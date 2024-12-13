God Bless Texas! Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick Says Lone Star State Will Try to Buy Border Wall, Donate to Trump

'Horrifying': Marianne Williamson Earns EPIC Ratio for Take on Daniel Penny Invite to...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on December 13, 2024
AP Photo/Andres Leighton

Yesterday we told you how the Biden-Harris administration -- in a blatant attempt to thwart Donald Trump's immigration agenda -- are holding a fire sale on parts of the border wall.

We all know what the game is: sell off the wall, then complain the Trump administration is spending too much on a border wall. Over the years, Kamala Harris called the border wall 'stupid', a 'gross misuse' of taxpayer money, and a 'terrible idea.'

But Texas, the state that sees the impact of the Biden-Harris immigration failures on a daily basis, has decided to try and stop this nonsense.

They're going to try to buy up the border wall and donated back to the Trump administration.

Good.

That would be hilarious.

It's maddening.

We don't oppose this.

That's how you do it.

The second someone cracks down on the opposition to Trump's immigration plan, it'll stop.

This regime hates us.

They don't care.

No, it cannot.

We all see what the Biden administration is doing, and hopefully Texas can throw a wrench into their plans.

