HA! Supercut of Media Saying 'Man of Character' Joe Biden Won't Pardon Hunter Most Hilarious EVER (Watch)

We're pretty sure we lost count of the number of times Joe Biden said, 'No one is above the law,' over the past four years. Granted, he was usually babbling about Trump and how evil Trump was and how Trump was a criminal ... funny how Ol' Joe changed his tune once the woman Democrats replaced him with lost to Trump in a YUGE way. Almost as if Joe was lying all along.

Shocking.

Surely the man caught plagiarizing over and over and over again wouldn't just say things to get elected, right?

Or would he?

Clearly, he would. And to be fair, most people on the Right and not in the media knew this. The media on the other hand, either they didn't know this OR they are the most disingenuous liars on the face of the planet.

Probably both.

This supercut of media talking about how Joe Biden would NEVER pardon his son because he is a man of character is one of the funniest damn things you'll see today.

Watch:

One of the best supercuts ever.



President Biden won't pardon Hunter because Joe Biden is a man of great character! 🤣😂pic.twitter.com/lM8aTRGrq5 — MAZE (@mazemoore) December 2, 2024

Just because someone is a character doesn't men they have character.

Ahem.

Every single person in this supercut owes an apology to the people they deceived.



It reeks of propaganda and possibly even a pay-to-play scheme



FBI and DoJ should look into these people — Andrew Fisher (@acpandy) December 2, 2024

Not exactly holding our breath for those apologies.

Then: "Here's why this thing won't happen"



Now: "Here's why this thing happening is fine" — Jack Montgomery (@JackBMontgomery) December 2, 2024

And don't forget, 'Here's Republicans pouncing on this thing that never happens but happened and is actually fine.'

Excuuuuuuuuse us, we have it on good authority the Hunter laptop story was just Russian disinformation.

Ha. HA ha. HA HA HA HA HA.

Oh, man, we can't even say that with a straight face.

So now it's going go be like: "He did it out of his great love as a father" — Al Tournas 🇺🇸🇮🇱⚓️🏌️‍♂️⛷ (@altournas) December 2, 2024

HE LOVES HIS SON SO MUCH. *eye roll*

