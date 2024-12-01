She Was Still Here?! Alyssa Milano Takes Her Ball and Goes Home (Leaves X) and Comments are Comedy GOLD

Alyssa Milano has left X. Hey, considering she blocked this editor and Twitchy as a whole we didn't even notice ... seems like a lot of people didn't until Eric Daugherty shared the news.
Although we're not really sure whiny Leftists leaving X is actually even news anymore.
Hrm.
JUST IN: Hollywood liberal Alyssa Milano deletes her X account pic.twitter.com/5fRQwZdp2O— Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 1, 2024
Womp womp womp.
Whatever will we do without her posts about guns and me too and stuff?
The left has become the party of quitters.— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 1, 2024
Tons of respect to the lefties who are still on X.
And she didn't even give us an overproduced farewell message. Well, that's my day ruined.— Teri (@TeriChristoph) December 1, 2024
Fair point. We wish she'd have done a dramatic video or something, that would have made for great Twichy fodder.
The cancel culture is canceling themselves. How glorious. 😀— Rodster🇺🇸 (@clantro) December 1, 2024
The trash seems to be taking itself out.
Ahem.
We should remember the people that preferred us to live in tyranny while they are millionaires.— C.A. (@FForCub) December 1, 2024
Remember her pretty crocheted mask?
Good times.
December 1, 2024
Well. Bye.
Oh, was she still here?— DelilahM (@delilahmused) December 1, 2024
Yup, we had the same reaction.
Again, she blocks a LOT so there's that.
Oh my god how will my life go on…— Lou (@XtremeLou) December 1, 2024
Bye ✌️
KThanxBAI.
