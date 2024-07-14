Milwaukee Mayor Was FURIOUS Over Harmless RNC Sign Change (Let's Hope They Now Focus on Security Instead)

In light of what happened yesterday, revisiting this story -- which is from late last week, before the attempted assassination of Donald Trump -- is really an interesting thing to do.

The RNC is slated to start tomorrow and run through July 18. In preparation for it, the host city -- Milwaukee -- has set up security zones, perimeters, and other infrastructure.

The RNC is also preparing for it, and they just so happened to put up a temporary sign renaming 'Herb Kohl Way' as 'Donald Trump Way'.

New RNC signage is turning "Herb Kohl Way" into "Donald J. Trump Way."



Kohl was a longtime Democratic senator who famously kept the Bucks in Milwaukee as a condition of his sale of the team. He died in December pic.twitter.com/A9QdHgnrbK — A.J. Bayatpour (@AJBayatpour) July 12, 2024

Herb Kohl did a lot for Wisconsin and Milwaukee. This writer even wrote about Kohl's passing back in December, 2023. Yes, he was instrumental in keeping the Bucks in Milwaukee.

It also wasn't a permanent name change.

But Milwaukee politicians lost their minds.

Herb Kohl was one of Milwaukee's favorite sons and if it weren't for his legacy, there wouldn't be an RNC, DNC, professional basketball, or any number of large acts in Wisconsin.



As soon as I learned that the honorary sign bearing his name was covered, I reached out to… https://t.co/UO6R8jk1qC pic.twitter.com/Hm82U278gP — Cavalier Johnson (@CavalierJohnson) July 13, 2024

We certainly hope in light of yesterday's assassination attempt, they'll focus more on security and less on nonsense like this.

Car theft - who cares

Murders - who cares

Public "schools" a mess - who cares

Sign coverage - I am f**king on it - Chevy Johnson



Nice priorities dips**t — OutdoorsWI (@outdoorswi1) July 13, 2024

Exactly all of this.

Way to tackle the covered honorary sign problem, Chevy! You're the man!



Now do auto theft. You f**king clown. — ajslaw (@ajslaw87) July 13, 2024

Milwaukee literally has a notorious gang of car thieves known as 'the Kia boys'. Guess who Mayor Johnson doesn't criticize nearly as much as the GOP?

Yeah, them.

All the blacks shot and/or killed on your watch would like a fraction of this attention, Chevy. — Wisco_Knight--Project 2025 Endorsed Knight (@Wisco_Knight) July 13, 2024

The sure would.

Just looking at her Twitter notifications, there were at least four shootings in Milwaukee in the last 36 hours.

Hello we had the Bradley center. — albo60s (@albo60s) July 13, 2024

For those who don't know Milwaukee, the big sports arena -- Fiserv Forum -- sits where the Bradley Center used to be. The Bradley family gave a lot of money to Milwaukee, including for the now-demolished eponymous arena.

Weird how no one is mad their name went bye-bye permanently, huh?

This is your second biggest accomplishment since you’ve done nothing after being elected. — Captain_Crew (@kcasper13) July 13, 2024

Yeah, we can't name a single accomplishment of his.

Sucks to have your monuments defaced, doesn’t it, son? — Jon J Jan (@hrJonGant) July 13, 2024

It sure does.

You should focus on fixing the streets in Milwaukee. Driving is tough to say the least. I’m just visiting from out of state, but I hope you can do better. — Rex Walters (@CoachRexWalters) July 14, 2024

The best part of this? People who live in the city of Milwaukee proper pay an annual wheel tax to allegedly 'fix' the roads, and Milwaukee County has a wheel tax, too. So Milwaukee residents pay twice to fix roads that don't get fixed.

My God it’s a f**king sign. They’re acting like the RNC robbed Kohl’s grave or something ☠️.



Amazing how Cavalier Johnson will ignore the countless number of crimes, murders, & rapes occurring in his city, but as soon as the Herb Kohl sign is covered…..



Democrat priorities! https://t.co/iOfL5woZJS — Mr. Republican 🇺🇸🇻🇦 (@conservative767) July 13, 2024

They have their priorities, alright.

This is not important.



Please address the rampant issues with MPS and public safety with this same energy. https://t.co/h2bOW0LXjP — Nicole (@BigNicEnergy) July 13, 2024

MPS is the city's public school system. How's it doing? Well, 13% of elementary students are proficient in reading, 9% are efficient in math. And those numbers are consistent in middle and high school students.

So covering up a sign is what gets the good mayor of Milwaukee fired up to take immediate and personal action? Not burdening his citizens with more taxes, failing public schools, or crime? Milwaukee deserves better. https://t.co/6ry4b2QzRy — Jason Szemborski (@JasonSzemborski) July 13, 2024

They sure do.

But you get the government you vote for.

Let's hope the city focuses more on security and less on ginning up outrage during the convention.