She REALLY BLEW It! The More We Learn About Kamala's EPIC Fail of a Campaign the More HUMILIATED She Gets

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:00 AM on December 01, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

We knew Kamala Harris had raised and wasted over a billion dollars on her bizarre campaign and we knew even after all of that she was tens of millions of dollars in debt which is bad enough.

What we did not know was that it was over TWO BILLION she raised and blew through without winning a single swing state or even the popular vote. How much does someone have to suck where they can't even buy an election with two billion dollars?

Crazy.

And she's still in debt.

Or something like that, yeah.

Yeah, the foot-stomping weirdie from Minnesota definitely didn't do her any favors.

HAAAAAAAAAAA.

Which begs the question, if you have to pay for an endorsement is that really an endorsement in the first place?

