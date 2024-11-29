LOL WUT? Feminist 'Hydrosexual Researcher' Releases Study on Brine Shrimp You Have to...
CNN's Latest Attack on Elon Gets Shut Down … by Momma Musk
Thread MOCKING Pod Save America's Obama Bros Trying to Save FACE for Kamala...
PROJECTION ALERT! CNN Panel Triggered by Trump & Musk's 'Group Trauma Therapy Session'...
'Incredible'! NYT Report on What 'Progressive Influencers' Want Proves the Left STILL Does...
Still the MASTER! Trump Roasts Biden, Kamala, and ALL Democrats with Christmas Vacation...
So. Much. WINNING! Unclear if Rob Reiner Self-Deported Yet Because of Trump, but...
VIP
Here Are Shots & Chasers That Encapsulate the 'Unity' Hypocrisy of the Joe...
Lawyer UP, Doc! Fauci in SERIOUS CYA-Mode Releasing NEW Scientific Paper on COVID-19...
Justine Bateman Using TV Experience to Explain How AOC Could Be Hiding Her...
Yup, He Went THERE! Biden Accidentally Tells Media They're DYING While Trying to...
NY State Senator Liz Krueger's Bold Plan to Make New York … Canada
Media Strategist Takes Kamala's BIZARRE 'Power' Speech APART Point-By-VICIOUS-Point in Thr...
OOF! Democrat Donor Explains How Barron Trump is Smarter than EVERYONE in the...

Mollie Hemingway Pulls Exactly ZERO Punches Taking Alexander Vindman APART for Being a Traitor and DAMN

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:40 PM on November 29, 2024
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

You'd think the people who keep ranting and raving and babbling about January 6th, accusing their fellow Americans of being traitors and committing treason for protesting the election results in 2020 would at least be interested in calling out ACTUAL treason, right?

Advertisement

Right?

Nah, we know they're not interested ... we're just kidding.

We're willing to bet zero Democrats care about Alexander Vindman answering for what he did in 2020.

Luckily Mollie Hemingway is more than happy to take the little weeble 

What she said.

And lucky us in Virginia, his brother Yevgeny just won his election.

We know, we made the same damn face.

Recommended

Thread MOCKING Pod Save America's Obama Bros Trying to Save FACE for Kamala a MERCILESS Must-Read
Sam J.
Advertisement

That doesn't sound like retribution to us.

That sounds like justice.

===========================================================================

Related:

Thread MOCKING Pod Save America's Obama Bros Trying to Save FACE for Kamala a MERCILESS Must-Read

Still the MASTER! Trump Roasts Biden, Kamala, and ALL Democrats with Christmas Vacation Parody (Watch)

Lawyer UP, Doc! Fauci in SERIOUS CYA-Mode Releasing NEW Scientific Paper on COVID-19 and YEAH NO (Thread)

Justine Bateman Using TV Experience to Explain How AOC Could Be Hiding Her Pregnancy BRUTALLY Hilarious

Media Strategist Takes Kamala's BIZARRE 'Power' Speech APART Point-By-VICIOUS-Point in Thread and LOL

===========================================================================

Tags: MOLLIE HEMINGWAY TRAITOR TREASON ALEXANDER VINDMAN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Thread MOCKING Pod Save America's Obama Bros Trying to Save FACE for Kamala a MERCILESS Must-Read
Sam J.
LOL WUT? Feminist 'Hydrosexual Researcher' Releases Study on Brine Shrimp You Have to Read to Believe
Amy Curtis
CNN's Latest Attack on Elon Gets Shut Down … by Momma Musk
FuzzyChimp
'Incredible'! NYT Report on What 'Progressive Influencers' Want Proves the Left STILL Doesn't Get It
Doug P.
PROJECTION ALERT! CNN Panel Triggered by Trump & Musk's 'Group Trauma Therapy Session' at Mar-a-Lago
Doug P.
Still the MASTER! Trump Roasts Biden, Kamala, and ALL Democrats with Christmas Vacation Parody (Watch)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Thread MOCKING Pod Save America's Obama Bros Trying to Save FACE for Kamala a MERCILESS Must-Read Sam J.
Advertisement