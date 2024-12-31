AP Describes McBride's Introduction to Congress As 'Brutal' Because He Won't Get to Use Women's Bathroom

A few weeks ago there was a big brouhaha in Congress as Rep. Nancy Mace moved to block men from using the women's restrooms on Capitol Hill. This was in response to Tim (Sarah) McBride, the first openly 'trans' member of Congress getting elected.

McBride is a man who 'identifies' as a woman. Mace, herself a survivor of sexual assault, did not want McBride using the women's restrooms and pushed for rules accordingly.

For some reason, the AP thinks this was 'brutal', of course.

Despite brutal welcome, Sarah McBride will be sworn in as the first openly trans member of Congress https://t.co/GplHe7dIkj — The Associated Press (@AP) December 31, 2024

They write:

It was her last day in session as a Delaware state senator, and Sarah McBride sat in her tiny office at the state Capitol, preparing farewell remarks. She had made history here, as the first openly transgender state senator in the country. Now she was making history again, recently elected as the first openly transgender member of Congress. Her political promotion has come during a reckoning for transgender rights, when legislation in Republican-governed states around the country aims to curb their advance. During an election where a deluge of campaign ads and politicians demeaned trans people, McBride still easily won her blue state’s only seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Spare us.

Politics is a bloodsport to begin with, and when you come in with a radical agenda and demand the majority of sane people 'affirm' your delusions, you're setting yourself up for a fight.

Not getting to spy on naked woman isn’t “brutal” you moron. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) December 31, 2024

They think it is, though.

So much for 'Me Too' and 'Believe All Women', huh?

The new civil rights movement: man told not to enter women's restroom — Jordan Schachtel @ dossier.today (@JordanSchachtel) December 31, 2024

The Left loves to scream about the patriarchy, and then they allow this.

To be clear: the patriarchy is not really a thing. It's a lie the Left likes to use to smear men and give women extra rights. The fact they let men who pretend to be women get into women's spaces -- and demean women who speak out -- tells us all we need to know.

Brutal welcome? Because a man can't use a woman's toilet. The headlines get funnier each day from you. — Leslie Eastman ☥ (@Mutnodjmet) December 31, 2024

They are slowly morphing into The Onion.

I thought the idea was to have fewer white men in Congress? — Ben Kew (@ben_kew) December 31, 2024

Oof.

Oh, look. Another white dude in Congress. https://t.co/Y85RQEkNEg — Kimberly Ross (@SouthernKeeks) December 31, 2024

Weird how they don't care about that anymore.

They have a funny definition of brutal, don't they?

They described the actual violence against Jews on campus this past year with less strong terms https://t.co/Q7e0NhsjDg — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) December 31, 2024

No lies detected.

I love that this implies we've had secretly trans members of Congress. https://t.co/TbD5fAapg0 — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) December 31, 2024

That's the implication.

Byron Donalds was denied entry into the Congressional Black Caucus because Democrats said he wasn’t Black enough https://t.co/qXOQxHjbve — R.C. Maxwell 🇺🇸 (@RCMaxw3ll) December 31, 2024

We're sure the AP didn't describe that as brutal.

One thing for sure…. “He” ain’t using the lady’s bathroom. https://t.co/hQJuGIelo0 — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) December 31, 2024

No he's not.