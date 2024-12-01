And Here We GO! Kash Patel Releases Statement About Protecting the American People...
LOVE to See It! Jamie Raskin in Obvious PANIC Ranting About Kash Patel...
She Was Still Here?! Alyssa Milano Takes Her Ball and Goes Home (Leaves...
Keith Olbermann TRIES Picking a Fight with Megyn Kelly Over Pete Hegseth and...
She REALLY BLEW It! The More We Learn About Kamala's EPIC Fail of...
THIS Is Gonna Be FUN! Andrew McCabe RUSHING to CNN to Cry About...
Katie Pavlich, Sean Davis Explain Why Kash Patel's the BEST Choice for FBI...
Support Small Business Saturday: Carol Roth Explains How Crushing Pro Act and FenCen...
Is This Satire? Pollsters Celebrate Cracking ‘Trump Code’ Now That He Can’t Run...
Donald Trump Names Kash Patel Director of the FBI
VIP
PBS Gives DOGE Another Reason to Defund PBS and NPR
Sen. John Fetterman Says Democrats Lost Male Voters by Being 'Insulting'
Even POLITICO Has to Admit the Anti-Trump Movement 'Is in Tatters'
VIP
The Balls of the LPGA

Andy Ngô DROPS Tim Kaine for Trying to Get in Elon Musk's FACE Over Traitor Alexander Vindman and DAMN

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:15 AM on December 01, 2024
Meme

Elon Musk called the little weeble wobble who couldn't, Alexander Vindman, OUT for being a traitor so Tim Kaine, AKA Hillary Clinton's failed VP pick, tried picking a fight with him. Sort of. Notice he didn't bother to actually tag Elon because you know, Kaine is a giant do-nothing, big mouth who likes to talk trash.

Advertisement

Case in point:

You'd think if he was sending a message to Musk he'd tag him, right?

But oh no, Kaine is showing off for the dozen of old, white, boomer, leftist women who keep voting for him for some reason. Take it from this editor, Virginia is no better off for having this loser as one of our senators ... 

Andy Ngô with the TKO:

But but but ... he's a patriot!

Woof, his wife was like the worst of the bridge trolls, hiding out and only surfacing to make the lives of people more miserable. Could be that being married to a whiny, gossipy, doughboy makes her cranky.

Just sayin'.

Would you look at that? Elon saw Tim's pathetic post even without the tag.

Recommended

And Here We GO! Kash Patel Releases Statement About Protecting the American People While Lefties FREAK
Sam J.
Advertisement

The whole family is a nightmare ... and Northern Virginia aka bureaucrats and DC workers keep him in office. Trump can't decentralize the federal government fast enough because it will save Virginia. 

===========================================================================

Related:

And Here We GO! Kash Patel Releases Statement About Protecting the American People While Lefties FREAK

LOVE to See It! Jamie Raskin in Obvious PANIC Ranting About Kash Patel Is Absolutely GLORIOUS (Watch)

She Was Still Here?! Alyssa Milano Takes Her Ball and Goes Home (Leaves X) and Comments are Comedy GOLD

Keith Olbermann TRIES Picking a Fight with Megyn Kelly Over Pete Hegseth and YEAH, That Was REALLY Dumb

Wow, She REALLY BLEW It! More We Learn About Kamala's Fail of a Campaign the More HUMILIATING It Becomes

===========================================================================

Tags: ELON MUSK TIM KAINE ANDY NGO ALEXANDER VINDMAN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

And Here We GO! Kash Patel Releases Statement About Protecting the American People While Lefties FREAK
Sam J.
LOVE to See It! Jamie Raskin in Obvious PANIC Ranting About Kash Patel Is Absolutely GLORIOUS (Watch)
Sam J.
Keith Olbermann TRIES Picking a Fight with Megyn Kelly Over Pete Hegseth and YEAH, That Was REALLY Dumb
Sam J.
She Was Still Here?! Alyssa Milano Takes Her Ball and Goes Home (Leaves X) and Comments are Comedy GOLD
Sam J.
She REALLY BLEW It! The More We Learn About Kamala's EPIC Fail of a Campaign the More HUMILIATED She Gets
Sam J.
THIS Is Gonna Be FUN! Andrew McCabe RUSHING to CNN to Cry About Kash Patel Nomination Says SO Much -Watch
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
And Here We GO! Kash Patel Releases Statement About Protecting the American People While Lefties FREAK Sam J.
Advertisement