Wheel of Misfortune: Monster Truck Tire Goes Flying During Rally Crushing Cars in Parking Lot (WATCH)

The wheel of a monster truck decided to have a mind of its own during a recent rally outside of Seattle, Washington. The monster truck was putting on a show to a crowd when an 800+ pound tire detached from the vehicle and bounced out of the stadium and into the parking lot. Cars were crushed, but luckily, no one was injured.

Advertisement

Here’s more. (READ)

Here’s the wild video from the event. (WATCH)

The wheel reportedly weighs a whopping… pic.twitter.com/rlkim0br22 — Collin Rugg nlk(@CollinRugg) July 25, 2025

Glad it went into the parking lot and not into the stands — TheRightGuy (@TheRightGuy101) July 25, 2025

Thank goodness. If the wheel had gone into the crowd, spectators would have surely been injured and killed.

Cars were damaged. Posters wondered how trippy the phone calls to the insurance companies sounded.

Can you imagine explaining that to your insurance company?



Iit's a blessing nobody got physically hurt if that and landing up in the stand somehow it could've been tragic!



Crazy things happen, Collin — 🕊🎶Päm Schoen♡ (@OznovaPam) July 25, 2025

Imagine explaining this on a cell phone to your insurance provider.



"Well, you can watch it all on the replays on the 6pm local news.

If you don't believe me!" — "Spike D" (@Only1Spike_D) July 25, 2025

Insurance will go after the venue/event insurance coverage. — Shein (@SheinSez) July 25, 2025

The fact that no one got hurt makes this ridiculously fun. I would sacrifice my own car for this spectacle, as long as they covered it with their insurance. That’s the kind of guy I am - I want everyone to have a great time. — J. Weston Harvey (@jwestonharvey) July 25, 2025

We’re sure the video of the bouncing tire made those insurance claims easier.

There are pictures, too.

I think it'll still drive. Let's try it. — 🇺🇸The GREAT MAGA KING🇺🇸 (@Maga_King_2025) July 25, 2025

Sing it with us, ‘All my friends know the low rider!’

