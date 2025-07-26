Wheel of Misfortune: Monster Truck Tire Goes Flying During Rally Crushing Cars in Parking Lot (WATCH)

Gatorade’s 'Let Her Cook' Promo Sends 'Back to Kitchen' Message for WNBA Players...
Warren Squire | 12:34 AM on July 26, 2025
The wheel of a monster truck decided to have a mind of its own during a recent rally outside of Seattle, Washington. The monster truck was putting on a show to a crowd when an 800+ pound tire detached from the vehicle and bounced out of the stadium and into the parking lot. Cars were crushed, but luckily, no one was injured.

Here’s more. (READ)

Monster truck wheel goes flying mid-performance, bounces out of the stadium, and into the parking lot, demolishing multiple cars. The incident unfolded at the Malicious Monster Truck Tour, a multi-day event, in Bremerton, Washington.

The wheel reportedly weighs a whopping 800+ pounds.

Here’s the wild video from the event. (WATCH)

Thank goodness. If the wheel had gone into the crowd, spectators would have surely been injured and killed.

Cars were damaged. Posters wondered how trippy the phone calls to the insurance companies sounded.

We’re sure the video of the bouncing tire made those insurance claims easier.

There are pictures, too.

Sing it with us, ‘All my friends know the low rider!’

