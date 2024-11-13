FROM THE TOP ROPE! Katie Pavlich Bodies Secretary Miguel Cardona Over Ending Dept. of Education

One of the many promises Donald Trump made during his campaign was to end the Department of Education (DOE). The DOE was the brainchild of the Jimmy Carter administration and has really done nothing of notable value for the entirety of its existence.

Advertisement

And these days, the arguments for keeping it around are weak to nonexistent. 'No Child Left Behind' was an unmitigated disaster, and in some school districts -- like Baltimore -- there were 13 schools where zero students tested proficient in math. ZERO. In Milwaukee, this writer's hometown, 13% of elementary school students in the public school district are proficient in reading and 9% are proficient in math.

So what does the DOE do? Not much.

But Secretary of Education Manuel Cardona is very concerned the end of the DOE will harm education:

If you support eliminating the Department of Education, you do not support our students. Period.@USEDgov provides funding for:

✅Students w/ disabilities

✅Rural students

✅Programs that make college affordable



This would be bad for students, and bad for America. — Secretary Miguel Cardona (@SecCardona) November 12, 2024

We don't need the feds to do this, at least not via a bloated bureaucracy.

Also, Katie Pavlich reminds Cardona what he threatened to do to schools with underprivileged kids:

You threatened to withhold

lunch funding for underprivileged kids if local school districts didn’t force boys into locker rooms with girls. https://t.co/GjT2SuBg5e — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) November 12, 2024

And there it is. Cardona can take all the seats.

He was willing to let kids go hungry if their districts didn't embrace trans ideology.

Which shows that the feds have no business controlling the purse strings of school districts they don't live in or understand.

That’s just wild. — Chef Andrew Gruel (@ChefGruel) November 13, 2024

But completely on-brand for these petty tyrants.

We have three administrative levels of oversight in our public education system. Federal, State, and Local.



Just looking at it from a business model standpoint, do we really need 3 levels of bureaucratic administrative oversight of our education system? — Tom (@Tom88206311) November 12, 2024

We do not.

Speaking of bathrooms, it's time to flush the Dept of Education. When it was formed, the US was number 1 in the world for education. Now we're 44th in the world. The DOE gets a failing grade and should be expelled. — Robert F Williams (@RobertFWilliams) November 12, 2024

Just end it.

The DOE needs to be eliminated. They take our money, distribute a big chunk among themselves, and then use the rest as leverage to impose progressive policies unto poor districts. — MarvelousMichael (@Michael63362785) November 13, 2024

It sure does.

And that's wrong.

The Department of Education cares about an agenda not the children. Put the children first not the bureaucracy. Close it down. — MrsPLF (@PatriciaFricke2) November 13, 2024

Putting children first? What a novel idea!

And by "Programs that make college affordable" - are you referring to the programs that have ridiculously inflated college tuition for meaningless degrees that students will spend the rest of their lives repaying? https://t.co/wvez8ki0V6 — Maggie Powers (@maggie_pow11415) November 13, 2024

Advertisement

That's exactly what he means.

The lengths this government goes to punish those who wont follow their political beliefs is outrageous.

Can you imagine if conservatives running FEMA didn’t stop at Democrats homes or withheld lunches, the outrage would reverberate around the lying and worthless MSM.

Drain the… https://t.co/EGBkHccPkZ — David Paulides🇺🇸🦅🇺🇸 (@canammissing) November 13, 2024

That would be headline news for months.

It’s pretty simple. Since the inception of the department, we have spent more money per pupil than any other country. The outcomes for students have been pathetic. Unions on the other hand, have done exceptionally well. https://t.co/58UzmrOXPt — Pat (@TragicReset) November 13, 2024

Truth. And it needs to change.