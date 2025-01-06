Time Again to Play 'AP Headline or Democrat Press Release?' (Place Your Bets!)

Ahead of the November presidential election, the Democrats, with help from the media of course, tried to make the vote all about January 6th by trying to convince everybody that it was worse than the Civil War, Pearl Harbor and 9/11 combined.

Advertisement

The insultingly over-the-top rhetoric didn't catch on, and probably turned some people off and helped make some voters decide to go for Trump. However, they're still doing it, especially on this J6 anniversary. Nancy Pelosi had this to say on social media earlier:

Four years ago today, our nation watched in horror as a terrorist mob stormed the Capitol grounds and desecrated our Temple of Democracy in a violent attempt to subvert the peaceful transfer of power.



The January 6th insurrection shook our Republic to its core — and left… — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) January 6, 2025

Some of the Democrats who mock 2nd Amendment supporters by saying they'd need F-16s and nuclear weapons to take on the government would still like everybody to believe the nation was almost overthrown by an unarmed mob led by a guy wearing a horned fur hat.

When it comes to the preferred Democrat narrative on this day, the Associated Press can always be counted on and framed the election certification this way:

BREAKING: Donald Trump was certified as the winner of the 2024 election without challenge, a stark contrast to the violence of four years ago. https://t.co/zN7bJCl6zt — The Associated Press (@AP) January 6, 2025

Was that headline written by an AP "journalist" or a Democrat activist? Trick question -- they're usually one in the same.

I’m “I remember when AP advised against editorializing in headlines” years old. — BostonWriter (@bostonwriter) January 6, 2025

BREAKING: For the first time this century, Democrats accept election results.



Fixed it for you. — Erika Ahern (@ErikaAhern2) January 6, 2025

It's so cute when the Democrats and their media allies pretend their side has never been "election deniers."