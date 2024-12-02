VIP
Add ANOTHER Whopper to Long List of Karine Jean-Pierre Lies (Some People Actually...
STRAIGHT-FAFO! Scott Jennings Takes CNN Panelist APART for Claiming Biden Didn't LIE About...
'Absolute S**T Bag': Check Out How Hunter Biden Tried to Pay Off $300K+...
Ex Obama Wingman Eric Holder Stumbles Into What the Sweeping Hunter Biden Pardon...
'Big Guy Is Protecting Himself': Biden's Sweeping Pardon Is About WAY More Than...
Maybe His Brain Is Still Frozen: Bernie Sanders Boldly Backs the Left's Boogeyman,...
Monday Morning Meme Madness
Video Rewind: A “No One is Above the Law!” Retrospective
Still Polling Well? Nate Silver Not Done With Dem Party Despite Hunter Biden...
New Narrative Dropped! Former State Department Analyst Says Joe Pardoned Hunter Because He...
All and All It's Just Another BRICS In The Wall: Trump Threatens Tariffs...
Hunter Biden Issues Statement, Takes Responsibility for His Mistakes After His Dad Issued...
John Harwood's Take on Biden Pardoning Hunter Aged Like Gas Station Sushi in...
So Much for 'No One Is Above the Law'! X Reacts to Joe...

HA! Supercut of Media Saying 'Man of Character' Joe Biden Won't Pardon Hunter Most Hilarious EVER (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:45 AM on December 02, 2024
Twitchy

We're pretty sure we lost count of the number of times Joe Biden said, 'No one is above the law,' over the past four years. Granted, he was usually babbling about Trump and how evil Trump was and how Trump was a criminal ... funny how Ol' Joe changed his tune once the woman Democrats replaced him with lost to Trump in a YUGE way. Almost as if Joe was lying all along.

Advertisement

Shocking.

Surely the man caught plagiarizing over and over and over again wouldn't just say things to get elected, right?

Or would he? 

Clearly, he would. And to be fair, most people on the Right and not in the media knew this. The media on the other hand, either they didn't know this OR they are the most disingenuous liars on the face of the planet.

Probably both.

This supercut of media talking about how Joe Biden would NEVER pardon his son because he is a man of character is one of the funniest damn things you'll see today. 

Watch:

Just because someone is a character doesn't men they have character.

Ahem.

Not exactly holding our breath for those apologies.

And don't forget, 'Here's Republicans pouncing on this thing that never happens but happened and is actually fine.'

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Excuuuuuuuuse us, we have it on good authority the Hunter laptop story was just Russian disinformation.

Ha. HA ha. HA HA HA HA HA.

Oh, man, we can't even say that with a straight face.

HE LOVES HIS SON SO MUCH. *eye roll*

===========================================================================

Related:

Andy Ngô DROPS Tim Kaine for Trying to Get in Elon Musk's FACE Over Traitor Alexander Vindman and DAMN

And Here We GO! Kash Patel Releases Statement About Protecting the American People While Lefties FREAK

LOVE to See It! Jamie Raskin in Obvious PANIC Ranting About Kash Patel Is Absolutely GLORIOUS (Watch)

She Was Still Here?! Alyssa Milano Takes Her Ball and Goes Home (Leaves X) and Comments are Comedy GOLD

Keith Olbermann TRIES Picking a Fight with Megyn Kelly Over Pete Hegseth and YEAH, That Was REALLY Dumb

===========================================================================

Tags: HUNTER BIDEN JOE BIDEN PARDON POTUS 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
STRAIGHT-FAFO! Scott Jennings Takes CNN Panelist APART for Claiming Biden Didn't LIE About Hunter Pardon
Sam J.
'Absolute S**T Bag': Check Out How Hunter Biden Tried to Pay Off $300K+ of Back Pay Rent He Owes in CA
Sam J.
Ex Obama Wingman Eric Holder Stumbles Into What the Sweeping Hunter Biden Pardon Is REALLY About
Doug P.
'Big Guy Is Protecting Himself': Biden's Sweeping Pardon Is About WAY More Than Hunter's Gun Crimes
Doug P.
Add ANOTHER Whopper to Long List of Karine Jean-Pierre Lies (Some People Actually BELIEVED This?)
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement