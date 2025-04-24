Two-Tier Justice: As MN Tesla Vandal Skates With No Charges, Hennepin DA Throws Book at Young Woman

The other day, we told you the Hennepin County DA, Mary Moriarty, declined to press criminal charges against a Minnesota state employee arrested for causing $20,000 of damage to Tesla vehicles.

Instead, that employee -- Dylan Bryan Adams -- will be made to pay restitution and placed in a 'diversion' program.

You'll be not shocked to learn that some people are more equal than others, as we found out last night Moriarty has no problem charging some people with felonies for vandalizing cars:

🚨 WOW: A 19-year-old Hennepin County woman is charged with a felony for $7K in damages after keying a coworker’s car.



But Soros-backed Mary Moriarty let this Democrat activist walk free after $20K in vandalism to Teslas in Hennepin County.



Two-tier justice, plain and simple. pic.twitter.com/5vI4giVR5F — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) April 24, 2025

Here's more from Mankato Free Press:

But one case is striking for the argument Moriarty has made around Adams being a first-time offender. A 19-year-old Robbinsdale woman with no criminal record was charged with first-degree felony property damage on Monday after she allegedly keyed her coworker’s car at the White Castle in Brooklyn Park. The damage to the car was estimated at $7,000. She is due to make her first court appearance in two weeks. When asked how she could balance that charging decision with the decision to not charge Adams, Moriarty didn’t directly respond. She said her office’s main goal is to hold the person accountable for keying the car, get restitution to the people affected, and avoid felony convictions when possible, because it can waylay someone’s life. She said all of that will happen in Adams’ case, and if he fails to complete the diversion program criminal charges will be filed. 'Should we have treated this gentleman differently because it’s a political issue?' Moriarty asked. 'We made this decision because it is in the best interest of public safety.'

It's very clear Adams' motives were political, and he met the definition of felony damage to property.

But because he's a Democrat who works for Tim Walz, he gets special treatment. The gal who works for minimum wage at White Castle is not so fortunate, it seems.

Her name is Moriarty?



Like the evil nemesis of Sherlock Holmes?



This is beyond parody. — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) April 24, 2025

Beyond parody.

We have a legal system. We do not have a justice system. — KeithH (@kch50014) April 24, 2025

Bingo.

Clearly not consistent. Playing favorites. How is this legal? — Paul Baker (@followpaulbaker) April 24, 2025

Because reasons.

Two-tier justice in full swing, Democrat activists get a free pass while others face harsh penalties. — Barefoot Pregnant (@usuallypregnant) April 24, 2025

'Rules for thee, but not for me,' is the Left's motto.

If you’re on the left you’re immune to any form of scrutiny. We need to take our country back while it’s still recognizable — Introze (@TheIntroze) April 24, 2025

Scrutiny and consequences.

Would love to hear more about your two-tier justice system @MaryMoriarty @HennepinAtty. It's almost comical at this point. https://t.co/w40LJ3h34X — filetofsol 🇺🇲 (@filetof_sol) April 24, 2025

So would we. We're all waiting, Mary.

This is actually selective prosecution and against the law. The woman’s attorney needs to file for a dismissal based on selective prosecution. There was a Federal case a few years back in Southern California where a federal judge dismissed a case against conservatives who were… https://t.co/Ngf6TMqIL0 — Holly Galloway (@holloway923) April 24, 2025

The poor woman probably has a public defender who won't do that for her.

There's justice for Tim Walz' friends and then justice for everyone else. https://t.co/z0cf4rWYNx — Blue Shift Blog (@BlueShiftBlog) April 24, 2025

It's (D)ifferent when they do it.

You’re safe if your crime is against conservatives. https://t.co/VAkVypbwHz — Introze (@TheIntroze) April 24, 2025

Yep.

Or something.

Editor's Note: Leftist domestic terrorists are fire-bombing Tesla dealerships and harassing owners across the country. They must face justice.



Editor's Note: Leftist domestic terrorists are fire-bombing Tesla dealerships and harassing owners across the country. They must face justice.