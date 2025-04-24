OOPS! AOC's Campaign Says 'We Are One,' but Their Tweet Says Something ENTIRELY...
Making 'Reagan'

Two-Tier Justice: As MN Tesla Vandal Skates With No Charges, Hennepin DA Throws Book at Young Woman

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 3:30 PM on April 24, 2025
ImgFlip

The other day, we told you the Hennepin County DA, Mary Moriarty, declined to press criminal charges against a Minnesota state employee arrested for causing $20,000 of damage to Tesla vehicles.

Instead, that employee -- Dylan Bryan Adams -- will be made to pay restitution and placed in a 'diversion' program.

You'll be not shocked to learn that some people are more equal than others, as we found out last night Moriarty has no problem charging some people with felonies for vandalizing cars: 

Here's more from Mankato Free Press:

But one case is striking for the argument Moriarty has made around Adams being a first-time offender.

A 19-year-old Robbinsdale woman with no criminal record was charged with first-degree felony property damage on Monday after she allegedly keyed her coworker’s car at the White Castle in Brooklyn Park. The damage to the car was estimated at $7,000. She is due to make her first court appearance in two weeks.

When asked how she could balance that charging decision with the decision to not charge Adams, Moriarty didn’t directly respond. She said her office’s main goal is to hold the person accountable for keying the car, get restitution to the people affected, and avoid felony convictions when possible, because it can waylay someone’s life. She said all of that will happen in Adams’ case, and if he fails to complete the diversion program criminal charges will be filed.

'Should we have treated this gentleman differently because it’s a political issue?' Moriarty asked. 'We made this decision because it is in the best interest of public safety.'

It's very clear Adams' motives were political, and he met the definition of felony damage to property.

But because he's a Democrat who works for Tim Walz, he gets special treatment. The gal who works for minimum wage at White Castle is not so fortunate, it seems.

Beyond parody.

Bingo.

Because reasons.

'Rules for thee, but not for me,' is the Left's motto.

Scrutiny and consequences.

So would we. We're all waiting, Mary.

The poor woman probably has a public defender who won't do that for her.

It's (D)ifferent when they do it.

Yep.

Or something.

Editor's Note: Leftist domestic terrorists are fire-bombing Tesla dealerships and harassing owners across the country. They must face justice.


