Justine Bateman Using TV Experience to Explain How AOC Could Be Hiding Her Pregnancy BRUTALLY Hilarious

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:30 AM on November 29, 2024
Meme

Rumors are floating all over the social media world about AOC's sudden weight gain and the efforts being made to only show her from the chest up while doing any sort of interview or appearance, and the rumor is that she is PREGNANT.

Now, we can neither confirm nor deny this rumor so we'll just stick to covering the rumor itself as its being discussed and described in various circles.

Even Hollywood.

 *snort*

Justine Bateman explaining how TV hides a pregnancy if an actress is pregnant but her character is not is PERFECTION.

After all, AOC is an actress.

Her post continues:

... or positioning the actress behind waist-high furniture, like tables and low-backed couches, are common methods.

We watched the video again after reading her direction and you know what? She's RIGHT. A big poofy coat, hiding her behind turkeys and furniture, close-up shots of her face ...

Something strange is afoot.

Heh.

What can we say? Progressives are weird.

HAAAAAA

Hey man, anything is possible.

Almost as big as say, a turkey?

Ahem.

