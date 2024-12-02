VIP
'Absolute S**T Bag': Check Out How Hunter Biden Tried to Pay Off $300K+ of Back Pay Rent He Owes in CA

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:10 AM on December 02, 2024
Screenshots from alleged iCloud "leak" of Hunter Biden videos.

Have we mentioned we are never ever quitting X? Because we're not. We're never ever quitting X because A) it helps us pay the bills, B) how else would we ever find ways to humiliate and mock stupid people and C) STUFF LIKE THIS.

Hey, we're not at all shocked to learn that Hunter Biden owes a lot of people a lot of money.

That being said, the way he tried to pay off some of his back rent in California is ... well, classic Hunter Biden. You'll see what we mean.

Again, this is a rather large number to owe in back rent but we're not surprised he owes it.

Keep going though.

It's so much worse.

Not only did he try and use his crappy art to pay back rent but apparently he used his ... crap.

We can't even make this level of gross and weird up.

Same reaction. Ok, so we threw up in our mouths a little bit first but THEN we had the same reaction.

Real life is stranger than fiction.

In a big way when you're Hunter Biden.

Do we really though?

Wild is not exactly the word we would use.

Aww man. Gross.

