Still the MASTER! Trump Roasts Biden, Kamala, and ALL Democrats with Christmas Vacation Parody (Watch)

Trump will always be the troll master.

Oh, don't get us wrong, there are some new mouthy Republicans and Righties but when it comes to owning the libs on social media, nobody beats Trump. Especially when it comes to Holiday 'greetings'.

Advertisement

Keep in mind, this is our president-elect ... that only makes this funnier.

Trump roasts Dems with ‘Christmas Vacation’ turkey parody video on Thanksgiving https://t.co/yCn31Kuxpw pic.twitter.com/rJNcgNP9eL — New York Post (@nypost) November 29, 2024

From the New York Post:

It’s a beaut, Trump. Hours after wishing everyone — even “Radical Left Lunatics” — a happy Thanksgiving, President-elect Donald Trump roasted Democrats with a “Christmas Vacation” parody video. “If this turkey tastes half as good as it looks, I think we’re all in for a very big treat,” a computer-generated President Biden, whose head is superimposed on the body of Chevy Chase’s beloved Clark Griswold character, says in the 35-second video Trump posted on Truth Social Thursday night.

Here's Trump's Truth Social post with the original video:

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

This is INDEED, a beaut.

The cackling Kamala is just too damn funny with Cousin Adam Schiff is simply *chef's kiss*.

Winning — Thornton Chesterfield (@RealThorntonC) November 29, 2024

Remember what Trump said the first time? There will be so much winning we'll get sick of winning? Welp, we're not sick of winning just quite yet.

Yes sir. That’s my President. 😂 — 🇺🇸Silly Girl 🇺🇸 (@travis_5head2) November 29, 2024

Our president as well.

Like A Boss! — Linda (@HonestAlways2) November 29, 2024

Like A boss because he is THE boss.

This is gonna be FUN.

===========================================================================

Related:

Lawyer UP, Doc! Fauci in SERIOUS CYA-Mode Releasing NEW Scientific Paper on COVID-19 and YEAH NO (Thread)

Justine Bateman Using TV Experience to Explain How AOC Could Be Hiding Her Pregnancy BRUTALLY Hilarious

Yup, He Went THERE! Biden Accidentally Tells Media They're DYING While Trying to Compliment Them (Watch)

Media Strategist Takes Kamala's BIZARRE 'Power' Speech APART Point-By-VICIOUS-Point in Thread and LOL

'I'm an Elected OFFICIAL': WATCH Bodycam Footage of Obnoxious DRUNK Chicago Democrat Arrested for DUI

===========================================================================