Justine Bateman Using TV Experience to Explain How AOC Could Be Hiding Her Pregnancy BRUTALLY Hilarious

Rumors are floating all over the social media world about AOC's sudden weight gain and the efforts being made to only show her from the chest up while doing any sort of interview or appearance, and the rumor is that she is PREGNANT.

Now, we can neither confirm nor deny this rumor so we'll just stick to covering the rumor itself as its being discussed and described in various circles.

Even Hollywood.

*snort*

AOC is pregnant, based on what I see in this latest video she posted.



Either that or she’s inexplicably gained A LOT of weight.



If she’s preggers, why doesn’t AOC announce it?



It’s great to bring life into this world.



Especially with Trump winning.pic.twitter.com/M7ibdlTwl8 — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) November 27, 2024

Justine Bateman explaining how TV hides a pregnancy if an actress is pregnant but her character is not is PERFECTION.

After all, AOC is an actress.

For those of you unfamiliar with TV production, if the actress on a show is pregnant, but her character is not, a great deal of effort is undertaken to hide this state. The wearing of large coats (as you see here), holding objects on front of themselves (the turkeys here), or… https://t.co/boDVp5ZyV7 — Justine Bateman (@JustineBateman) November 28, 2024

Her post continues:

... or positioning the actress behind waist-high furniture, like tables and low-backed couches, are common methods.

We watched the video again after reading her direction and you know what? She's RIGHT. A big poofy coat, hiding her behind turkeys and furniture, close-up shots of her face ...

Something strange is afoot.

Heh.

It seems like being pregnant and bringing a child into the world is a source of public shame for progressive dems. — Maryellen is Wise (@maryellenonebay) November 28, 2024

What can we say? Progressives are weird.

She could just be protesting RFK Jr's admonition to eat healthy. — Robert Archer (@arrowoog) November 28, 2024

HAAAAAA

What if she is only stress eating since the election? — Billc🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@Billc1241) November 28, 2024

Hey man, anything is possible.

You are so right. I remember watching Leah Remini on King of Queens and how hard they tried to hide her pregnancy. She carried around the biggest purse I have ever seen.😂 — Chris Pressley 🇺🇲 (@sparty8607) November 28, 2024

Almost as big as say, a turkey?

Ahem.

===========================================================================

