Time Again to Play 'AP Headline or Democrat Press Release?' (Place Your Bets!)

Doug P.  |  2:22 PM on January 06, 2025
Journalism meme

Ahead of the November presidential election, the Democrats, with help from the media of course, tried to make the vote all about January 6th by trying to convince everybody that it was worse than the Civil War, Pearl Harbor and 9/11 combined. 

The insultingly over-the-top rhetoric didn't catch on, and probably turned some people off and helped make some voters decide to go for Trump. However, they're still doing it, especially on this J6 anniversary. Nancy Pelosi had this to say on social media earlier:

Some of the Democrats who mock 2nd Amendment supporters by saying they'd need F-16s and nuclear weapons to take on the government would still like everybody to believe the nation was almost overthrown by an unarmed mob led by a guy wearing a horned fur hat. 

When it comes to the preferred Democrat narrative on this day, the Associated Press can always be counted on and framed the election certification this way: 

Was that headline written by an AP "journalist" or a Democrat activist? Trick question -- they're usually one in the same.

It's so cute when the Democrats and their media allies pretend their side has never been "election deniers."

