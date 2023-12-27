'Nobody's Senator but Yours': Former U.S. Senator Herb Kohl Dead at 88

Calendar of Conservative Women Not About Conservative Values, Just Sex Appeal
Amy Curtis  |  9:15 PM on December 27, 2023
Morry Gash

Former United States Senator Herb Kohl (D - WI) has died.

He was 88 years old.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports:

Herb Kohl, the former U.S. senator, Milwaukee Bucks owner and retail shopping magnate, died Wednesday afternoon at the age of 88 after a brief illness.

Kohl's death was announced by the Herb Kohl Foundation.

“Throughout his life, Herb Kohl always put people first — from his employees and their families to his customers and countless charitable organizations and efforts,” said JoAnne Anton, director of giving for Herb Kohl Philanthropies.

“Herb Kohl Way isn’t just the name of a street in front of the Fiserv Forum. The Herb Kohl Way perfectly sums up a legacy of humility, commitment, compromise, and kindness to countless people he worked with, served and helped along the way. Those values will live on through his Foundation.”

Kohl was in the United States Army Reserve from 1958-1964, and he served in the Senate for Wisconsin from 1989-2013.

He was born in Milwaukee in 1935, the son of Jewish immigrants. He got involved in real estate and business, spawning Kohl's grocery and retail store, which made the Kohl one of the richest U.S. senators in history. Per Wikipedia, his net worth is between $650 million to $1.5 billion.

Twitter/X users from all sides of the political spectrum remembered the late senator:

Three of the reddest counties in Wisconsin are in the southeast portion of the state - Waukesha, Ozaukee, and Washington - and Kohl won them all in 2006.

In addition to his duties as senator and his business ventures, Kohl was an owner of the Milwaukee Bucks.

We are very glad he was able to see them bring home the championship in 2021.

Bud Selig -- former MLB commissioner and former owner/president of the Milwaukee Brewers -- was his college roommate.

Kohl has left a legacy that has changed the face of Wisconsin sports and academia.

Kohl donated the funds for the eponymous Kohl Center at the UW-Madison campus.

Kohl continued to live in Milwaukee during and after his time in the Senate.

The post continues:

Yet brilliant and accomplished as he was, Herb was as funny & unpretentious as anyone I knew. He could spot a phony a mile away--and had little time for them. But if he was your friend, you could have none better, as I and my family can attest .

I loved him, and will miss    him.

May his memory be a blessing.

Back in 2007, this writer and her infant son ran into Kohl at Ma Fischer's -- a local diner Kohl frequented. He was tremendously kind, humble, down-to-earth, and very doting to a random baby in his favorite diner.

It was not a one-off, either.

The last time the Bucks won the championship prior to 2021 was 1971 -- a span of 50 years.

Kohl stuck with the team through all of it, and we're also glad he got to witness them win again.

And they sold in 2014 for $550 million.

He was a friend to many, on both sides of the aisle and around the state and nation.

Sports were a big part of his life.

That was a great night.

This is a story that is not well known, but should be.

Also a conservationist, Kohl built a ranch for himself in Wyoming. He was placed in the Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame in 2007, given his close ties to Milwaukee and Wisconsin sports.

When he ran for the senate, he was able to self-fund his campaign, which led to the slogan 'Nobody's senator but yours.'

Kohl is survived by his older brothers Sidney and Allen, and sister Dolores.

Our condolences to Kohl's family, friends, and loved ones. He will be missed.

***

