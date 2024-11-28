'I'm an Elected OFFICIAL': WATCH Bodycam Footage of Obnoxious DRUNK Chicago Democrat Arrested for DUI

What was it Joe Biden and Kamala Harris kept blathering on about over the last four years as they continued to target and weaponize the DOJ against Donald J. Trump? Oh yeah, NOBODY is above the law.

Seems Democrats really like saying that until they are the ones breaking the law.

When they're the ones in trouble they proudly announce they're elected officials and expect law enforcement to treat them differently. Especially when they're drunk and get caught not only driving but with an open bottle of wine in the car.

Like Illinois Democrat Samantha Steele.

WAtch:

Bodycam footage shows Illinois Democrat Samantha Steele, 45, telling Chicago police, "I'm an elected official," as she was arrested for drunk driving. Steele, a Cook County Board of Review commissioner, had an open wine bottle in her car and refused sobriety tests after a crash. pic.twitter.com/ljPKo1pd2f — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 26, 2024

Stay classy, Samantha.

Heh.

Chicago Police body-can video captured this tart exchange — and much more — during the recent DUI arrest of Cook County Democratic elected official Samantha Steele https://t.co/KWRTWdXPka pic.twitter.com/y1oplQn1xS — Dan Mihalopoulos (@dmihalopoulos) November 23, 2024

Democratic official drunkenly slurs, flaunts government position during DUI arrest: video - Fox News https://t.co/5kVHEHSND5 — Joseph Hodge (@Josephlhodge) November 27, 2024

From WGNTV:

Newly released body camera videos show the arrest of a Cook County elected official who was charged with drunk driving after she allegedly crashed her car on the North Side two weeks ago. 45-year-old Samantha Steele, who is one of three commissioners on the Cook County Board of Review, has been charged with one misdemeanor count of driving under the influence of alcohol. Steele was taken into custody just before 9 p.m. on Sunday, Nov., 10, in the 5000 block of North Ashland Avenue, after officers were called to the scene on a report of a traffic crash in the area. According to the arrest report, after officers located two damaged cars in the area, they found Steele lying on the ground. Officers said she then allegedly told police that she had been driving southbound along Ashland when she struck another car.

Oh yeah, she hit not one but TWO cars as well.

Wonder if Trump's win broke this one too?

Heh.

