Still the MASTER! Trump Roasts Biden, Kamala, and ALL Democrats with Christmas Vacation Parody (Watch)

Trump will always be the troll master.
Oh, don't get us wrong, there are some new mouthy Republicans and Righties but when it comes to owning the libs on social media, nobody beats Trump. Especially when it comes to Holiday 'greetings'.
Keep in mind, this is our president-elect ... that only makes this funnier.
Trump roasts Dems with ‘Christmas Vacation’ turkey parody video on Thanksgiving https://t.co/yCn31Kuxpw pic.twitter.com/rJNcgNP9eL— New York Post (@nypost) November 29, 2024
From the New York Post:
It’s a beaut, Trump.
Hours after wishing everyone — even “Radical Left Lunatics” — a happy Thanksgiving, President-elect Donald Trump roasted Democrats with a “Christmas Vacation” parody video.
“If this turkey tastes half as good as it looks, I think we’re all in for a very big treat,” a computer-generated President Biden, whose head is superimposed on the body of Chevy Chase’s beloved Clark Griswold character, says in the 35-second video Trump posted on Truth Social Thursday night.
Here's Trump's Truth Social post with the original video:
This is INDEED, a beaut.
The cackling Kamala is just too damn funny with Cousin Adam Schiff is simply *chef's kiss*.
Winning— Thornton Chesterfield (@RealThorntonC) November 29, 2024
Remember what Trump said the first time? There will be so much winning we'll get sick of winning? Welp, we're not sick of winning just quite yet.
Yes sir. That’s my President. 😂— 🇺🇸Silly Girl 🇺🇸 (@travis_5head2) November 29, 2024
Our president as well.
Like A Boss!— Linda (@HonestAlways2) November 29, 2024
Like A boss because he is THE boss.
This is gonna be FUN.
