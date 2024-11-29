Mollie Hemingway Pulls Exactly ZERO Punches Taking Alexander Vindman APART for Being a Traitor and DAMN

You'd think the people who keep ranting and raving and babbling about January 6th, accusing their fellow Americans of being traitors and committing treason for protesting the election results in 2020 would at least be interested in calling out ACTUAL treason, right?

Right?

Nah, we know they're not interested ... we're just kidding.

We're willing to bet zero Democrats care about Alexander Vindman answering for what he did in 2020.

Luckily Mollie Hemingway is more than happy to take the little weeble

Everyone's talking in late 2024 about Alexander Vindman and treason. Here's what I said on Special Report when Trump fired Vindman from the National Security Council in February of 2020. pic.twitter.com/5gvzB6rwkQ — Mollie (@MZHemingway) November 28, 2024

What she said.

He betrayed his country, and committed treason, and he needs to pay for those crimes. When he is made as an example, then others will think twice before they do such things. — Ana's Writing Nook (@AnaBredenberg) November 28, 2024

Vindman also said that his "highest loyalty was to the Intl Community," which is either an individual mistake of stunning basics, or else he let slip a whole regime of secret laws/regulations that redirect the loyalty of intel weiners.

Nobody commented much on it either way. — Ball Diamond Ball (@BallDiamondBall) November 29, 2024

And lucky us in Virginia, his brother Yevgeny just won his election.

We know, we made the same damn face.

I know that Trump said he does not want retribution, but there is unfinished business involving the rule of law. Vindman is one of those and he should be court-martialed. — Ray Maddalone (@GlowplugvRay) November 29, 2024

That doesn't sound like retribution to us.

That sounds like justice.

