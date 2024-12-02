'Absolute S**T Bag': Check Out How Hunter Biden Tried to Pay Off $300K+ of Back Pay Rent He Owes in CA

Have we mentioned we are never ever quitting X? Because we're not. We're never ever quitting X because A) it helps us pay the bills, B) how else would we ever find ways to humiliate and mock stupid people and C) STUFF LIKE THIS.

Advertisement

Hey, we're not at all shocked to learn that Hunter Biden owes a lot of people a lot of money.

That being said, the way he tried to pay off some of his back rent in California is ... well, classic Hunter Biden. You'll see what we mean.

So what happens to the $300k+ in back pay rent that Hunter Biden owes my family from 2019-2020?



Is that pardoned now?



Thanks Joe



(This is a true story) — Shaun Maguire (@shaunmmaguire) December 2, 2024

Again, this is a rather large number to owe in back rent but we're not surprised he owes it.

Keep going though.

It's so much worse.

Yup. True story. Hunter was our tenant in Venice, CA. Didn't pay rent for over a year. Tried to pay w/ art made from his own feces.



Absolute shit bag. — Shaun Maguire (@shaunmmaguire) December 2, 2024

Not only did he try and use his crappy art to pay back rent but apparently he used his ... crap.

We can't even make this level of gross and weird up.

Wait wat? — Ouriel 🇮🇱 (@OurielOhayon) December 2, 2024

Same reaction. Ok, so we threw up in our mouths a little bit first but THEN we had the same reaction.

True story. — Shaun Maguire (@shaunmmaguire) December 2, 2024

Real life is stranger than fiction.

In a big way when you're Hunter Biden.

Umm...we feel like you have to tell this story 😂 pic.twitter.com/paw1yEJ4A8 — Autism Capital 🧩 (@AutismCapital) December 2, 2024

Do we really though?

This is a wild development 😂 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 2, 2024

Wild is not exactly the word we would use.

Please tell us more… is there any proof (pictures) as well? — F8tality1 (@f8tality1_) December 2, 2024

Lots of proof. — Shaun Maguire (@shaunmmaguire) December 2, 2024

Aww man. Gross.

===========================================================================

Related:

HA! Supercut of Media Saying 'Man of Character' Joe Biden Won't Pardon Hunter Most Hilarious EVER (Watch)

Andy Ngô DROPS Tim Kaine for Trying to Get in Elon Musk's FACE Over Traitor Alexander Vindman and DAMN

And Here We GO! Kash Patel Releases Statement About Protecting the American People While Lefties FREAK



LOVE to See It! Jamie Raskin in Obvious PANIC Ranting About Kash Patel Is Absolutely GLORIOUS (Watch)

She Was Still Here?! Alyssa Milano Takes Her Ball and Goes Home (Leaves X) and Comments are Comedy GOLD

===========================================================================