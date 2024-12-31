AP Describes McBride's Introduction to Congress As 'Brutal' Because He Won't Get to Use Women's Bathroom

VIP
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  9:15 PM on December 31, 2024
Journalism meme

A few weeks ago there was a big brouhaha in Congress as Rep. Nancy Mace moved to block men from using the women's restrooms on Capitol Hill. This was in response to Tim (Sarah) McBride, the first openly 'trans' member of Congress getting elected.

McBride is a man who 'identifies' as a woman. Mace, herself a survivor of sexual assault, did not want McBride using the women's restrooms and pushed for rules accordingly.

For some reason, the AP thinks this was 'brutal', of course.

They write:

It was her last day in session as a Delaware state senator, and Sarah McBride sat in her tiny office at the state Capitol, preparing farewell remarks.

She had made history here, as the first openly transgender state senator in the country. Now she was making history again, recently elected as the first openly transgender member of Congress.

Her political promotion has come during a reckoning for transgender rights, when legislation in Republican-governed states around the country aims to curb their advance. During an election where a deluge of campaign ads and politicians demeaned trans people, McBride still easily won her blue state’s only seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Spare us.

Politics is a bloodsport to begin with, and when you come in with a radical agenda and demand the majority of sane people 'affirm' your delusions, you're setting yourself up for a fight.

They think it is, though.

So much for 'Me Too' and 'Believe All Women', huh?

The Left loves to scream about the patriarchy, and then they allow this.

To be clear: the patriarchy is not really a thing. It's a lie the Left likes to use to smear men and give women extra rights. The fact they let men who pretend to be women get into women's spaces -- and demean women who speak out -- tells us all we need to know.

They are slowly morphing into The Onion.

Oof.

Weird how they don't care about that anymore.

They have a funny definition of brutal, don't they?

No lies detected.

That's the implication.

We're sure the AP didn't describe that as brutal.

No he's not.

