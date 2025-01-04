Justine Bateman Gives a Shout-Out to Her 'Brother' Michael J. Fox at Medal Ceremony

We all know that the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest honor that can be awarded to a civilian, has been completely devalued by President Joe Biden by his presenting it to Hillary Clinton and George Soros. Other losers awarded the Medal of Freedom were Jane Goodall, Anna Wintour, and Bill Nye the Not-a-Scientist Guy.

Advertisement

The list wasn't all bad, though. The increasingly based Justine Bateman, who told Megyn Kelly that the past four years have been "absolutely awful" and the "revenge of the hall monitors," Gave a shout-out to Medal of Freedom recipient Michael J. Fox.

BIG CONGRATULATIONS, MIKE!! Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient, my bro @realmikefox, classing up the joint. pic.twitter.com/PhNpmUqHWt — Justine Bateman (@JustineBateman) January 4, 2025

We're sorry the photo gets cut off. Here's the full shot; we're relieved to see he had a buffer zone between himself and Clinton.





Fox was honored both for his awards and his work as a "world-renowned advocate for Parkinson’s disease research and development."

So it wasn't all bad.

A man of class and integrity. — Goo T. Gwaba (@GooGwaba) January 4, 2025

That's fantastic! He's a real inspiration and has left a big, bright, beautiful mark on our culture. Great to see him recognized. 🙂 — marshalld (@MarshallDActual) January 4, 2025

The only one that deserves to be there. — MIKΞ STAHL (@mikeastahl) January 4, 2025

That legend deserves it. Should be front & centre! — f e z (@fezspencer) January 4, 2025

@realmikefox is a hero to me. I participate in studies from his Parkinson’s foundation often in memory of my late mother who passed from complications of the disease. — Robyn NJ (@sweetnjmom) January 4, 2025

He's one of the only people there who actually deserve it. Congrats to Michael J. Fox, noted Canadian-American Treasure, on an award richly deserved! — Matthew C. (@MattLovesVinyl) January 4, 2025

This made this Gen X editor happy. It's nice to know someone was there to "class up the joint."

***