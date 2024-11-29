'Incredible'! NYT Report on What 'Progressive Influencers' Want Proves the Left STILL Does...
So. Much. WINNING! Unclear if Rob Reiner Self-Deported Yet Because of Trump, but...
VIP
Here Are Shots & Chasers That Encapsulate the 'Unity' Hypocrisy of the Joe...
Lawyer UP, Doc! Fauci in SERIOUS CYA-Mode Releasing NEW Scientific Paper on COVID-19...
Justine Bateman Using TV Experience to Explain How AOC Could Be Hiding Her...
Yup, He Went THERE! Biden Accidentally Tells Media They're DYING While Trying to...
NY State Senator Liz Krueger's Bold Plan to Make New York … Canada
Media Strategist Takes Kamala's BIZARRE 'Power' Speech APART Point-By-VICIOUS-Point in Thr...
OOF! Democrat Donor Explains How Barron Trump is Smarter than EVERYONE in the...
INSANITY: Maryland Family Will Seek Asylum in Canada if Trump Prohibits Child Sex...
VIP
If You Listen to Only One Joe Rogan Podcast Episode, Make It This...
Yale Professor Claims Billionaires Don't Pay Taxes and Gets SCHOOLED
Merry Krampus! Serious Street Scares are SNOW Joke to Kids in Austria (WATCH)
VIP
Bill Kristol Certain This Great Nation Will Overcome the Temporary Embarrassment of Presid...

Still the MASTER! Trump Roasts Biden, Kamala, and ALL Democrats with Christmas Vacation Parody (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:25 PM on November 29, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Trump will always be the troll master.

Oh, don't get us wrong, there are some new mouthy Republicans and Righties but when it comes to owning the libs on social media, nobody beats Trump. Especially when it comes to Holiday 'greetings'.

Advertisement

Keep in mind, this is our president-elect ... that only makes this funnier.

From the New York Post:

It’s a beaut, Trump. 

Hours after wishing everyone — even “Radical Left Lunatics” — a happy Thanksgiving, President-elect Donald Trump roasted Democrats with a “Christmas Vacation” parody video.

“If this turkey tastes half as good as it looks, I think we’re all in for a very big treat,” a computer-generated President Biden, whose head is superimposed on the body of Chevy Chase’s beloved Clark Griswold character, says in the 35-second video Trump posted on Truth Social Thursday night.

Here's Trump's Truth Social post with the original video:

This is INDEED, a beaut.

The cackling Kamala is just too damn funny with Cousin Adam Schiff is simply *chef's kiss*.

Remember what Trump said the first time? There will be so much winning we'll get sick of winning? Welp, we're not sick of winning just quite yet.

Recommended

'Incredible'! NYT Report on What 'Progressive Influencers' Want Proves the Left STILL Doesn't Get It
Doug P.
Advertisement

Our president as well.

Like A boss because he is THE boss.

This is gonna be FUN.

===========================================================================

Related:

Lawyer UP, Doc! Fauci in SERIOUS CYA-Mode Releasing NEW Scientific Paper on COVID-19 and YEAH NO (Thread)

Justine Bateman Using TV Experience to Explain How AOC Could Be Hiding Her Pregnancy BRUTALLY Hilarious

Yup, He Went THERE! Biden Accidentally Tells Media They're DYING While Trying to Compliment Them (Watch)

Media Strategist Takes Kamala's BIZARRE 'Power' Speech APART Point-By-VICIOUS-Point in Thread and LOL

'I'm an Elected OFFICIAL': WATCH Bodycam Footage of Obnoxious DRUNK Chicago Democrat Arrested for DUI

===========================================================================

Tags: BIDEN THANKSGIVING TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Incredible'! NYT Report on What 'Progressive Influencers' Want Proves the Left STILL Doesn't Get It
Doug P.
Yup, He Went THERE! Biden Accidentally Tells Media They're DYING While Trying to Compliment Them (Watch)
Sam J.
Lawyer UP, Doc! Fauci in SERIOUS CYA-Mode Releasing NEW Scientific Paper on COVID-19 and YEAH NO (Thread)
Sam J.
Justine Bateman Using TV Experience to Explain How AOC Could Be Hiding Her Pregnancy BRUTALLY Hilarious
Sam J.
Media Strategist Takes Kamala's BIZARRE 'Power' Speech APART Point-By-VICIOUS-Point in Thread and LOL
Sam J.
OOF! Democrat Donor Explains How Barron Trump is Smarter than EVERYONE in the Harris Campaign
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'Incredible'! NYT Report on What 'Progressive Influencers' Want Proves the Left STILL Doesn't Get It Doug P.
Advertisement