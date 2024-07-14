Milwaukee Mayor Was FURIOUS Over Harmless RNC Sign Change (Let's Hope They Now Focus on Security Instead)

Axios Reports Attempted Assassination of Trump Could Reinvigorate the Biden Presidency
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on July 14, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

In light of what happened yesterday, revisiting this story -- which is from late last week, before the attempted assassination of Donald Trump -- is really an interesting thing to do.

The RNC is slated to start tomorrow and run through July 18. In preparation for it, the host city -- Milwaukee -- has set up security zones, perimeters, and other infrastructure.

The RNC is also preparing for it, and they just so happened to put up a temporary sign renaming 'Herb Kohl Way' as 'Donald Trump Way'.

Herb Kohl did a lot for Wisconsin and Milwaukee. This writer even wrote about Kohl's passing back in December, 2023. Yes, he was instrumental in keeping the Bucks in Milwaukee.

It also wasn't a permanent name change.

But Milwaukee politicians lost their minds.

We certainly hope in light of yesterday's assassination attempt, they'll focus more on security and less on nonsense like this.

Exactly all of this.

Compare the NY Times' Front Page to the NY Post's for the Starkest of 'Journalism' Contrasts
Doug P.
Milwaukee literally has a notorious gang of car thieves known as 'the Kia boys'. Guess who Mayor Johnson doesn't criticize nearly as much as the GOP?

Yeah, them.

The sure would.

Just looking at her Twitter notifications, there were at least four shootings in Milwaukee in the last 36 hours.

For those who don't know Milwaukee, the big sports arena -- Fiserv Forum -- sits where the Bradley Center used to be. The Bradley family gave a lot of money to Milwaukee, including for the now-demolished eponymous arena.

Weird how no one is mad their name went bye-bye permanently, huh?

Yeah, we can't name a single accomplishment of his.

It sure does.

The best part of this? People who live in the city of Milwaukee proper pay an annual wheel tax to allegedly 'fix' the roads, and Milwaukee County has a wheel tax, too. So Milwaukee residents pay twice to fix roads that don't get fixed.

They have their priorities, alright.

MPS is the city's public school system. How's it doing? Well, 13% of elementary students are proficient in reading, 9% are efficient in math. And those numbers are consistent in middle and high school students.

They sure do.

But you get the government you vote for.

Let's hope the city focuses more on security and less on ginning up outrage during the convention.

