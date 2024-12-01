She Was Still Here?! Alyssa Milano Takes Her Ball and Goes Home (Leaves X) and Comments are Comedy GOLD

LOVE to See It! Jamie Raskin in Obvious PANIC Ranting About Kash Patel...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:05 AM on December 01, 2024

Alyssa Milano has left X. Hey, considering she blocked this editor and Twitchy as a whole we didn't even notice ... seems like a lot of people didn't until Eric Daugherty shared the news.

Although we're not really sure whiny Leftists leaving X is actually even news anymore.

Hrm.

Womp womp womp.

Whatever will we do without her posts about guns and me too and stuff?

Fair point. We wish she'd have done a dramatic video or something, that would have made for great Twichy fodder.

The trash seems to be taking itself out.

Ahem.

Remember her pretty crocheted mask?

Good times.

Sam J.
Well. Bye.

Yup, we had the same reaction.

Again, she blocks a LOT so there's that.

KThanxBAI.

