FROM THE TOP ROPE! Katie Pavlich Bodies Secretary Miguel Cardona Over Ending Dept. of Education

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  8:00 PM on November 13, 2024
Gif

One of the many promises Donald Trump made during his campaign was to end the Department of Education (DOE). The DOE was the brainchild of the Jimmy Carter administration and has really done nothing of notable value for the entirety of its existence.

And these days, the arguments for keeping it around are weak to nonexistent. 'No Child Left Behind' was an unmitigated disaster, and in some school districts -- like Baltimore -- there were 13 schools where zero students tested proficient in math. ZERO. In Milwaukee, this writer's hometown, 13% of elementary school students in the public school district are proficient in reading and 9% are  proficient in math.

So what does the DOE do? Not much.

But Secretary of Education Manuel Cardona is very concerned the end of the DOE will harm education:

We don't need the feds to do this, at least not via a bloated bureaucracy.

Also, Katie Pavlich reminds Cardona what he threatened to do to schools with underprivileged kids:

And there it is. Cardona can take all the seats.

He was willing to let kids go hungry if their districts didn't embrace trans ideology.

Which shows that the feds have no business controlling the purse strings of school districts they don't live in or understand.

But completely on-brand for these petty tyrants.

We do not.

Just end it.

It sure does.

And that's wrong.

Putting children first? What a novel idea!

That's exactly what he means.

That would be headline news for months.

Truth. And it needs to change.

