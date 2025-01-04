Justine Bateman Gives a Shout-Out to Her 'Brother' Michael J. Fox at Medal Ceremony

Bethany Mandel Reminds Lefty Who Lamented Homeschooling What's REALLY Insane About Educati...
Brett T.  |  5:30 PM on January 04, 2025
Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP

We all know that the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest honor that can be awarded to a civilian, has been completely devalued by President Joe Biden by his presenting it to Hillary Clinton and George Soros. Other losers awarded the Medal of Freedom were Jane Goodall, Anna Wintour, and Bill Nye the Not-a-Scientist Guy.

The list wasn't all bad, though. The increasingly based Justine Bateman, who told Megyn Kelly that the past four years have been "absolutely awful" and the "revenge of the hall monitors," Gave a shout-out to Medal of Freedom recipient Michael J. Fox.

We're sorry the photo gets cut off. Here's the full shot; we're relieved to see he had a buffer zone between himself and Clinton.


Fox was honored both for his awards and his work as a "world-renowned advocate for Parkinson’s disease research and development."

So it wasn't all bad.

This made this Gen X editor happy. It's nice to know someone was there to "class up the joint."

***

