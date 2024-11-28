Attention, Haters and Losers: The Mean Tweets Are Back
Rep. Jasmine Crockett Says DOGE Will End Up Costing Us Money
Brew Crew Blues: Starbucks Slashes Bucks from Employee Holiday Bonuses
Retired Admiral Asks Trump Voters If They Have Buyer's Remorse Yet
Congressman Says Mexican President Shows How to Stand Up to Bullies Like Trump

'I'm an Elected OFFICIAL': WATCH Bodycam Footage of Obnoxious DRUNK Chicago Democrat Arrested for DUI

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:00 AM on November 28, 2024
Twitchy

What was it Joe Biden and Kamala Harris kept blathering on about over the last four years as they continued to target and weaponize the DOJ against Donald J. Trump? Oh yeah, NOBODY is above the law.

Seems Democrats really like saying that until they are the ones breaking the law.

When they're the ones in trouble they proudly announce they're elected officials and expect law enforcement to treat them differently. Especially when they're drunk and get caught not only driving but with an open bottle of wine in the car.

Like Illinois Democrat Samantha Steele.

WAtch:

Stay classy, Samantha. 

Heh.

From WGNTV:

Newly released body camera videos show the arrest of a Cook County elected official who was charged with drunk driving after she allegedly crashed her car on the North Side two weeks ago.

45-year-old Samantha Steele, who is one of three commissioners on the Cook County Board of Review, has been charged with one misdemeanor count of driving under the influence of alcohol.

Steele was taken into custody just before 9 p.m. on Sunday, Nov., 10, in the 5000 block of North Ashland Avenue, after officers were called to the scene on a report of a traffic crash in the area.

According to the arrest report, after officers located two damaged cars in the area, they found Steele lying on the ground. Officers said she then allegedly told police that she had been driving southbound along Ashland when she struck another car.

Thanksgiving Day Meme Madness: What Would Today Be Without Turkey, Stuffing, and Hilarious Memes?
Grateful Calvin
Oh yeah, she hit not one but TWO cars as well.

Wonder if Trump's win broke this one too?

Heh.

CHICAGO DEMOCRAT DRUNK DUI

