'Nobody's Senator but Yours': Former U.S. Senator Herb Kohl Dead at 88

Former United States Senator Herb Kohl (D - WI) has died.

He was 88 years old.

Herb Kohl, former U.S. senator and Milwaukee Bucks owner, dies at age 88 https://t.co/9Kvl8oAcpa — Journal Sentinel (@journalsentinel) December 27, 2023

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports:

Herb Kohl, the former U.S. senator, Milwaukee Bucks owner and retail shopping magnate, died Wednesday afternoon at the age of 88 after a brief illness. Kohl's death was announced by the Herb Kohl Foundation. “Throughout his life, Herb Kohl always put people first — from his employees and their families to his customers and countless charitable organizations and efforts,” said JoAnne Anton, director of giving for Herb Kohl Philanthropies. “Herb Kohl Way isn’t just the name of a street in front of the Fiserv Forum. The Herb Kohl Way perfectly sums up a legacy of humility, commitment, compromise, and kindness to countless people he worked with, served and helped along the way. Those values will live on through his Foundation.”

Kohl was in the United States Army Reserve from 1958-1964, and he served in the Senate for Wisconsin from 1989-2013.

He was born in Milwaukee in 1935, the son of Jewish immigrants. He got involved in real estate and business, spawning Kohl's grocery and retail store, which made the Kohl one of the richest U.S. senators in history. Per Wikipedia, his net worth is between $650 million to $1.5 billion.

Twitter/X users from all sides of the political spectrum remembered the late senator:

Pretty substantial news. Former Wisconsin Senator, Herb Kohl, has passed away.



His election victory in 2006 was particularly dominant. https://t.co/0VC9wRnh05 pic.twitter.com/yypTHVXpHt — Wisconsin’s Conservative Sponge (@wiz_political) December 27, 2023

Three of the reddest counties in Wisconsin are in the southeast portion of the state - Waukesha, Ozaukee, and Washington - and Kohl won them all in 2006.

The last time we talked with former Sen. Herb Kohl was in the summer of 2021 just as the Milwaukee Bucks championship parade kicked off



"This is one of the big days in my life," he said



Today the Herb Kohl Foundation announced Kohl passed away at the age of 88 pic.twitter.com/qwCd6rH7Tg — Matt Smith (@mattsmith_news) December 27, 2023

In addition to his duties as senator and his business ventures, Kohl was an owner of the Milwaukee Bucks.

We are very glad he was able to see them bring home the championship in 2021.

Herb Kohl has passed. He succeeded Sen. Proxmire and was succeeded by Sen Baldwin. That’s quite an interval. His college roommate? Bud Selig?



May his memory be a blessing. — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) December 27, 2023

Bud Selig -- former MLB commissioner and former owner/president of the Milwaukee Brewers -- was his college roommate.

So sad to learn of the passing of Sen. Herb Kohl. He did so much for Wisconsin. His legacy will live on with the Kohl Center and the Fiserv Forum. He saved the Milwaukee Bucks and then insured their success for generations to come. Tonette and I send our prayers to his family. — Scott Walker (@ScottWalker) December 27, 2023

Kohl has left a legacy that has changed the face of Wisconsin sports and academia.

Our deepest condolences go out to the family and friends of Herb Kohl pic.twitter.com/if8LEDfyyW — Wisconsin Badgers (@UWBadgers) December 28, 2023

Kohl donated the funds for the eponymous Kohl Center at the UW-Madison campus.

A Milwaukeean and Wisconsinite through and through, U.S. Sen. Herb Kohl dedicated his life to serving our kids, our communities, our state, and our country.



Sen. Kohl was, without a doubt, nobody’s senator but ours. Kathy and I are devastated by the news of his passing. — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) December 28, 2023

Kohl continued to live in Milwaukee during and after his time in the Senate.

I lost a dear friend today and Wisconsin lost one of its greatest leaders.

Herb Kohl built a business empire; bought the Bucks & saved them for Milwaukee; served 4 productive terms in the U.S. Senate and devoted himself to philanthropy. Yet brilliant and accomplished as he was,… pic.twitter.com/RDcsOn31a4 — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) December 28, 2023

The post continues:

Yet brilliant and accomplished as he was, Herb was as funny & unpretentious as anyone I knew. He could spot a phony a mile away--and had little time for them. But if he was your friend, you could have none better, as I and my family can attest . I loved him, and will miss him. May his memory be a blessing.

Back in 2007, this writer and her infant son ran into Kohl at Ma Fischer's -- a local diner Kohl frequented. He was tremendously kind, humble, down-to-earth, and very doting to a random baby in his favorite diner.

My only Herb Kohl interaction was that when I was a baby, my parents were on the same flight as Bucks team and Kohl held me the entire flight home to Milwaukee https://t.co/U1zZzfvNtN — Justin Phillips (@JustinEPhillips) December 28, 2023

It was not a one-off, either.

Herb Kohl was one of the most important figures in Wisconsin history—as a politician, philanthropist & as a sports fan & owner. He loved his @Bucks & they wouldn’t be here without him. I’m glad he got to see them win & witness a parade he made possible.



pic.twitter.com/Qau09afq3V — Stephen Watson (@SWatsonTV) December 28, 2023

The last time the Bucks won the championship prior to 2021 was 1971 -- a span of 50 years.

Kohl stuck with the team through all of it, and we're also glad he got to witness them win again.

May you rest in peace Herb Kohl. Working for you was a highlight of mine. Thank you for your toughness , kindness and optimism about who I could be. #HerbKohl pic.twitter.com/ob4MXkZvtZ — Marcus Lemonis (@marcuslemonis) December 28, 2023

Herb Kohl, a former U.S. senator from Wisconsin and former owner of the Milwaukee Bucks, has died. In 1985, Kohl bought the #Bucks for $18 million. — Bally Sports Wisconsin (@BallySportWI) December 28, 2023

And they sold in 2014 for $550 million.

Herb Kohl was that amazing combination of thoughtful, kind, effective, down-to-Earth, and incisive. He was a great friend of mine from the day I entered the Senate. My thoughts are with Herb’s family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/ekFC2Q8dob — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) December 28, 2023

Just saw the Herb Kohl Foundation announces the death of its benefactor, U.S. Senator Herb Kohl, at the age of 88 following a brief illness. Kohl bought the #Bucks in 1985 and owned them for three decades and his name resides on the building that his beloved #Badgers play in #RIP — Lance Allan (@lanceallan) December 27, 2023

Saddened to learn of the death of my friend, Sen. Herb Kohl. We didn’t see eye-to-eye on everything politically, but I so looked forward to our lunches and conversations at The Pfister. Unlike a lot of politicians, he wasn’t in it for himself. He truly cared. RIP, Senator. — Gary D'Amato (@garydamatogolf) December 27, 2023

He was a friend to many, on both sides of the aisle and around the state and nation.

Herb Kohl was absolutely vital to Wisconsin sports. He was part of bringing the Brewers to town, helped fund the Fiserv Forum AFTER selling the Bucks, and donated $25 million to University of Wisconsin for construction of the Kohl Center. Legend. pic.twitter.com/CLgBssMWFB — Ryan Glasspiegel (@sportsrapport) December 27, 2023

Sports were a big part of his life.

Remembering former Sen Kohl:



I enjoyed many political conversations with Herb Kohl but this brief conversation was perhaps the most memorable. The humble, former Bucks owner was arriving at Fiserv Forum the night the Bucks would win the NBA Championship. It was a great night! pic.twitter.com/VTwmauygu8 — Charles Benson (@CharlesBenson4) December 28, 2023

That was a great night.

Another incredible tale of Herb Kohl: he ignited in Ray Allen a deep and genuine devotion to Holocaust education and remembrance. One of the best undertold sports stories, IMO. https://t.co/sZaS5KnyIX — Dan Simmons (@MadDanWrites) December 28, 2023

This is a story that is not well known, but should be.

Sad to hear about the passing of Herb Kohl. I was personally touched by his generosity. As a Kohl Scholar, his foundation significantly contributed to my college education. His philanthropic efforts to civic society and education are in a class of its own. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/tkUdlwTfsy — Scott Resnick (@sjresnick) December 27, 2023

Also a conservationist, Kohl built a ranch for himself in Wyoming. He was placed in the Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame in 2007, given his close ties to Milwaukee and Wisconsin sports.

When he ran for the senate, he was able to self-fund his campaign, which led to the slogan 'Nobody's senator but yours.'

Kohl is survived by his older brothers Sidney and Allen, and sister Dolores.

Our condolences to Kohl's family, friends, and loved ones. He will be missed.

