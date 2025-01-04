WATCH: Douglas Murray Tells Groomer Gang Apologist Pols We Wouldn't Criticize Them If...
AP 'Religion' Reporter Gets Bodied for SLOBBERING Piece About Trans Congress 'Trailblazer' McBride

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on January 04, 2025
ImgFlip

We're gonna spend the next two years having the media trip over themselves to pour praise on Tim McBride, the transgender member of Congress who goes by Sarah.

Whether or not McBride accomplishes anything of value outside of bravely using the women's restroom doesn't matter. He's trans, so he's automatically awesome.

In fact, he's a trailblazer.

More from the AP:

She had made history here, as the first openly transgender state senator in the country. Now she was making history again, recently elected as the first openly transgender member of Congress.

Her political promotion has come during a reckoning for transgender rights, when legislation in Republican-governed states around the country aims to curb their advance. During an election where a deluge of campaign ads and politicians demeaned trans people, McBride still easily won her blue state’s only seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.

But even before she is sworn in on Friday, her reception from congressional Republicans has been tumultuous. Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina targeted her by proposing to ban transgender people from U.S. Capitol restrooms that correspond to their gender identity — a ban that House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., enacted.

As several X users pointed out in another post, this is really just a white dude elected to Congress.

We thought the Left didn't want more of that.

Exactly.

'Trailblazer!'

Still surprised 'Tropic Thunder' hasn't been canceled for this.

Gold star. Or something.

This isn't a news story. It's an op-ed masquerading as news.

Not a one.

That's all he had to do.

So do we.

And there it is.

Completely on-brand.

They sure are.

Not when the piece was written by the 'religion' reporter.

Nailed it.

