THIS Is Gonna Be FUN! Andrew McCabe RUSHING to CNN to Cry About Kash Patel Nomination Says SO Much -Watch

As Doc Holliday says about Wyatt Earp going after the cowboys who killed one of his brothers and wounded another in the movie 'Tombstone, 'Make no mistake, it's not revenge he's after. It's a reckoning.'

Advertisement

And boy howdy, the more picks we see from Trump the more obvious it becomes that he's after the same.

Kash Patel may have very well broken the Deep State already, and the guy hasn't even been confirmed yet. Andrew McCabe (you guys remember this toad, right?) couldn't wait to go on CNN and sound the alarm about the man who could very well bring the whole corrupt machine down.

Watch:

JUST IN: Former deputy FBI director Andrew McCabe rushes to CNN to whine about how "dangerous" Trump's nomination of Kash Patel is, says it's "terrible" for the "men and women" of the FBI.



Amazing.



"It's a terrible development for the men and women of the FBI and also for… pic.twitter.com/QbArxg3rd3 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 1, 2024

His post continues:

"It's a terrible development for the men and women of the FBI and also for the nation that depends on a highly functioning, professional, independent FBI." "The fact that Kash Patel is profoundly unqualified for this job is not even like a matter for debate." "What we should really be thinking about right now is what does this signal in terms of Donald Trump's intent for the FBI?"

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA HA.

This signals an end to the corruption, Andy.

This signals an end to the Deep State, Andy.

This signals Trump is done eff'ing around, Andy.

Glad we could clear this up.

The fact that Andrew McCabe feels Kash Patel as FBI Director would “disrupt,” “dismantle,” & “distract” the FBI



speaks volumes that Kash is a good pick.



Let me remind you that McCabe signed off on the phony FISA warrant to surveil Trump adviser Carter Page. pic.twitter.com/EA6YGNVHye — ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) December 1, 2024

Cabe was bad news.

That he hates Patel ... yeah, that's a win.

Let us define our performance by the exasperated reactions of our enemies. Based on that, Trump is lighting the world on fire with awesomeness — Jess Fields (@jessalanfields) December 1, 2024

It pisses me off to no end to realize that I would likely go to jail for a very long time if I committed the fraud on the American people, that they managed to get away with.

It should make every American angry.

Even Democrat voters. — Laura Marciano. American1st/Italian/Polish. (@LauraMarciano8) December 1, 2024

Advertisement

Perhaps we will finally see some consequences for their actions.

It's way past time.

===========================================================================

Related:

Mollie Hemingway Pulls Exactly ZERO Punches Taking Alexander Vindman APART for Being a Traitor and DAMN

Thread MOCKING Pod Save America's Obama Bros Trying to Save FACE for Kamala a MERCILESS Must-Read

Still the MASTER! Trump Roasts Biden, Kamala, and ALL Democrats with Christmas Vacation Parody (Watch)

Lawyer UP, Doc! Fauci in SERIOUS CYA-Mode Releasing NEW Scientific Paper on COVID-19 and YEAH NO (Thread)

Justine Bateman Using TV Experience to Explain How AOC Could Be Hiding Her Pregnancy BRUTALLY Hilarious

===========================================================================