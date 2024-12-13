God Bless Texas! Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick Says Lone Star State Will Try to Buy Border Wall, Donate to Trump

Yesterday we told you how the Biden-Harris administration -- in a blatant attempt to thwart Donald Trump's immigration agenda -- are holding a fire sale on parts of the border wall.

We all know what the game is: sell off the wall, then complain the Trump administration is spending too much on a border wall. Over the years, Kamala Harris called the border wall 'stupid', a 'gross misuse' of taxpayer money, and a 'terrible idea.'

But Texas, the state that sees the impact of the Biden-Harris immigration failures on a daily basis, has decided to try and stop this nonsense.

They're going to try to buy up the border wall and donated back to the Trump administration.

Lt. Governor Dan Patrick says Texas will TRY to purchase all of the border wall construction materials being auctioned by DHS.



He will then donate them to President Trump.pic.twitter.com/yn3DCWIrZd — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) December 13, 2024

Good.

When Trump takes office, he needs to auction off all of the Planned Parenthood centers or turn them into MAGA gift shops. — Uncle Sigma (@unclesigma30) December 13, 2024

That would be hilarious.

Remember how outrageous it was when all the departing Clinton staffers stole the "W" keys off their computers?



Now look what they're doing instead of some sophomoric prank.



This would be an excellent case for a post-administration impeachment to strip him of his retirement and… — American Patrol (@LZBataan) December 13, 2024

It's maddening.

Any company that bids against Texas should be outed and ruined publicly. Purchase those panels and that will be the last thing sold to you in this country — ItWasJustaDog (@berkey_eric) December 13, 2024

We don't oppose this.

Believe more than one of us suggested patriots buy them and then donate them back. Good to see this happening. — Scout_Infantry (@Scout_Infantry) December 13, 2024

That's how you do it.

We are not pussy footing around. If you get in the way this time you will be pulled behind the line and disappear. A couple high profile felony obstruction and harboring illegal alien charges and those with the loudest voices will become mice. — River Rat (@RiverRa77068244) December 13, 2024

The second someone cracks down on the opposition to Trump's immigration plan, it'll stop.

YES!! Thank you #Texas! This puts me in mind of the Farm Aid days when auctioneers found NO ONE bidding on their neighbors' items to foil the bank foreclosure. Hopefully, the sale can be stopped. Hopefully this also can be foiled. There just is no end to this regime's hate for… https://t.co/oAYARlv0it — Kay Brooks (@KayBrooks) December 13, 2024

This regime hates us.

STOP THIS GOVERNMENT THEFT!

We The People already PAID for the construction materials 4 or 5 yrs ago for OUR border wall, and We The People's tax dollars have been paying the "storage fees".

It's not Biden's personal property to sell! https://t.co/Ki2KY2ZjYW — MrsRanchoFiesta 🇺🇸🎗🇮🇱 (@MrsRanchoFiesta) December 13, 2024

They don't care.

January 20th can't come fast enough. https://t.co/UA1by5v715 — Martin Harry (@MartinHarryFL) December 13, 2024

No, it cannot.

We all see what the Biden administration is doing, and hopefully Texas can throw a wrench into their plans.