THIS Is Gonna Be FUN! Andrew McCabe RUSHING to CNN to Cry About Kash Patel Nomination Says SO Much -Watch

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  8:40 AM on December 01, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File

As Doc Holliday says about Wyatt Earp going after the cowboys who killed one of his brothers and wounded another in the movie 'Tombstone, 'Make no mistake, it's not revenge he's after. It's a reckoning.' 

And boy howdy, the more picks we see from Trump the more obvious it becomes that he's after the same.

Kash Patel may have very well broken the Deep State already, and the guy hasn't even been confirmed yet. Andrew McCabe (you guys remember this toad, right?) couldn't wait to go on CNN and sound the alarm about the man who could very well bring the whole corrupt machine down.

Watch:

His post continues:

"It's a terrible development for the men and women of the FBI and also for the nation that depends on a highly functioning, professional, independent FBI."

"The fact that Kash Patel is profoundly unqualified for this job is not even like a matter for debate."

"What we should really be thinking about right now is what does this signal in terms of Donald Trump's intent for the FBI?"

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA HA.

This signals an end to the corruption, Andy. 

This signals an end to the Deep State, Andy.

This signals Trump is done eff'ing around, Andy.

Glad we could clear this up.

Cabe was bad news.

That he hates Patel ... yeah, that's a win.

Perhaps we will finally see some consequences for their actions.

It's way past time.

===========================================================================

Tags: FBI TRUMP MCCABE 2024 ELECTION KASH PATEL

