She REALLY BLEW It! The More We Learn About Kamala's EPIC Fail of a Campaign the More HUMILIATED She Gets

We knew Kamala Harris had raised and wasted over a billion dollars on her bizarre campaign and we knew even after all of that she was tens of millions of dollars in debt which is bad enough.

What we did not know was that it was over TWO BILLION she raised and blew through without winning a single swing state or even the popular vote. How much does someone have to suck where they can't even buy an election with two billion dollars?

Crazy.

Wow, Kamala Harris actually blew through 2.1 billion dollars to lose all 7 swing states, the electoral college, the popular vote, the house, and the senate.



Imagine blowing 2.2 billion dollars and all your get is a 20 million dollar debt. pic.twitter.com/pgSB9zwhRk — Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) December 1, 2024

And she's still in debt.

It looks more like a money laundering operation than anything… — Klay Thompson (@Thompsonklay) December 1, 2024

But.......but........we have to get money out of politics....or something? — Billc🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@Billc1241) December 1, 2024

Or something like that, yeah.

We got lucky that they chose to run that idiot — J Hans (@blackhawkce457) December 1, 2024

Yeah, the foot-stomping weirdie from Minnesota definitely didn't do her any favors.

HAAAAAAAAAAA.

She had to pay all her friends off including Oprah. We don’t know how much went to her niece for those funky suits. And Beyoncé got $10 million for three minutes speech. Yeah - at that rate you can blow a couple of billion. — Jana (@MTDillard3712) December 1, 2024

Which begs the question, if you have to pay for an endorsement is that really an endorsement in the first place?

