, 2024

And this is good reason why there shouldn’t be so much time between winning an election and taking office.



There should be some rules against all these things they rush to do to make things harder for the next person coming in.

Biden has promised there would be a peaceful transfer of power. But, we guess that’s just as good as his promise not pardon his son. In other words, worthless.