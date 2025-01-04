AP 'Religion' Reporter Gets Bodied for SLOBBERING Piece About Trans Congress 'Trailblazer' McBride

We're gonna spend the next two years having the media trip over themselves to pour praise on Tim McBride, the transgender member of Congress who goes by Sarah.

Whether or not McBride accomplishes anything of value outside of bravely using the women's restroom doesn't matter. He's trans, so he's automatically awesome.

In fact, he's a trailblazer.

Transgender trailblazer Sarah McBride heads to her debut in Congress, hoping for a touch of grace https://t.co/QOZr66GcIT — The Associated Press (@AP) January 4, 2025

More from the AP:

She had made history here, as the first openly transgender state senator in the country. Now she was making history again, recently elected as the first openly transgender member of Congress. Her political promotion has come during a reckoning for transgender rights, when legislation in Republican-governed states around the country aims to curb their advance. During an election where a deluge of campaign ads and politicians demeaned trans people, McBride still easily won her blue state’s only seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. But even before she is sworn in on Friday, her reception from congressional Republicans has been tumultuous. Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina targeted her by proposing to ban transgender people from U.S. Capitol restrooms that correspond to their gender identity — a ban that House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., enacted.

As several X users pointed out in another post, this is really just a white dude elected to Congress.

We thought the Left didn't want more of that.

McBride could show up to Congress wearing a beaver costume to work everyday. That would make him as much a beaver as he is a woman. pic.twitter.com/LAq12jsFYi — Political Sock (@politicalsock) January 4, 2025

Exactly.

He will be treated like every other person there except he will use the male restroom. That's it. — Brother Redneck Rogue Elf, 🐿 Whisperer (@TheRogue_Elf) January 4, 2025

'Trailblazer!'

Womanface isn't groundbreaking, and it's not ok. If Kirk Lazarus showed up dressed as Representative Lincoln Osiris, nobody would be thinking it's funny. Well,, I would.. 😏 pic.twitter.com/NM0ycUFdd6 — The Comedian (@EddieBlake84) January 4, 2025

Still surprised 'Tropic Thunder' hasn't been canceled for this.

Good for him. Way to go, Dude. — Deebs (@DeebsFLA) January 4, 2025

Gold star. Or something.

This is sick pic.twitter.com/87E74jKNNI — Big Tom Callahan🇺🇸 (@CallahanAutoCo) January 4, 2025

This isn't a news story. It's an op-ed masquerading as news.

Men have been in Congress since its inception. No trails are being blazed. — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) January 4, 2025

Not a one.

As long as he uses the men’s bathroom … https://t.co/S6MFZEVt61 — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) January 4, 2025

That's all he had to do.

I want to see the editor who wrote this headline lol https://t.co/2yh7icmswO — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) January 4, 2025

So do we.

And there it is.

Completely on-brand.

A dude in a Halloween costume is “trail blazing” now



The world is laughing at us. https://t.co/RX8aUde5cT — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) January 4, 2025

They sure are.

It’s not accidental that AP borrows a word rich in religious meaning to prop up a dude cosplaying as a woman. https://t.co/9oIaplX7WZ pic.twitter.com/YfxfJnAk9l — Political Sock (@politicalsock) January 4, 2025

Not when the piece was written by the 'religion' reporter.

Everyone wonders why people think Transgenders and Black people are always DEI hires. It's because accounts like @AP focus on their "diversity" only. Why not post just their names without stressing First trans, it First Black so and so? Because they don't have a solid record. https://t.co/QYrR49nknI — Cathy (@CathySaidIt) January 4, 2025

Nailed it.