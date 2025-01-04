Bethany Mandel Reminds Lefty Who Lamented Homeschooling What's REALLY Insane About Education These Days

As we get closer to the inauguration of Donald Trump and the first 100 days of the Trump administration, we expect we'll hear a lot of things about education in the coming weeks.

Trump vowed to end the Department of Education. The Left is -- predictably -- melting down over this. The DoE has done nothing to improve education in America and the argument can be made it's led to a massive decline in education and educational standards nationwide.

There are still great schools and great teachers, but they are (sadly) the exception and not the rule these days.

During and after COVID, when the Left all but admitted school wasn't essential by keeping schools closed for ages and forcing kids into remote 'learning', lots of families turned to homeschooling as an alternative.

Because it works for a lot of families. It provides quality, student-focused education for children, and it breaks the public school cycle of dysfunction.

But Lefties also hate homeschooling, because they can't get their paws on kids and teach them about 57 genders instead of how to read and write.

Every once in a while, an old post about homeschooling will get new life on X. This is one of those cases.

It’s insane to me that after all that training, the average kid in public school can’t read or do math on grade level. pic.twitter.com/QemqWPyrkL — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) January 3, 2025

And here's the original post:

It’s insane to me that homeschooling is an accepted practice in this country. Real teachers have to go through years of training and state certification but an Evangelical mom with a BA in marketing who “isn’t sure about the Holocaust” can be like “No I should be the teacher.” — Julia Claire (@ohJuliatweets) December 1, 2022

Really?

As Bethany said, what's insane is that there are districts populated with these supposedly trained and certified teachers where zero students are proficient in math or reading. Like Baltimore. Or places like Milwaukee -- this writer's hometown -- where proficiency scores are somewhere between 9 and 11 percent.

“Why do you think you could do it better?”



Well for starters, because I am. — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) January 3, 2025

Exactly.

This is also hilarious because so many homeschooling parents are very lefty! I went to school in Seattle, and every former homeschool kid who wound up in school with me had parents who were like Jerry Brown voters! — Liz Mair (@LizMair) January 3, 2025

Also this.

Lots of Lefty parents homeschool, too.

My oldest is a sophomore and he says there are kids at his HS who can't read. Not that they struggle to read at grade level, they just flat out cannot read. — Hapa Supremacist 🇺🇸 (@VTOL_Penguin) January 3, 2025

This is absolutely inexcusable.

How will these kids get a job and function in society if they can't read.

That’s quite hilarious, as my wife who homeschooled all three of our children actually earned her BA in marketing! 🤣



She produced 3 Duke TIPS scholars. Our oldest tutored university seniors in English in her freshman year – graduated summa cum laude with a dual major. — Mark Petereit 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@mark_petereit) January 3, 2025

But the Left insists this can't happen outside of public schools.

Not surprising when you consider that slightly more than half of teachers tested in New Jersey, with their certification, failed a basic literacy and grade school level math test.



So many failed that they had to suspend testing.



We went from Johnny can’t read to Johnny’s… https://t.co/ZIRPfrExM3 — Tosarthos (@tosarthos) January 3, 2025

That's so bad.

Did Julia Claire just try to make the case that the government knows what’s best for kids over the parents? That the government should have more control over kids over the parents? And 100k ppl agreed and were not embarrassed to blast that opinion? YIKES. https://t.co/1SpFMrGurr — Nick (@Nickatwatch) January 3, 2025

The post is from 2022, but yeah. That's her argument, despite boatloads of evidence to the contrary.