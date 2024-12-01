Andy Ngô DROPS Tim Kaine for Trying to Get in Elon Musk's FACE Over Traitor Alexander Vindman and DAMN

Elon Musk called the little weeble wobble who couldn't, Alexander Vindman, OUT for being a traitor so Tim Kaine, AKA Hillary Clinton's failed VP pick, tried picking a fight with him. Sort of. Notice he didn't bother to actually tag Elon because you know, Kaine is a giant do-nothing, big mouth who likes to talk trash.

Case in point:

Message to Elon Musk—The Vindman family embodies patriotism and public service. You know nothing about either. https://t.co/3JSr7aivDD — Tim Kaine (@timkaine) November 29, 2024

You'd think if he was sending a message to Musk he'd tag him, right?

But oh no, Kaine is showing off for the dozen of old, white, boomer, leftist women who keep voting for him for some reason. Take it from this editor, Virginia is no better off for having this loser as one of our senators ...

Andy Ngô with the TKO:

The Vindman family expressed glee after the 2nd assassination attempt of president-elect Trump. That’s not patriotism. Their family may be as disgraceful as yours, Senator. Your son was involved in Antifa and was part of a violent attack at the state capitol in Minnesota. https://t.co/7Sgr7UQCPg pic.twitter.com/lpq1Hh0Hir — Andy Ngo 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) November 30, 2024

But but but ... he's a patriot!

Woof, his wife was like the worst of the bridge trolls, hiding out and only surfacing to make the lives of people more miserable. Could be that being married to a whiny, gossipy, doughboy makes her cranky.

Just sayin'.

Exactly — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 30, 2024

Would you look at that? Elon saw Tim's pathetic post even without the tag.

And Kaine’s wife is a Marxist. Vile woman who got Superna Dutta, an excellent VA Board of Education appointee, kicked off the board because Dutta defended the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution. — Julie Gunlock (@JGunlock) November 30, 2024

The whole family is a nightmare ... and Northern Virginia aka bureaucrats and DC workers keep him in office. Trump can't decentralize the federal government fast enough because it will save Virginia.

